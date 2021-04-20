What goes into delivering a ‘wow’ shopping experience?

What defines a “wow” depends on the shopper and type of store, but hassle-free customer support is at the top of the list, finds a recent study from Wharton’s Baker Retailing Center and The Verde Group.

The survey of 9,400 consumers exploring what consistently “surprised and delighted” customers found that great service can be as heroic as a sales associate going above and beyond to help a customer find just the right item or as mundane as a clean, well-organized store.

“Whether you’re a specialty retailer or a big box or category killer or a mass merchandiser, whatever your value proposition is, the essence of that value proposition [and] delivering on it seemed to be the No. 1 thing that defined greatness and ‘wow’ for consumers,” Verde CEO Paula Courtney recently said on a Knowledge@Wharton podcast.

Some of the highest-ranked customer “wows” are:

  • Fast, free shipping
  • Easy returns
  • Problem-free shopping
  • Well-stocked inventory
  • A great app or website for online shopping
  • Attention to detail in packaging

Interestingly, the coronavirus pandemic hasn’t made shoppers any less demanding — or forgiving. If they encounter supply chain problems, staffing issues or other obstacles that create friction, they simply shop somewhere else.

“What we learned, which is surprising, is that consumers are not giving retailers a hall pass for the pandemic,” Ms. Courtney said.

Thomas Robertson, a marketing professor and director of the Baker Retailing Center, believes well-trained sales associates are a big part of a successful retail strategy.

Those jobs have been slashed in large numbers, however, and replaced by online chatbots or nothing at all. Customers are left frustrated and feeling the friction, he said.

“I think a major opportunity that is being missed that could help retailers deliver ‘wow’ experiences would be to value professional sales associates,” Mr. Robertson noted, adding that he isn’t sure whether those jobs will rebound after the pandemic.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Has online shopping largely replaced stores as the place consumers expect to be wowed as they shop? How have the parameters around what creates a “wow” experience at retail changed or remained the same in recent years?

Neil Saunders
BrainTrust
Neil Saunders
Managing Director, GlobalData
20 minutes 59 seconds ago

Many of the things listed as “wows” are, in actuality, basics that every retailer should be getting right. However, that customers are pleasantly surprised by them shows two things. First, that there are a lot of retailers that still fall short and so meeting expectations can generate wonder. Second, that adding fancy fripperies such as AI or immersive experiences is complementary to, and not a replacement for, the 101s of retail. Finally, I’d also add that human interaction from retail staff is a massive part of creating an experience and this should never be overlooked.

Oliver Guy
BrainTrust
Oliver Guy
Senior Director - Industry Solutions, Software AG
18 minutes 21 seconds ago

Stores are becoming multi-purpose – fulfillment, customer service and customer experience join the traditional approach as a shopping destination.
A wow experience spans the entire journey and it gets more difficult every day – as soon as a customer has had a better experience their expectations increase. Being flexible and innovative enough to respond is difficult. But focus on this is essential.

Shep Hyken
BrainTrust
Shep Hyken
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
17 minutes 23 seconds ago

A consumer expects good service regardless of online or in-store. Wow is not about being over-the-top. Customers want a hassle-free experience where they are treated with respect. Customers will even pay more for that. When you combine a positive experience with convenience, you create “wow.”

David Naumann
BrainTrust
David Naumann
CEO and President, Cogent Creative Consulting
16 minutes 37 seconds ago

A “wow” experience depends on the expectations of customers and expectations continue to rise. Sometime the surprise and delight comes from an unexpected great deal and oftentimes it is a store associate that is extremely helpful or cheerful. Offering a convenient and frictionless shopping experience is now table stakes.

Chuck Ehredt
BrainTrust
Chuck Ehredt
CEO, Currency Alliance
13 minutes 43 seconds ago

In the last couple years, CX (in-store and online) has been advancing rapidly, and time-starved customers are becoming less patient. It now seems that the best experience received anywhere is what customers expect from every brand they engage with.

Of course most brands are not positioned to deliver excellence on a consistent basis. And that is OK. It is much better to be consistently good rather than sometimes excellent and sometimes poor. In fact, it can be dangerous to deliver an outstanding customer experience (sometimes) because it may raise customer expectations – and then those customers will be disappointed when they receive a good experience.

So striving for “wow” should be on the minds of staff but delivered only in exceptional situations.

Bob Phibbs
BrainTrust
Bob Phibbs
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
13 minutes 38 seconds ago

A wow experience begins with a moment as I wrote in How To Engage Retail Customers Begins With A Wow Moment. “Free shipping” is not a wow moment. It is a feature. You could have said credit cards — those too are not a “wow.” Mr. Robertson has it right and while the pendulum has swung to the digital natives, stores will come roaring back. Retailers like Lululemon and others whose ethos is crafting engaged employees – they’re the ones who can deliver a “wow.” The rest is just table stakes.

Dr. Stephen Needel
BrainTrust
Dr. Stephen Needel
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
12 minutes 21 seconds ago

I’m wondering if the premise is relevant – I’m not sure who it is that is looking for a wow experience at retail, but they must be disappointed a great deal of the time. These “wows” are all pretty blah – and as Tony Orlando has said lots of times, they are not “wows” but should be basic to your operation.

Richard Hernandez
BrainTrust
Richard Hernandez
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
12 minutes 6 seconds ago

I do not think the parameters have changed – we still expect an outstanding shopping experience whether we do it in a brick-and-mortar store or online. Consistency is what is expected – am I going to experience this every time I visit? If not, there are a lot more choices (online at least) that will provide that experience. For me, I would add the treasure hunt experience as an attribute of an exceptional experience – getting something that I found that was not expected but was a welcome surprise.

Natalie Walkley
BrainTrust
Natalie Walkley
Director of Marketing, Deck Commerce OMS
6 minutes 31 seconds ago

The most important parameter for wowing customers is to truly understand them, whether online or in-store.

