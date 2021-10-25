Walmart says Amazon’s grocery delivery fee will put a ‘Whole’ in customers’ wallets
Walmart wants everyone to know that, as of today, Amazon.com is adding $9.95 to grocery deliveries from its Whole Foods stores.
The retailer sent out an email today that read, “You may have heard that starting today, one grocery delivery service will start charging its customers $9.95 for every single delivery… That’s why, today only, Walmart is announcing that new customers who sign up for Walmart+, the membership that helps them save more time and money, will get $9.95 back. Because customers deserve a grocery delivery service that won’t leave a Whole in their wallet for delivery fees — whoops, typo.”
Consumers who sign up today for Walmart+ by 11:59 p.m. PT will be eligible to receive the $9.95 back. Walmart’s annual grocery delivery subscription program costs $98 a year. It includes free grocery delivery from local stores at the same prices as customers pay in-store. It also includes free shipping without a minimum purchase, discounts on fuel and prescription medicines. Members are also being given early access to Walmart’s three “Black Friday Deals for Days” events throughout November. Walmart’s cash-back deal today is part of the free 15-day trial it offers for customers considering a Walmart+ subscription.
Walmart is looking to give consumers who shop online at both Amazon and its site a reason to give its subscription service a try. The company is also looking to pick off some of the consumers who shop its rival’s site but not walmart.com. A recent Jungle Scout report found that 35 percent of U.S. consumers shop on Amazon, but not Walmart. Only nine percent shop on Walmart’s site but not Amazon’s.
Amazon-exclusive shoppers are more sensitive to delivery fee charges than even Walmart’s customers, according to the report. Seventy-six percent of shoppers who are “Amazon-exclusive” say they want products with the lowest shipping price when they shop online. Sixty-four percent of Walmart-exclusive shoppers feel the same way.
Walmart’s announcement today marks the latest back-and-forth between the two rivals. Amazon announced last week the rollout of in-store pickup and local deliveries for third-party sellers on its marketplace. Amazon Local Selling, as the program is known, seeks to address the perceived advantages of Walmart and others when it comes to physical store locations and convenient local fulfillment options. The service is now available from local independent stores, regional and national chains.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you see Amazon’s delivery fee for Whole Foods as an opportunity for Walmart to convert some Prime members to Walmart+? How much of a threat is Amazon Local Selling to Walmart?
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
This battle will continue to go back and forth, for years to come. I’m not surprised to see Walmart exploit what it sees as an opening with Prime members, but let’s not forget that Prime membership provides lots of benefits, and price is only part of the issue. Overall, tactically this is well played by Walmart, but the battle rages on. Amazon’s move to local selling is a more challenging threat to Amazon but, again, this will take time to gain traction, and it only will if the local retailers are able to execute effectively.
Managing Director, GlobalData
As much as this is an amusing campaign, in online grocery the customer and demographic overlap between Walmart and Whole Foods is minimal. Walmart is sensible to emphasize the value of its delivery service, but I doubt it will pick up a tremendous number of customers from this campaign. That said, Whole Foods may well lose some shoppers to other rivals because of its charges. The question is whether they are bothered given that online is still growing very rapidly for them.
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
The Whole Foods shopper is less sensitive to the price of product so it stands to reason they will be less deterred than a Walmart one. The report above cites Amazon-exclusive customers not their well heeled Amazon/Whole Foods brethren. They aren’t usually even in the same zip codes, and they can’t pay them to shop at Walmart! The “Whole” demographic may not like the move but they won’t be shopping for produce at Walmart.
I guess another way to interpret Walmart’s move is this: Walmart actually has to pay its customers to sign up for its food delivery. That might be their way of compensating customers for getting zero streaming content from their subscription service.