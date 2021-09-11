What do retailers owe customers when it comes to personalized pricing?
Cleber Ikeda is investigative analytics and intelligence director at Walmart. Any views and opinions expressed herein are personal and may not represent those of Walmart. The content of this article does not contain nor reference confidential, proprietary information of Walmart.
Artificial intelligence-powered dynamic and personalized pricing offers retailers a means to satisfy customers and protect profit margins at the same time. It’s not hard to understand why retailers are increasingly employing these tools in their operations. Beyond the business potential, however, there are also ethical concerns raised by their use.
Dynamic pricing is an automated pricing process that leverages data analytics on established parameters to enable fast pricing decisions by anticipating always-changing market conditions. Personalized pricing is a subset of dynamic pricing whereby retailers segment customers and sell them products and services at prices they are willing to pay.
Being able to charge customers a higher price where they see a value provides retailers with opportunities to increase profit margins. Tighter pricing for items in instances when customers are reluctant to go up can generate frequency of purchase and, in turn, create opportunities for loyalty building.
The primary ethical dilemma connected to personalized pricing is the customer perception of fairness. Using zip codes, for example, to charge higher prices in wealthy neighborhoods might not reflect the purchasing power of less fortunate inhabitants at the border of those areas. This practice could prevent some customers from accessing products and services they could afford at regular prices. Wealthier customers might also perceive unfairness and intrusion of privacy by knowing they are paying more only because they can afford it.
Privacy regulations and customers’ expectations of their privacy are key aspects to consider. If personalized pricing is being deployed, customers should be informed in easily accessible, plain language. In that sense, privacy and transparency go side by side. Customers should have access to their data and determine if they want to authorize companies to use it and in what ways. International laws such as GDPR and CCPA cover this.
And finally, what if something goes wrong? Retailers must be in the loop to make sure automated price changes are not violating customers’ rights. That ability to oversee unintended pricing outputs should be supplemented by the ability to manually take over pricing when conditions demand.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What are the ethical considerations retailers should consider in deploying dynamic and personalized pricing? What fail-safes need to be put in place to avoid losing the trust of consumers?
Co-Founder and COO, VectorScient
Personalized pricing is a minefield and has more risks than benefits. Personalized pricing is legally OK but raises significant ethical concerns. Customer backlash and trust erosion are quite possible.
There are numerous ways to personalize the pricing while not affecting an entire class of customers. It could be based on detecting exit intent and intervening, offering better pricing for abandoned carts, offering individualized promotions – just about anything other than changing the basic price.
Pricing based on the class of service is also OK – charge more for in-person pickup, for instance.
Retail Industry Lead, CI&T
Flexible pricing models are even more relevant and useful in today’s world where supply chain disruptions and inflation are key issues. Flexible pricing allows retailers and consumers to win, but transparency is crucial to these models’ success. With personalized pricing especially, consumers should be made aware by retailers that it’s happening. The idea of opting in will need to be an inherent component to combat the fairness challenge.
A prime example of personalized pricing that keeps consumers happy by requiring them to opt in is negotiation commerce. Since shoppers know they’ll end up with a different price than their peers due to their haggling skills, it feels much more fair and fun.
Chief Strategy Officer, Hoobil8
You make a good point – offering better pricing could be a good negotiating tool to get shoppers to opt in under new digital regulations.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Personalized pricing isn’t ethical. If a retailer charges $10 for an item then it should be priced at $10 for every customer, regardless of where they live.
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
Principal and Founder, Retail Strategy Group
Transparency and fairness is more important to the customer than ever. With the abundance of information that is accessible to the customer, the retailer must tread lightly when considering dynamic and personalized pricing.
These types of tools should be used to determine the best price but also standardized pricing across like-brands across the globe. It is very common for luxury shoppers to fly to another country to shop a brand because pricing is more competitive due to currency value and this is what we need to avoid.
Retailers need to invest in the right tools to determine the right price that is profitable for them but also be conscious of keeping the customer’s trust and being fair to shoppers worldwide.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
I have always thought dynamic pricing was a disaster waiting to happen. Personalized pricing, if it’s based on loyalty, is a lot easier for customers to swallow but just changing the price because you can has never been a good idea.
The first time I see a price change in front of my eyes is the last time I will shop at that retailer.
Principal, SSR Retail LLC
Personalized pricing is good for the retailer, and rarely for the consumer. Its only goal is to charge the highest price possible and still make the sale. The ethical challenges are numerous and varied. Nevertheless, personalized pricing is the way of the future.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
Imagine a retailer advertising that different customers pay different prices — what would the reaction be across the customer base? If a retailer has to keep its policies private, those processes are probably not going to be popular.