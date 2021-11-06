What distinguished e-commerce winners and losers during the pandemic?
The novel coronavirus pandemic gave e-commerce adoption an unprecedented boost and brought huge sales increases to some retailers. New data suggests, however, that retailers of all sizes did not benefit equally from the e-commerce boom.
The biggest retailers in the U.S. including Amazon.com, Walmart and Target received the majority of the windfall from the public’s pandemic-era e-commerce habits, according to a study by Digital Commerce 360, reported on Inc.
The research found that the top 500 companies generated $849.5 billion in online sales in 2020, a 45.3 percent increase year-over-year and the biggest jump since Digital Commerce 360 began tracking the statistic in 2006. While retailers of all sizes did benefit from online sales, new customers largely turned to familiar, big brands, allowing those retail enterprises to take share from smaller operators. Crafting company Joann represented the fastest growing online business of the Digital Commerce 360’s top 500.
Even among the top 500, the top 100 largest companies grew at a rate greater than that of the whole, according to an analysis of the report. In 2019 the opposite was true, with the bottom 100 registering the fastest growth and the top 100 growing the slowest. In 2020, the top 10 grew even faster than the top 100.
While the Inc. article refers to larger brands succeeding in part due to their ability to more adequately manage shipping and supply chain issues throughout the pandemic, this was not the case at every point during the pandemic.
In March of 2020, e-commerce’s biggest player, Amazon, ran into problems fulfilling orders on time. Long waits and order cancellations became common, and for a time during the pandemic’s first U.S. wave the e-tailer stopped fulfilling orders for items deemed “non-essential” entirely.
There were also instances of big businesses booming due to their facilitating small business successes.
Etsy, for example, was anticipated to perform poorly during the pandemic at the outset, but due to a sudden public need for cloth masks ended up experiencing a tripling of its stock value by June. While the company numbered among Digital Commerce 360’s top 500 in 2015, as a marketplace its success comes from facilitating access to smaller sellers.
- Online Sales Exploded in 2020–But Mostly For Retail Giants – Inc.
- Meet the 500 largest online retailers in North America – Digital Commerce 360
- Is Amazon facing a crossroads with the coronavirus pandemic? – RetailWire
- Etsy’s stock jumps to record, tripling in three months on surge in face mask sales – CNBC
- Amazon preps an Etsy-like marketplace – Digital Commerce 360
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What factors have created winners and losers during the months since the pandemic hit the U.S.? How do losers go about crossing over into the winners column more than a year in?
Join the Discussion!
8 Comments on "What distinguished e-commerce winners and losers during the pandemic?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
CEO, Perch Interactive
Retailers with a brick-and-mortar presence grew faster than Amazon, or in other words took e-commerce share from them. Their success was a function of ready inventory in stores, omnichannel investments and delivery/pickup options and a customer loyalty that has been under-appreciated as a powerful force in marketing. Shopping is an inherently social experience, defining local connectivity, and brick-and-mortar despite a pandemic year did quite well. Now with recovery in motion, in-store sales will grow more than e-commerce on a dollar basis this year, once again proving the importance of stores in marketing, fulfillment and overall customer experience – even as a boost to e-commerce sales.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
The retailers who won the pandemic showed flexibility, made quick pivots, and trusted store associates to create innovations. Another distinguishing factor was rollouts of new communications tools to eliminate confusion. Stores really delivered in the past 15 months, and retail companies won’t take them for granted again.
Principal, What Brands Want, LLC
The winners of the pandemic e-commerce boom were the big brands and the niche players — those in the middle got squeezed. Big brands have the benefit of scale and familiarity, which reduced the barrier to trying new habits. The niche brands offered something unique and helped people solve a problem. Those in the middle did not offer anything meaningful and got passed over. Of course, this analysis excludes supply chain issues and technology issues…
Founder & Principal, PINE Strategy & Design
The winners likely align with non-discretionary purchases and those with familiar brands. Trust and reliability undoubtedly played an important role. During the pandemic, smaller retailers likely didn’t have the items people were shopping for and if they did, had operational issues.
To cross from loser to winner, those retailers will have to work on awareness, ensure they have a compelling assortment and can be at parity with delivery time expectations. To generate awareness, they’ll want to figure out their social media advertising strategy among other drivers.
Finally, they will need to think about their overall e-commerce experience. Is it easy to shop, easy to purchase (e.g. few clicks), easy to view reviews, easy to return items — things that shoppers of leading retailers have come to expect.
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
During the pandemic large companies, especially those that were considered “essential” retail, were e-commerce winners because of brand loyalty, the breadth of offerings and the ability to return items at physical stores. Many consumers may have hesitated buying products online from brands that temporarily closed their stores due to concerns about returning items or the risk that smaller chains may potentially file for bankruptcy. Smaller companies need to bring back customers with outstanding personalization and promotions.
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
To win, retailers will have to deliver the goods as quickly and efficiently as possible. It is critical to leverage stores as distribution points so getting product out of DCs and closer to the end-customer is another path to success. Controlling the supply chain is key. Retailers have to understand where their product is in real time. They need to seek alternate sources where possible as well and communicate the status of product with their customers and associates. Transparency, or as some call it the “glass pipeline,” the Holy Grail of logistics, is now center stage to gain pocketbook or wallet share. Retailers will never completely predict demand, so their only hope is to fulfill orders as quickly and efficiently as humanly — and technically — possible.
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
Stores – and store associates – were retail’s winners during the pandemic. Almost overnight, stores became fulfillment centers and providers of contactless pickup services. Frustrated online shoppers, facing long delivery times and inventory shortages, turned to their local stores for safe, speedy and convenient options — and the stores delivered.
Content Marketing Strategist
Agility, a digital mindset, and tech and logistics investments set winners apart. Lululemon, Nike and Sephora were ready to pounce once the pandemic hit due to their mature e-commerce infrastructure.
Prioritizing e-commerce investments and strategic partnerships can propel laggards into today’s digital economy.