What does artificial intelligence mean for loyalty marketing?
Through a special arrangement, presented here for discussion is a summary of a current article from Bill Hanifin, managing editor, Wise Marketer, first published on Forbes.com.
In our experience, the one-to-one relationship aspect of true loyalty marketing isn’t possible to create at scale, nor even sustainable at present levels, without the disciplines and tools that are central to artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning.
At its most basic level, AI can automate simple, repeatable tasks and accelerate pattern recognition. This opens the door to marketing efficiency and hastens the fulfillment of the promise to provide “the right offer to the right person at the right time, in the right channel.”
It also delivers personalization, meaning practical ways that a brand can demonstrate that it is listening to its customers across their digital footprints (website visits, purchases, searches, posts, reviews, etc.), learning more about what they want and formulating offers for products they actually want instead of what the brand wants to sell. This is the essence of how data-driven marketing can build trust with customers and long-term loyalty.
Enhancing your analytics engine with AI can make it possible to optimize individual experiences at scale. Next-generation analytics, fueled by AI, can make hyper-segmentation possible (i.e., homing in on more precise groups of customers who share specific attributes and behaviors).
As a next step, dynamic content can be optimized for delivery across channels in a timely manner, with the result being a delightful customer experience and higher satisfaction levels.
Customers are becoming more aware of the value of their data every day, and what it represents to the brands they patronize. Delivering a highly personalized experience communicates clearly to the customer that their favorite brand “gets it,” meaning they might just wonder how the brand managed to connect with them in a natural, organic way that encouraged them to visit, purchase, recommend it, etc.
Loyalty marketing is focused on creating long-term, mutually beneficial relationships that transcend the era of segmentation-driven campaign management.
The next time a discussion of AI breaks out in a meeting, don’t avoid the topic due to the unknowns, but embrace it through a belief that it could spark the ultimate revolution in marketing analytics at a time when we seem to need it most.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How confident are you that artificial intelligence will be integral to bringing personalization at scale to loyalty marketing? Is the technology showing some limitations or unknowns that cloud its potential?
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
The author confuses artificial intelligence with automation, a common mistake. Automation is certainly integral to efficient loyalty marketing on a large scale. Whether it is effective is a different question and the marketing literature is mixed on that question. But nowhere is AI integral to this process – a good modeler can do just as well, potentially better. Then you build the automation around the model, checking back to make sure the model hasn’t gone astray.
Consultant, Strategist, Tech Innovator, UX Evangelist
Most brands and retailers haven’t even approached 1 percent of AI’s potential.
I agree with Bill’s statement “Enhancing your analytics engine with AI can make it possible to optimize individual experiences at scale” but… that is only a first step and will fall short of meaningful personalization in the long run.
The biggest blunder I see everywhere AI is employed in a consumer/user-facing scenario is keeping it under the covers away from users. AI is most often employed as a secret analysis mechanism which limits it to being only as good as underlying algorithms and the assumptions driving them. There is a complete fear of using those assumptions as a basis of asking consumers/users if the AI-generated conclusions are correct or if not, where they are wrong or what their preferences are. Doing as I describe alongside other queries strategically placed (like in a product discovery phase) greatly enhances the USABLE data that can drive AI and its subsequent personalization.
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
AI will be integral to personalization at scale. It already is at a basic level. It is only getting better. Currently, at a high level, AI makes mistakes. At lower levels it’s almost 100 percent. As the technology improves, the margin for error will shrink to a point where a brand can, with confidence, use AI to talk to customers “one-to-one.” We’ll move from personas to a truly personalized experience.
Consumer Anthropologist, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
I have never had a truly personalized experience with any chain, big box or grocery store. The closest thing to it is a general email that leads with ”Dear Georganne” or, more frequently, “Dear Bender.” Truly personalized experiences are still made through a store associate who takes the time to tell me about an event, an item I might like, or who sends a handwritten note to say thank you for a purchase.
If AI can help retailers connect with shoppers in what appears to be a natural and organic communication then I am all for it. I just haven’t seen it yet.
CEO, Dabbl
A lot of the attraction of artificial intelligence is the belief that it removes both the vulnerabilities and practical boundaries of human involvement – as if it were some kind of auto-pilot. The truth is that artificial intelligence is only ever as good as the human intelligence behind it. This requires a deeper understanding of the human experience of marketing, of being a consumer. Such a commitment is a departure from the prevailing wisdom that created today’s most prolific data-driven tools – like programmatic advertising, retargeting and other experiences of marketing that have frustrated, more than aided, consumers.
Retail industry thought leader
Artificial Intelligence (AI) can and will be key to delivering personalized customer journeys. The challenge as mentioned above is scaling it effectively across channels. It is almost impossible to achieve cross-channel personalization without eliminating the separate silos of automation that exist in almost every retail organization. Amazon does it well in one channel (web) because it is centralized, cloud based and services a single channel.
The store must move to the cloud to allow scaling AI across the in-store and web channels that drive today’s omnichannel loyalty marketing.
Global Retail & CPG Sales Strategist, IBM
As always, technology is ever-evolving, and AI is no exception. For instance, I am a part of a natural voice technology pilot, and it has a bit of improvement to go. However, I see this particular pilot showing immense progress and huge potential in the marketplace. I am extremely confidant that AI will help relevant personalization, as it is and has been already for several online retailers.
President, Circular Logic
Bill provides a great perspective on loyalty and the power of leveraging data. What I really like is he never loses sight of the goal being to serve the customer and improve the brand or retailer’s relationship with the customer.
AI and machine learning can be powerful tools to personalize the experience for shoppers and make them feel known and understood. However too often, the technology is seen as a way to predict what customers will do, so we can manipulate them to serve our needs. That’s when it can get creepy and turn customers off.
It is refreshing to see an article on AI that includes discussion of the impact on the customer. Bill reminds us that the long term goal of loyalty marketing is “to establish valuable, long-lasting, mutually beneficial relationships that insulate the brand from competitive offers.”