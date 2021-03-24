Walmart uses brutal self-assessment in omnichannel turnaround strategy
They say the first step towards recovery is admitting you have a problem, and according to Walmart, they’ve had a big one. “We fail our customers today,” reads the first bullet in a slide from their planning deck for an internal project codenamed Project Glass, which has been in development since last March.
Those customers, Walmart acknowledges, have been flocking to Amazon.com. To reclaim customers they’re losing, the company aims to create a “simple, easy-to-use app and website [to] give customers the ability to search, shop, and check out with any item no matter where it lives in the Walmart ecosystem,” said a Walmart spokesperson, according to Insider.
The new experience promises fast and free delivery, unattended delivery options, elimination of basket minimums (assumed to meet free shipping requirements), single-click orders and live-tracking order status through delivery. If that sounds like table stakes for retail omnichannel experiences, that’s because it is. Many of these features have been available and popularized on Amazon for quite some time.
But what’s most refreshing, as I covered in a post this week, is how Walmart’s brutal self-own poises them to battle Amazon. In their own words, Walmart details their genuine market failings rather than using a SWOT analysis. The deck, first shared by Insider, contains these nuggets:
“We turn away customers who want to shop with us.”
“We have a lot of friction in our experience.”
“We do not have a relationship with our customers.”
That may have been painful for executives to swallow, but it was the necessary provocation to improve customer experience and sales. Specifically, Walmart’s e-commerce business is not yet profitable, and sales growth is expected to slow this year. Walmart hopes to turn that around with Project Glass.
Going beyond the basics, Walmart recognizes the need for artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver additional value to customers. Project Glass notes the need for personalized search, predictive reorders for maintenance items, proactive cart reminders and customized basket building with a personalized user front-end (UX).
Today, Project Glass is in its final phase and exists in beta, being used by thousands of employees while it readies for launch. Whether Project Glass will help pivot customers away from Amazon remains to be seen. But this much is true: every corporate pitch deck should begin with brutal honesty about genuine market failings to pave the way for positive disruption.
- Walmart is betting on a secret initiative called ‘Project Glass’ in the war against Amazon. See the full presentation outlining its plan. – Insider
- “We Fail Our Customers Today,” Walmart Says – Medium
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Should more retailers follow Walmart’s brutal self-assessment strategy? Do you think Walmart’s Project Glass will be successful in wooing customers back from Amazon, and why?
Join the Discussion!
16 Comments on "Walmart uses brutal self-assessment in omnichannel turnaround strategy"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
I applaud Walmart for taking this step and for being brutally honest. The assessment certainly resonates with my experience. Awareness is the first step to solving any problem. Walmart has their work cut out for them given Amazon’s market share, but every turnaround starts with a first step and from where I sit, this is a great one.
VP Strategy & Insights, Harbor Retail
Walmart has been surprisingly open to experimentation and discovery for the past 10 years, even giving their Store No. 8 lab radical freedom to explore new tech well ahead of the industry curve. — Only by enabling a deep level of self-examination can any business make the foundational changes needed to shift to a new way of doing business.
Walmart has an opportunity to not only compete with Amazon, but to best them. By exposing themselves to the full scope of what their customers are thinking, feeling and doing, they can make efficient, surgical changes to their business to not only develop a better e-commerce platform, but to integrate it into their extensive store network — something Amazon has yet to achieve.
EVP Thought Leadership, Marketing, WD Partners
Impressive. Most retailers will do things like this behind closed doors then use a massive PR campaign to say “everything’s great!” (department stores, I’m talking to you) when in reality, it’s not. And every time you say it’s all OK but it’s not, you lose trust from employees and customers, who all know better. This type of transparency is much needed in this day and age — it gives you faith that they’re going to improve.
SVP, Strategy & Insight, Profitero
Candor and transparency are important, and this kind of “brutal” self-assessment can drive change if it’s paired with a plan. But it’s equally important to be thoughtful about how and when this type of message is communicated, or it can backfire and be demotivating.
Principal, SSR Retail LLC
What some call brutal self-assessment I call acknowledging reality. Companies that are not willing to look at their current situation in the cold light of day are only prolonging the problems that exist.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
“You can’t change what you won’t acknowledge,” says Dr. Phil, and that’s certainly the case here. Amazon did create a friction-free experience that’s now expected. (An Amazon-ordered mirror arrived broken, and all I had to do was turn it in at Whole Foods three blocks away.) It’s refreshing to see Walmart tackling their future head on. Other retailers should watch and learn.
Chief Strategy Officer, InReality
I find this post extraordinarily encouraging. 25 years in retail, most of it ultimately focused on CX, and I can’t tell you how often I’ve held up Walmart as the poster child of great price value, bipolar customer experience. This is so often the case when a retailer is extremely profitable — if they’re printing money, why should they care if their customers are happy with them? Again, looking at this issue hard means that they care — and since so many follow their lead, hopefully this sparks a positive trend.
Senior Director - Industry Solutions, Software AG
It is certainly a radical approach. Amazon are famed for writing press releases before creating a new offering – in some ways this is similar in that it creates a very high standard to reach.
Glass suggests a need for transparency and that is what customers are seeking – customers’ expectations are rising and it seems Walmart are accepting this as reality.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
As David says, “the first step towards recovery is admitting you have a problem.” Too few retailers, too few companies, and too few people recognize that.
On the retail side particularly, we have seen retailers try to fix their problems with “let’s have a promotion” or some “silver bullet” that will turn things around.
Imagine what a brutal self assessment would look like for Sears, J.C. Penney or Macy’s.
Should more retailers follow the brutal self-assessment strategy? Absolutely. For Walmart will it bring customers back that morphed to Amazon? Maybe not, Amazon’s convenience is very sticky. Will it help them prevent customers from going to Amazon? Certainly.
Chairman Emeritus, Relex Solutions
You have to be big enough to ask the hard questions, humble enough to listen to the output and smart enough to come up with the answers. Walmart has been very open about their failings, which in itself is clever because they are saying to their lapsed customers “we are changing, we are listening and we are improving,” but they are also intent on putting things right. Will they come up with the answers? Only time will tell, but they have succeeded in the first two parts of the equation.
Content Marketing Strategist
Yes, honest reflection is vital to stay competitive. Walmart’s brutal self-assessment shows maturity and humility in leadership.
As the pandemic constrained its 11,000 stores worldwide, Walmart urgently needed new ways to catch up to consumers’ omnichannel expectations. Bolder moves like partnering with Shopify and TikTok and divesting underperforming global stores helped Walmart improve its competitive positioning.
Project Glass is already helping Walmart strengthen its e-commerce service and connect with younger consumers to stay relevant. Yet Amazon has a loyalty edge, as the tech giant’s Day 1 philosophy is all about delighting consumers with continuous, self-aware kaizen.
Editorial Director & Co-Founder, Frozen & Refrigerated Buyer
I see few specifics of how Walmart would do much more than match the offering of Amazon. Doing that alone will cost them plenty at a time when Wall Street is getting a tad bearish on them. And most vendors I know are angrier than ever about Walmart’s trade relations strategies, fines and bullying tactics. These factors will also be headwinds. I, like others here, also see this as more a recognition of reality by Walmart rather than anything groundbreaking. Sorry, I’ve been a fan of Walmart for many years, as most of you know, but I’d need more information to believe that tough times are not ahead.
President, Sageberry Consulting/Senior Forbes Contributor
Absolutely. Brands, organizations and individuals alike suffer when they deny reality and do not push an agenda of complete awareness, radical acceptance and bold action. The retail world has been moving strongly toward one where the customer is the channel for nearly 20 years, demanding a customer experience approach that is hybrid and harmonized. Walmart has made some great strides, but has far more to do. As I say in my book, we have to start where we are, break through our delusion and move boldly ahead on our journey to remarkable.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
As I was reading the article I kept thinking that there was a word missing. Honest or honesty. And there it is in the last sentence. Honest self assessment has to be one of the hardest things in life, personal or professional. Too often it’s an oxymoron. It’s like a scene out of the movie “Moneyball”. Different coaches offer their view on “the problem.” And finally the general manager says, “NO — the problem is…” So hats off to Walmart. They continue to offer an ongoing master class in retail reinvention.
AVP, Capgemini, Consumer Products, Retail & Distribution
Walmart has the money and the smarts needed to beat Amazon – but it is important to understand the problem from an outside-in perspective putting customers at the center. This is a great start, but it should have happened years ago. I like the name Project Glass. It is an apt name for this initiative. It not only connotes transparency but creates an association with their former CEO David Glass, who recently passed away. Under Glass’s leadership, Walmart grew from 123 stores to over 4,000 stores.
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
Walmart has been in a battle with Amazon for years. I think they recognized their online channel issue long before going public with their admission. Not that they are late. Perhaps it just took a little longer to realize they aren’t where they want to be. But that was yesterday. Today is another day, and they are ready to move forward. They have a built in customer base. Walmart’s goal should be to capture their customers’ in-store and online shopping habits.