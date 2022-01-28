Walmart shoppers find time is well spent in new incubator store
Walmart wants to keep its customers a bit longer.
The retailer announced updates to its incubator store in Springdale, AR, that are focused on engaging customers throughout the shopping journey. The innovations may not make for faster shopping trips, as was once the objective, but could lead to better overall experiences and larger average purchases in the process.
Alvis Washington, vice president, marketing – store design, innovation and experience at Walmart U.S., said the store has evolved from its update last year that was focused on helping customers navigate more quickly throughout the shopping trip. The learnings from that test have been rolled out to around 1,000 of the chain’s stores as a result.
The Springdale location has been updated with a focus on customer interactions and leaving customers with the feeling that their trips to Walmart were “time well spent.”
The store makes use of big displays, à la Target, that lead shoppers into categories and feature the retailer’s exclusive partnerships such as GapHome. The retailer is also looking to add more space within its key merchandise areas to make shoppers feel more relaxed while in the store.
“Walmart is a grocery store that sells apparel along with other things, but that doesn’t mean we have to sell apparel the same ways we sell groceries,” Mr. Washington told Fast Company. “Customers want to be inspired … in new furniture, makeup and trends. We want to disrupt their expectations.”
Walmart is also looking to stimulate interactions with shoppers using QR codes throughout the store and passive smart screens.
The QR codes are intended to help pull together the digital and physical shopping experience. In one instance, a code might alert customers to special deals on products of interest. Codes could also be used to educate customers on all that Walmart has to offer. Mr. Washington wrote on the company blog that shoppers in the store’s pet department could scan a code “to find additional dog bed options, learn about Walmart’s pet insurance service options or have a 20-pound bag of kibble delivered to their door.”
Smart screens are used for a variety of purposes. For example, a passively interactive widescreen above a new men’s grooming section will automatically display reviews of a product when a shopper takes it off the shelf.
- Designing Interactive Stores that ‘Wow’ – Walmart
- Walmart’s new redesign looks a lot like Target – with one major difference – Fast Company
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Which element(s) of Walmart’s redesigned incubator store will have the biggest effect on the customer experience and rings at the register? Do you see other design opportunities that Walmart could use to differentiate its shopping experience from Target and other rivals?
Director, Main Street Markets
I like the interaction technology that they are testing in this store. Displays are cleaner and more informative. I am hoping this will eventually stop the cramming of product in every nook and cranny in the store — it creates a dark store and makes it difficult to shop.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
The initiatives all sound interesting, but I’d say the QR code deployment will probably be one that is rolled out. While I understand the intention to slow the shopping journey down, this alone won’t do much. I don’t think Walmart should try to be like Target, but rather find the best version of Walmart.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
You make an excellent point Mark. Walmart and Target used to spend a ton of time trying win marketshare in their rivals core customer base. Walmart would upgrade their apparel and home areas to try to win more Target shoppers. Target would add “dollar store” displays, lower prices and try to grow market share in Walmart’s base. And, neither were able to move to the rock much. Walmart wins when they do the things they’re great at. Same goes for Target.
Director, Retail Strategy, CI&T
QR codes facilitating more in-store research is extremely helpful in our world today where sales associates are spread thin on the store floor. Allowing consumers to do the extensive research they would be doing online means they’ll feel more fulfilled by their in-person trip. I also like the idea of these types of stores being exclusive experimental destinations for shoppers. The model of having typical stores be designed with convenience in mind plus having alternative stores for an experiential visit gives the consumer options depending on their shopping goals for the day.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
No brand shops … please! That’s called “department store” and it is a formula for disaster at this point. I like the idea of raised displays, but that’s not going to be helpful for everyone. I think Smart Screens bring the best of the online experience into the physical store.
Director, Main Street Markets
Yes. 1000% agree.
President, Spieckerman Retail
I encourage anyone who can make it there to check out this store. It is teeming with new merchandising, digital, and navigational concepts. As with most things Walmart, it’s the combination of factors that will make a difference at the register. Attempting to isolate a killer concept misses the point. A while back, Doug McMillon spoke of the digital rethinking of physical retail — Walmart’s Springdale store marks a major move in fulfilling that promise.
Senior Partner, Industry Consulting, Retail, CPG and Hospitality, Teradata
Creatively engaging shoppers has always been retail’s primary objective, which we all know can translate into a wide array of benefits such as bigger baskets, improved engagement, longer dwell times, repeat purchases, positive social commentary, etc. QR codes have tremendous potential to extend a physical visit into a virtual world flush with value and knowledge. Plus, if retailers leverage data and analytics the right way, they can take advantage of these QR stats to their benefit. Smart screens can also be engaging if used correctly, and large, well constructed, eye popping category entry ways can grab a shopper’s attention. Yet, none of these will drive register rings if relevant products, assortment and pricing is misaligned with consumer’s needs and desires.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
“…Disrupt their expectations…” very well stated. Every retailer should think that way when focusing on the consumer’s journey into the store. I think this this metamorphous strategy is going to come with a lot of consumer surprises down the road. More less aggressive retailers would do well with exploring this disruptive strategy.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
There’s Product and there’s Process. And it sounds like Walmart is doing all the right things in Process. “Customers want to be inspired.” Yep. “We want to disrupt their expectations.” Perfect. And all the evolutionary changes and enhancements they are executing make perfect sense. The digitizing of retail is upon us. But customers walk out of the store with Product … and yes, a sense of time well spent. I look forward to hearing more about Product as Walmart’s retail evolution unfolds.
Content Marketing Strategist
Bold merchandising and in-store tech will enhance Walmart’s shopping experience.
Accentuating its unique assortment with bold displays helps Walmart make an immediate emotional connection. Showcasing exclusive lines can inspire loyalty.
Engaging shoppers with QR codes for detailed product data, recommendations and promotions is wise. Walmart knows we’re in its aisles yet on our phones checking Amazon for reviews and deals. Using QR codes helps Walmart proactively deliver the data we seek.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
I must smile at Mr. Washington’s comment. “Walmart is a grocery store that sells apparel along with other things, but that doesn’t mean we have to sell apparel the same ways we sell groceries,” I remember when Walmart didn’t sell groceries.
I have a problem when the objective is to slow the shopping experience. But, maybe it will bifurcate the shoppers. Those who want it to be fast and convenient will continue to go online. Those that looking for in-store experience will sign up. But, I vote for speed and convenience.
President, The Ian Percy Corporation
Seems like forever I’ve been critical of retail’s goal of getting the customer out of the store as fast as possible. Walmart must read RW!
The intent of making the store interesting can’t help but be a winning strategy. And, yes, it may take a while to figure out how to do that effectively, but it is a worthy endeavor. “Simple Fascination” is the secret. Making it too complicated and technical will be the idea killer.
FWIW … I feel the same way about the idea that everything has to be on one page or executives won’t read it. The sad assumption is our brains can’t handle anything more than that. The “one-page-strategy” only works if the writing is boring. We are innately creative beings which formal education has pretty well destroyed. Make things interesting and we awaken the customers we need!