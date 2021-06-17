What does it take to make omnichannel marketing work?

Jun 17, 2021
by Guest contributor

Knowledge@Wharton staff

Presented here for discussion is a summary of a current article published with permission from Knowledge@Wharton, the online research and business analysis journal of the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

A new university study highlights three big challenges to making omnichannel marketing work: data access and integration, marketing attribution and consumer privacy protection.

The paper, “Informational Challenges in Omnichannel Marketing: Remedies and Future Research,” basically defines omnichannel marketing as ensuring all the information the customer is seeing across touchpoints work in conjunction and complement each other.

“Carrying that out is not that easy because you need to have a good sense of what the data is like — all the different touchpoints that the customer has had,” said Raghuram Iyengar, Wharton marketing professor and co-author, in an interview with Knowledge@Wharton.

The data access challenge relates to customer data often being significantly siloed largely because different departments are in charge of different parts of the journey. Silos could exist for political reasons, with some seeking to control key data that drives sales, or it could be that analysts just don’t know where the data is.

Eliminating silos is easier said than done and has to be led from the top. “Companies have to realize what is the value being added by some of those silos being taken away,” Prof. Iyengar said.

Machine learning and predictive analytics offer potential to overcome silo challenges, the study found.

Marketing attribution is about which part of this touchpoint (i.e., email, catalog, salesperson interaction) was responsible for influencing the purchase and to what degree. Among the simpler solutions is testing and learning such as observing the response of an email sent to customers versus a control group not receiving the email.

One attribution challenge is context, which continues to change. Prof. Iyengar said, “Especially in the last year or so, consumer behavior has changed. What was working the year before perhaps is not going to work today.”

Finally, customers may not want to provide the data to come up with a 360-degree view of their shopping journey. They’re also increasingly gaining more control of whether and how their data is used. The study found blockchain technology offering potential to keep track of what information firms are using and appropriately compensate consumers for using that information.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What are the biggest challenges for driving consistent interactions across the customer journey? Which of the three challenges cited in the article — data access, marketing attribution or data privacy — is the most challenging to overcome?

Suresh Chaganti
Suresh Chaganti
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
9 minutes ago

There are a few things marketers need to keep in mind. Marketers who obsess about accurate attribution are chasing their tails and losing the big picture. A typical user is on multiple devices; some with ad-blockers, some that do not track activity, and some users have exposure to television or out-of-home advertising. Chasing 100 percent accuracy will lead to analysis paralysis.

Machine learning models can give pretty robust predictive recommendations and they should be used. Understanding the source of customers and their impact on lifetime value is most beneficial. Are the customers coming during a holiday period less valuable? Are the customers who sign up for newsletters more valuable? Is a particular affiliate providing high valued customers?

Ryan Grogman
Ryan Grogman
Managing Partner, Retail Consulting Partners (RCP)
7 minutes 21 seconds ago
One of the biggest challenges is a combination of two of the three noted in the article: the use and access of customer data across all customer touch-points balanced against consumers’ heightened awareness and skepticism that organizations can keep their data safe. Retailers have access to more data than ever about their customers thanks to a rise in digital sales which capture a multitude of data points per transaction and growth in loyalty programs which help to do the same for in-store purchases. At the same time, the near constant news cycle around data breaches and selling of personal data has many customers experiencing increasing distrust around the safekeeping and abuse of their information. Retailers must ensure they follow best practices for the protection of sensitive data and they must ensure they lay the foundation for the full support of policies such as GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) and CCPA (California Consumer Privacy Act) because they will soon become national policies domestically. Giving customers more control over how retailers use their data can help to… Read more »
Joel Goldstein
Joel Goldstein
President, Mr. Checkout Distributors
6 minutes 51 seconds ago

To make omnichannel marketing worth its cost, you must have a long-term perspective on branding. Social media marketing does not always deliver an immediate ROI, however branding cannot be overstated as one of the most important keys to many of the most popular new brands’ successes. The most challenging aspect to overcome is the need to immediately return the dollars spent on marketing into revenue.

