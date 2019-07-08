Walmart trains quarterly for active shooter events
Walmart was at the center of two active shooter events last week in the U.S. Those incidents, one in El Paso, TX and the other in Southaven, MS, resulted in 25 deaths and dozens of people injured. As awful as the carnage was, Walmart says it could have been worse, particularly in Southaven, had it not been for active shooter training that the retailer requires all associates to go through.
In Southaven, a disgruntled former employee took the lives of two Walmart workers and a police officer. Store associates were able to direct customers to the proper exits and to safety as the confrontation took place.
Walmart puts all store employees through its active shooter training when they are hired and then four times a year on computers. As Reuters reports, Walmart began requiring quarterly training in 2017 after 58 people were murdered at a country music festival in Las Vegas and 26 others lost their lives to a gunman at a church in Sutherland Springs, TX.
The reality is that mass shootings have become part of the American way of life, and those carried out by domestic terrorists, most espousing white nationalist propaganda, are a concern to the FBI, according to recent testimony given to Congress by Christopher Wray, director of the agency.
So-called soft targets, such as retail stores and malls, are frequently picked by people with murderous intent in order to inflict the greatest harm possible.
“No retailer is immune to a violent act,” Randy Hargrove, a Walmart spokesperson, told The Associated Press. “That’s why we take training so seriously.”
Robert Moraca, vice president for loss prevention at the National Retail Federation, told the AP that most retailers have active shooter training programs in place.
- Walmart says its training helped save lives in prior incident – Reuters
- El Paso wasn’t the first incident: Walmart wrestles with how to respond to active shooters – The Associated Press/USA Today
- Mississippi Walmart employees return to work less than one week after shooting – The Associated Press/USA Today
- Wray says FBI has recorded about 100 domestic terrorism arrests in fiscal 2019 and many investigations involve white supremacy – The Washington Post
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How prepared are most retailers for active shooter events in stores? What should retailers do for workers after active shooter events take place in a store?
Join the Discussion!
10 Comments on "Walmart trains quarterly for active shooter events"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
Every mall in America should have this training quarterly as well as any business. You can’t pretend an active shooting event will not happen to someone or in someplace you don’t know.
Managing Director, GlobalData
It is sad that such training needs to be given, but Walmart is right to give it and to prepare staff for the worst. That said, I suspect nothing can truly prepare anyone – staff nor customers – for the aftermath and impact of such a terrible event. Counseling, compassion and understanding are the only things I can suggest Walmart can offer its staff in the aftermath of a shooting in-store.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
Swell. I feel like I live in a Third World country now.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
Imagine how the employees feel who know it’s happened at other of your store locations.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
Sad, sad, sad. I am not sure what “prepare” means. It certainly doesn’t mean stop it. Focus on the aftermath. That is where the retailer can do the most good.
Managing Director, RAM Communications
I went through active shooter training with a client about a month ago and it was a total eye-opener. Some of my takeaways:
Many of the participants in the training I went to had never heard a gun fire, let alone touched one. Their shock at the noise was clearly unnerving to them.
Principal, Your Retail Authority, LLC
This is great info Ron. I would imagine having any kind of preparation or training would lend some order to an otherwise chaotic event and that, in itself, could save lives. When someone looks and acts like they know what to do, others do tend to move together better. For my 2 cents.
Strategy & Operations Leader | Retail Strategist | Trusted Advisor |
It’s a sad, sobering and depressing state of affairs. There is no need to overly politicize this, yet we live in a world where mass shootings in every public place are a possibility. Malls, places of worship, schools, concert venues, and places where people congregate, including Walmart, have become potential targets. We live in a world where bulletproof backpacks have shockingly become a back to school item.
The new and nightmarish norm requires every organization, including retailers, to reexamine their standard operating procedures. Prevention almost seems impossible. However, the support services, counseling, and empathy are critical if such a horrendous event happens.
Chief Customer Officer, Incisiv
Jeesh — this is what we’ve come to. If training can save one life, it is worth it. The aftermath is a whole different story. My daughter’s good friend was shot at the Yoga Studio shooting in Tallahassee, FL last fall – she is beyond messed up. Counseling is a must have offering for retailers that experience this type of event.
President, b2b Solutions, LLC
Most retailers see these events as something that happens to others, but not to them. I question Mr. Moraca’s statement that most retailers have active shooter training classes in place. That may be true for its 18,000 members but that is only a fraction of all the retail companies in the U.S.
As the article notes the retailers and locations that should be especially concerned and prepared are those where large number of people are likely to be present. I applaud Walmart for having a training program in place and for holding quarterly training sessions. I hope that the unfortunate recent events will get other retailers, malls, etc. to do the same.