New university research finds hard-to-please, or “picky”, customers demonstrating shopping tendencies beyond just looking for the “best” option.
Previous research has found that about 40 percent of people say they have family or friends they would consider picky, suggesting the trait is common, according to a press release promoting the new findings. Not much research, however, has been done when it comes to defining pickiness or investigating how it influences customer behavior.
“In marketing, we call customers who want the absolute best version of a product ‘maximizers,’” said Margaret Meloy, department chair and professor of marketing at Penn State. “But with picky customers, the best is more idiosyncratic. For them, it might not be about getting the best quality, but getting the precise version of a product they have in their head — a shirt in a very precise shade of black, for example. We wanted to explore this a bit more.”
The Penn State researchers conducted a series of studies to create a scale for measuring shopper pickiness. They undertook additional studies to examine the possible consequences of pickiness.
People who scored higher on the picky shopper scale tended to have a small window of what they consider acceptable, which the researchers described as “having a small latitude of acceptance and a wide latitude for rejection.” Pickiness was also found to be a “general personality trait,” i.e., individuals fussy when shopping for clothes were similarly so when shopping for groceries.
Among the suggestions for retailers, robust promotional strategies, like a free gift with purchase, faced a high risk of failure with picky shoppers. The psychological cost of taking possession of freebies was found to be a source of irritation for picky shoppers.
Promoting products by saying how popular they are with other people also likely won’t resonate with picky customers since they do not tend to change their opinions based on an item’s popularity. Customization, however, was found to potentially offer appeal since picky shoppers can align the products to satisfy their idiosyncratic preferences.
“If a company knows they have a lot of picky customers, they may need to change the way they reward salespeople or dedicate specific salespeople to their pickiest customers,” said Prof. Meloy.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What advice would you have for sales associates dealing with picky customers? What typical sales approaches tend to fall flat with such customers?
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
Sales associates may need to spend more time with customers that are very selective (picky) to help them select the product that is exactly what they are seeking. Having visibility to product availability across the enterprise may help them “save the sale.” One of the biggest misses for sales associates when dealing with selective customers is trying to encourage them that a product is “good enough.” It is better to do whatever you need to do to help these customers find the perfect product, which will increase their brand loyalty.
CEO, Co-Founder, RetailWire
There is selective, there is picky, and there is difficult. Customization and spending more time with the first two types may work, but if a customer is just picky because they are difficult, retailers are best to cut their losses. A small percentage of customers can’t be pleased, no matter what. Best to devote time and resources to those who are winnable and let the unwinnable shop at the competition. They won’t be happy there either.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
Which kind of “picky” customer are we talking about? The so-called “platinum” customer who demands attention but drives the most profit because of loyalty to a store and less focus on price? This shopper demands (and probably deserves) the highest level of personalized customer service, and the deepest understanding of his/her product preferences.
The other kind of “picky” customer is the one who simply craves attention without an intent to buy. This shopper can hamper productivity, based on the time spent by sales associates without a profitable outcome. It’s tough for retailers to concede, but some customers might be more trouble than they’re worth.
CPG/Retail enthusiast, blogger and a couch potato warrior
I have known a few maximizers. They are known for thoroughly researching every aspect of the product they want to purchase – from product features to benefits, competitors, where to buy, what price to pay, etc. Salespeople need to have the instinct to be able to identify a maximizer and spare them the usual pitch (“I have the same one at home”). Maximizers can see through such tactics and feel annoyed.
President, Spieckerman Retail
It seems simplistic to label a customer as “picky” when that customer’s preferences and pet peeves may only apply to certain situations, categories or products. It’s interesting that “…a shirt in a very precise shade of black” was mentioned. When looking for black t-shirts or shirts, I have go-to brands (and retailers) that I know sell a “true black” that won’t fade over time. When it comes to other colors, overall quality matters more (or doesn’t, depending on the usage occasion). No amount of discounting or store associate cajoling would alter this preference. I wonder if the data would label me as “picky” based on my shades-of-black scrutiny? If so, I could receive more attention than the situation warranted.
Professor of Food Marketing, Haub School of Business, Saint Joseph's University
Marketers must take care in dealing with so called picky customers. Remember the 80/20 rule. Picky customers represent the tail of the customer spectrum and efforts to convert such customers need to be evaluated in terms of the cost to do so, as well as the potential impact on the rest of the curve.
I wouldn’t necessarily fire picky customers, but at the same time I would not engage in target marketing to this segment unless the above concerns are addressed.
Retail Industry Lead, CI&T
I wonder if online shopping has created shifted more shoppers towards the “picky” psychographic. The best e-commerce sites are set up to facilitate and indulge picky shoppers by allowing them to filter to the tiniest details of what they’re looking for. Sales associates would be best armed against picky customers by being highly educated on all the product specs, much like Lululemon sales associates. When sales associates are thoroughly educated on an item’s capabilities, they can speak to the details that matter to this type of customer.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking