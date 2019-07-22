Walmart shakes things up, further integrating online and physical store teams
In a move to better integrate its physical stores with its online enterprise, Walmart is combining both its supply chain and finance teams that work with its e-commerce site and stores.
“Our customers want one, seamless Walmart experience,” wrote CEO Doug McMillon in an employee memo obtained by numerous news outlets. “Earning more of our customers’ business in food and consumables is foundational to our strategy, and, at the same time, we will expand our ability to serve them with general merchandise in stores and through our broad e-commerce assortment as we continue to invest and build our e-commerce business.”
Greg Smith, current EVP of the U.S. supply chain, will head the new combined supply chain team. Nate Faust, currently leading e-commerce fulfillment, will transition to a new role.
Walmart U.S. CFO Michael Dastugue will oversee the combined finance team. Jeff Shotts, current e-commerce CFO, will lead Walmart’s U.S. marketplace business. Steve Schmitt, currently Sam’s Club CFO, will become the new U.S. e-commerce CFO, reporting to Mr. Dastugue.
Mr. McMillon said there are “a few areas where we are choosing to maintain some structural separation to enable focus and speed,” including merchandising. “Our eCommerce sales growth, improving customer metrics and progress on contribution profit are encouraging, and we want to keep that going,” he said.
One change in merchandising is that Ashley Buchanan, currently EVP and chief merchandising officer at Sam’s Club, will become chief merchandising officer for U.S. e-commerce, reporting to Mr. Lore. Andy Dunn, Bonobos co-founder currently heading digitally native brands Walmart, will report to Ms. Buchanan instead of Mr. Lore.
The memo also highlighted several appointees supporting to Janey Whiteside, who in early July became Walmart’s first chief customer officer after a two-decade career at American Express.
The management changes follow the announcement in mid-June that the team at Jet.com was being folded into its corporate web organization. Reports then arrived in early July that many of Walmart’s senior officials are frustrated by the steep losses being incurred by online operations and the retailer’s struggles trying to catch up to Amazon.com.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Does it make sense that Walmart is keeping merchandising separate while combining its supply chain and finance functions for websites and stores? Is full integration of online and physical store functions the best solution for most large retail chains?
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Without insider knowledge it’s difficult to speak to the exact nature of the changes that Walmart is making, but on the surface, it makes good sense. Aligning internal departments to better achieve integration of online and physical stores is sensible for all retailers to consider since consumers increasingly don’t differentiate their online and in-store experiences – they expect it to be seamless. Changing organizational structure and alignment is not easy to do, and I respect Walmart and other retailers are who willing to make these adjustments to deliver better outcomes.
Global Industry Director - Retail, Software AG
Interesting move. Over the past 5+ years one of the biggest barriers I have seen to success has been the online and physical sides of stores competing with one another internally. To progress you have to combine – though it’s not always easier … It requires a huge change management effort but it needs to happen. What would really be interesting is to see how they are measuring the new internal teams.
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
I think this is a brilliant strategy. The future of retail is the successful blend and balance of online and brick-and-mortar, acting together as one unit. The retailers need to be ready for the customer whether they wish to shop online or in-store and provide the same shopping quality, service and, most importantly, outstanding customer experience. Walmart understands that most customers shop both online and in-store and has already taken great strides in melding their online shopping and in-store shopping. Whether it be BOPIS programs, or shipping from the store directly to your home, Walmart has been leading the charge on providing the needed conveniences customers want today with great success. Other retailers will follow, and those that do will find it is what their customers want as well.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
This makes complete and abundant sense. Merchandise and assort through the eyes of the customer and execute with maximum possible back end efficiency. This is not unlike the (really) old days when individual branches of department stores had individual buying teams. Customer focus! But now the whole back office operation can be leveraged to the advantages of scale. And if they are really smart about it, they can use this opportunity to take maximum advantage of the most fluid time/action calendars.