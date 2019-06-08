What are the signs of a dying retail business?
Aug 06, 2019
Through a special arrangement, presented here for discussion is a summary of a current article from the Retail Doctor’s blog.
Why is it employees often see the warning signs of a dying store before owners and managers? Because they see things through the lens of a customer and their own paychecks.
Here are six warning signs I’ve seen in businesses of all sizes:
- Reliance on discounts. Constantly teaching your shoppers to only buy when things are marked down ruins margins and morale
- KPIs falling. The most important metric everyone still looks at from smaller to larger stores is simply, did you sell more this year than last? Your average number of items sold per customer should also rise; it is the one metric your employees can most impact. A struggling economy may require a reassessment, but core KPIs should be improving.
- High employee turnover. Your number of W-2’s you sent last year shouldn’t be a huge increase from the prior year. When a job is seen as repetitive, stressful and/or not rewarding, good employees look elsewhere.
- Customers aren’t viewed as important. A struggling business looks at shoppers as a distraction from their tasks or their conversations. I kid you not, I had a buddy of mine go into a hardware store last week in his wheelchair, approach the counter, and ask for help. The guy simply replied, “I’m on break,” and walked away. The odd thing is, another employee had helped him so much the previous day that he went out of his way to return. Never again.
- Undercutting employees. I used to work with a coffee chain and we had spent months developing our version of Pumpkin Spice for the fall. Over the weekend, prior to giving the order for the products, the owner capriciously said he didn’t like the taste and demanded a change. Within 24 hours a new sample arrived that he liked but no one else did. The launch failed spectacularly and left the new products team demoralized.
- High costs to acquire new customers. Brick and mortar retailers often run sales and promotions to get shoppers to come in the door, but unless your average ticket can support it, you often are chasing your tail.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What would land on your list of telltale signs that a retail business is failing? Would you add any to those mentioned in the article?
Contributing Editor, RetailWire; Founder and CEO, Vision First
All these symptoms point to the same root cause – disconnected leadership at the top!
Chief Executive Officer, Progress Retail
Adding to the great list above would be the deterioration of stores. Are there lights out in the window? The carpet or floor trashed? Scuffs and gashes at the corners of the cash-wrap? The clock is ticking.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
Indicative signs are: declining traffic without a corresponding increase in basket size, inability to meet the debt service, need for special sales in order to boost foot traffic, and declining chatter on social media.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Although it’s very qualitative, I also think the energy level in stores is a key sign of success or failure. Failing stores feel very low energy, staff are not engaged and many simple tasks are simply not attended to. It’s almost like everyone, from management down, has given up. Of course, this creates a very vicious circle which perpetuates further decline as customers defect elsewhere.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
Can I add another to Bob’s great list? Unwillingness to change. Making the same mistakes over and over is a recipe for retail sclerosis.
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
Vice President, Strategic RelationsHamacher Resource Group
This is indeed an exhaustive list by Bob Phibbs. (And he has the experience and insight to be extremely credible!)
The one thing I always put on my list of telltale signs is “relevance.” Consumers have changed and competition has become more fierce and varied, yet too often retailers have simply not evolved. I’m amazed at the number of tired retailers (I refer to them as “establishment retailers”) who seem to have their heads stuck in the sand on a desert that is no longer visited by shoppers. Look around, adapt, and return to relevance!!
Managing Partner, RSR Research
I’d like to add another item to the list as well – dirty stores and messy product set-up.
This is important because retailers tell us in our surveys that “if only they had the money, they’d make their stores cleaner.” As a consumer, a dirty store tells me “these guys are short on cash and cutting corners.” So whether it’s actually true or just perceptually true, this spells doom for a retailer.
So, keep your stores (and bathrooms!) clean, well-stocked with product neatly arrayed, and customers will be attracted.
Vice President, Strategic RelationsHamacher Resource Group
Agreed, Paula. Stores that look like they are “not out for business” rather than “out of business” will not survive.
CEO, Co-Founder, RetailWire
I always look at the outside of the store or mall: the parking lot, sidewalks, shrubs, etc. When they are poorly maintained and/or trashed, it’s a sign the business doesn’t care. Unfortunately these days, even thriving businesses like Publix and Costco often do a poor job of outside maintenance, so it may not be the sign that it once was.
Global Retail & CPG Sales Strategist, IBM
This is a great list of warning signs, however, if you dive deeper into the KPIs, e.g., transactions per month, average transaction size and other inventory management metrics by product category, you will see that these very basic measures can show how your customers are feeling about your offerings.