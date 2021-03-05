Source: TJX Cos. - “Remixed A Hit Single And Made A Music Video!!”

Mother’s Day campaigns tend to go for sentimental messages of love and gratitude — only rarely are they daring or subversive. That makes them hard to make memorable.

“Mother’s Day marketing paradoxically can be both easy and difficult for brands,” wrote MDG Advertising in a blog entry. “On one hand, the holiday has so many well-established traditions — flowers, brunches, family celebrations, etc. — that pulling together an acceptable, innocuous campaign is relatively simple. On the other hand, the flood of similar messaging makes it difficult to separate from the crowd.”

The following are some Mother’s Day executions this year from Dick’s Sporting Goods, TJX Cos. and Samsung that are gaining attention:

Dick’s SG’s “Mother’s Day: Keep Trying” (six million YouTube views) starts with a scene of Aimee Watters, executive director of the Dick’s Sporting Goods Foundation, having a reassuring conversation with her son and encouraging him to be brave as he takes on a sport. She looks directly into the camera as if to share that comfort with everyone. The effort continues with a montage of other executive moms at Dick’s showing love and support in their own children’s daily lives.

Samsung’s “Make Mom Epic” campaign (3.1 million YouTube views) features many top social media content creators sharing moments with their moms and using Samsung’s Galaxy S21’s camera to show off their moms’ personalities. The video’s final scene in particular caught viewers’ attention — it features South Korean super group, BTS, delivering a “Happy Mother’s Day” message.

TJX’s “Mother’s Day: Perfect Gift” (7.6 million YouTube views) supports T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods and parodies the Roxette hit from the late eighties, “Listen To Your Heart.” Four women lampoon a cheesy eighties’ music video with over-dramatic gestures, somewhat off-key singing and funny takes on trends adopted during the pandemic, such as home cooking and pet adoption.