What does FedEx’s break with Amazon mean?
FedEx’s decision not to renew its Express domestic contract with Amazon.com “is a watershed moment for the parcel industry that signals [Amazon’s] emergence as a significant player in the industry and brings a new level of risk to numbers at both UPS and [FedEx].”
That’s at least according to a note from Morgan Stanley analyst Ravi Shankar.
In the near term, UPS could benefit from the move, although Mr. Shankar noted that the rival carrier might not want the extra business “for the same reason” as FedEx.
Some observers believe FedEx is becoming increasingly uncomfortable competing for business against Amazon’s expanding logistics network that seems increasingly positioned to serve third-party customers. Amazon has also been pushing the envelope with ever-shrinking shipping guarantees.
“FedEx is sending a message to all the other customers: We are making delivery capacity available to you that was otherwise consumed by Amazon,” Satish Jindel, founder of ShipMatrix, a technology provider for the shipping industry, told The New York Times.
FedEx could be seeking to build its already-sizeable business with Walmart, which last month introduced next-day shipping.
The near-term damage should be minimal as Amazon accounts for less than 1.3 percent of FedEx’s total revenue, and the Express contract — used for air transportation of packages — was only a portion of that business. FedEx is expected to continue to provide other services to Amazon such as ground, freight and international delivery. Amazon Prime’s two-day deliveries are mostly handled by UPS, with FedEx often filling in the gaps.
FedEx said its “strategic decision” would allow it to focus on “serving the broader e-commerce market,” citing expectations that e-commerce will grow from 50 million to 100 million packages a day in the U.S. by 2026. The company issued a statement: “FedEx has already built out the network and capacity to serve thousands of retailers in the e-commerce space. We are excited about the future of e-commerce and our role as a leader in it.”
Amazon said in a statement, “We respect FedEx’s decision and thank them for their role serving Amazon customers over the years.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Does FedEx’s decision not to renew its Express U.S. domestic contract with Amazon point to better opportunities for other retailers? Will the limitations hurt Amazon? How do you see the development affecting UPS, USPS and other carriers?
7 Comments on "What does FedEx's break with Amazon mean?"
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
This is a curious development – I believe there’s a lot more to this story that we don’t fully understand. Co-opetition is part of doing business today, and since Amazon represented less than 1.3% of FedEx’s business, why the big strategic move to not renew? I doubt that FedEx’s decision will have any meaningful or long-term impact on Amazon’s business since the other delivery companies will most certainly be delighted to pick-up the extra business. The whole thing is just very curious.
Vice President Marketing, Cybera
I’m right there with you, Mark. There’s more to this and I look forward to the unfolding. As it currently stands, the numbers and rationale don’t make sense to me.
President, Spieckerman Retail
I thought the same thing. It will be interesting if/when the backstory surfaces.
Consultant, Strategist, Tech Innovator, UX Evangelist
Given the small amount of revenue Amazon represents and the general hassles associated with earning that revenue, this is a bold and smart move by FedEx. Not being Amazon’s bootlicker will allow FedEx to maintain control of its business as it sees fit and build closer partnerships with others.
EVP Thought Leadership, Marketing, WD Partners
FedEx finally woke up to the fact that AMZN is competition, just as it took many retailers years to realize that fact as well.
But in the end, it won’t matter for AMZN as they already have over 100 planes and thousands of trucks out there already. A force they were quietly building while using years of learning from studying FedEx and UPS as guidelines on how to do it. Now they know what it’s like to be a retailer!
Chief Customer Officer, Incisiv
This decision was more than likely based on the fact that (a) the contract with Amazon was not very profitable and (b) it’s not that big a piece of business for them and the PR benefits they will get across the rest of their retail customer ecosystem will outweigh whatever revenue Amazon gave them. The other carriers are likely looking at the profitability of their contracts with Amazon and may follow suit now that FedEx has shot the first arrow.
Strategy & Operations Leader | Retail Strategist | Trusted Advisor |
This is an interesting move by FedEx, especially considering that Amazon represents only 1.3% of the company’s overall revenue. The interesting development is that this is occurring at the same time that Amazon is vertically integrating its fulfillment capabilities with the company’s own shipping fleet. With these capabilities, Amazon will grow increasingly less dependent on 3rd party logistics companies to meet their 1-2 day Prime shipping window commitments.
In the short term, the FedEx move will open the door for their competitors to pick up some of the Amazon business. In addition, FedEx could refocus, and enhance their existing brand partnerships, including Walmart. In the long term, Amazon will ultimately have greater control over its supply chain with their own integrated logistics fleet.