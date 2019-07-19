What does it take to develop top retail store managers?
Just because someone knows how to sell your merchandise doesn’t mean they know how to motivate a crew and manage your store.
Unfortunately, many retail employees are not used to having an effective boss, or being called on the carpet for bonehead mistakes, or even seeing people being fired. So, with little knowledge of what it takes, they fall on their face when put in charge of others.
Here are five ways to develop store managers:
- Know the difference between managing people and managing tasks. Managers are often overwhelmed managing tasks, which often only takes continually asking, “Did this get done?” That’s not hard. Managers must be trained to ask, “How can I get my employees to achieve more sales?” That takes thinking, planning and execution skills. Managers need to understand they have a level of responsibility and accountability they didn’t have as an employee.
- Train the why more than the how. Managing isn’t just about creating raving customers, it’s more about creating raving employees. It takes spending enough time with your shift leads so they understand why what they are doing is important.
- Set clear expectations of their role and responsibilities and how you’ll hold them accountable. All the manager descriptions I’ve created over the past three decades begin with “achieve” and exceed monthly revenue goals. Everything else can wait. With the goal of increasing sales, managers understand their role is coming up with ways to deliver associate training, reward those engaging shoppers and, most importantly, letting laggards go quickly.
- Teach how to give feedback. Teach managers how to recognize correct behaviors, ask permission to give feedback, explain that their intention is only to help, be specific on what was seen, discuss why it happened and give next steps. Understanding when to write an employee up also needs to be taught.
- Have a path of learning. If they’re tasked with growing your sales, managers need more than an “attaboy!” Create a path for employees who want to accept more management responsibilities and become more valuable to receive more money and promotions.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What advice would you add to those in the article on developing store managers? What manager training steps are most overlooked and why?
6 Comments on "What does it take to develop top retail store managers?"
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
Managing Partner, RSR Research
Every retailer I have ever worked for knew how to spot talent that would be used to create a “managers’ bench.” Whether because they recognize they have strong operational skills, good selling skills, or good visual merchandising skills, they tend to get targeted early.
So I look at this a bit differently. You know why you put an associate into the bench program. Identify their strengths and provide training to get them at least adequate in the areas where they are not as strong.
Honestly, none of this is a new concept. While I wish retailers would nurture talent across all their in-store employees, that tends to not be the reality. So for those that will be nurtured, make sure you have a clear assessment of their skills and even create an environment where they can share those skills with their peers.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
Good point Paula, from what I’ve seen there are few benches anymore and it is tough to find someone who will hold others accountable. It’s easier to stay where they are.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
I think it starts with a very clear job description and an understanding of the skill and personality profile needed to fill the job. A manager who quickly falls on their face was a bad hire, not a bad individual. Store managers have to get stuff done 24/7. It’s not a job requiring a lot of quiet brainstorming. Store managers have to be pretty balanced left-brain/right-brain individuals. They manage both people and process. Sometimes product and presentation even if they are given a huge amount of guidance from headquarters. And while they have to be trained on the “why,” they also have to be able to communicate back up the chain why something worked or didn’t work. They have a large role in helping the business do it smarter next time. It’s not just them learning, it’s about them helping the whole business learn.
Managing Director, RAM Communications
To this good list from Bob I would add:
I have more, but you’ll have to wait for the book …
Global Retail & CPG Sales Strategist, IBM
I think employing the “shadow of the leader” technique can achieve many of the capabilities listed as well as others. As a manager, be sure to set the example yourself. E.g., If you want more staff interaction with shoppers, be certain to be on the sales floor and proactively engage with shoppers so your staff can see that you are setting the example for all.