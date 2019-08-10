ModCloth FitShop - Photo: ModCloth

Walmart’s e-commerce business, as previously reported, is in a state of flux. That was made even more evident with news in recent days that the retailer has sold its ModCloth business, is looking to spin off its Jetblack personal shopping service and has laid off workers at Bonobos.

In the case of ModCloth, it appears as though the e-tailer, known for selling vintage-inspired clothing for women of all shapes and sizes, has never really been a fit for Walmart and has struggled in the two years since it was acquired. Now, ModCloth becomes the property of the investment firm, Go Global Retail. The new owner has pledged to let ModCloth continue operating independently.

As the ModCloth sale was being announced, The Wall Street Journal reported Walmart looking to sell its Jetblack personal shopping service operating in New York City and led by Rent the Runway co-founder Jenny Fleiss. The Walmart division has been losing around $15,000 annually for each member of the subscription service. The Journal reports that Walmart has been looking for partners, including Microsoft and UPS, in a spinoff of Jetblack.

Recode reports that Bonobos, which Walmart acquired two years ago for $300 million, laid off “dozens” of its employees yesterday as part of its parent company’s efforts to rein in costs of its digital operations. In July, Walmart announced it was integrating its physical and digital finance and supply chain teams.