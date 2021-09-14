Walmart says crypto press release is a fake
Walmart yesterday found itself having to issue a statement calling a press release sent out by Globe Newswire a fake. The false press release claimed that Walmart would begin accept litecoin cryptocurrency payments for online orders.
The news was first leaked through a litecoin Twitter account and then followed by the press release under the headline “Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)”
The fake announcement appeared to be authentic, complete with made-up quotes from Walmart CEO Doug McMillion. It also came on the heels of the retailer posting a “Help Wanted” ad for a cryptocurrency expert, according to CNN.
CNBC reports that several legitimate news organizations, including its own, went live with the story.
Shares of litecoin, the nineteenth most valued cryptocurrency, according to MarketWatch, jumped following the phony announcement but quickly came back down after Walmart refuted it and Globe Newswire recalled the release. Walmart’s stock price did not appear to have been significantly affected by the non-news.
Globe Newswire, owned by Intrado, said the release was issued through a “fraudulent user account” and that it was taking steps to improve its authentication methods going forward.
Litecoin creator Charlie Lee said that his organization, Litecoin Foundation, had nothing to do with the apparent “pump and dump” scheme connected to the false press release.
He told The Wall Street Journal that even litecoin’s social media manager was fooled by the fake news, going so far as to retweet it on the corporate Twitter account. “He thought it was real, too,” he said. “It was wrong to retweet it. We deleted it quickly afterwards. But the damage is done.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you see fake news and misinformation spread through social media becoming a greater threat to retail businesses? Where do you expect retailers to be when it comes to cryptocurrency over the next five years?
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Fake news and misinformation are not new, however the ability to spread misinformation has never been easier to do. All companies need to be watchful for misinformation that can cause damage to their brands and confusion with customers/stakeholders. And while this is hardly a retail issue, retailers are as susceptible to this as any business. Cryptocurrency is gaining momentum and El Salvador recently announced that it’s accepting Bitcoin as currency. It’s only a matter of time before crypto becomes a mainstream payment option and all retailers need to be prepared to accept it at some point in the future.
Senior Analyst, Bloomberg Intelligence
The Walmart crypto fake press release should prompt all retailers to make sure they have a process in place to quickly respond to fake news or misinformation. Those issues aren’t going away, and it is easier than ever for them to spread. Part of what made this example effective is that cryptocurrencies are gaining traction, so it is not too much of a stretch to imagine that retailers – especially those striving to be at the forefront of change – will venture into accepting them. Mainstream customers may not yet be comfortable with understanding cryptocurrencies or how to transact with them, so any retailers that do accept them likely won’t see serious use of that payment method for a while. Even digital wallets are still under-utilized and the average consumer understands those much better than crypto.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
Question: is there a compelling reason for retailers to accept cryptocurrency?
Chief Accelerant, Incendio
It’s a good thing that schools are starting to teach classes on how to spot fake news, because this unfortunate trend is here to stay. Perhaps this brings about a new desirable skill set — finding people you can hire who are adept at spotting and dismantling this type of fakery?