Walmart is stocked and ready to roll back prices for Christmas
Color Walmart CEO Doug McMillon impressed with his company’s performance after reporting third quarter sales that exceeded both the retailing giant’s expectations as well as those of Wall Street.
Walmart’s core business in the U.S. posted a 9.2 percent year-over-year gain in same-store sales. The retailer’s comps were up 15.2 percent on a two-year basis. Grocery was a key driver for Walmart during the period with sales up nearly 10 percent, the strongest quarterly growth for the company in six quarters.
Mr. McMillon called the results for Walmart US “remarkable” yesterday on the company’s third quarter earnings call before listing the ways the retailer is seeking to build its overall business.
“Transaction counts in our stores and clubs are growing, inventory is up 11.5 percent, our price gaps are where we want them, and we’re innovating in the supply chain and adding capacity,” he said. “And we’re building businesses like Walmart Go Local, Walmart Connect, Walmart Luminate, Walmart+, Spark delivery, our Marketplace and Walmart Fulfillment Services. Financial services is another area where we know we can make a difference in the lives of so many. We recently launched bill payment services in our stores as well as the ability to load money to a bank account or a prepaid card.”
Mr. McMillon addressed gross profit margin concerns after a quarter when Walmart was down 42 basis points from last year.
“We’re seeing inflationary cost pressures in some areas, and our merchants remain laser focused on taking the necessary steps to mitigate supply chain congestion while working with suppliers in monitoring price gaps to manage margins appropriately. Lower markdowns and increased contributions from advertising revenue have helped offset cost pressures,” he said.
Walmart’s CEO said that the company, buoyed by its strong inventory position, would continue to hammer price as a key differentiating factor during the holiday season and beyond despite inflationary pressures.
John Furner, president and CEO of Walmart US, echoed those comments. He said that the company is always approaching suppliers about opportunities for price rollbacks to gain market share. Walmart has found opportunistic suppliers who are on board with that approach and the company expects to find more in the coming months.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Does Walmart’s core strengths plus the diversification of its business into other areas (ads, fulfillment services, et al) give it the hedge it needs to be more aggressive on price during the holiday season? How aggressive do you expect Walmart to be and how will that affect its retailing rivals?
8 Comments on "Walmart is stocked and ready to roll back prices for Christmas"
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Yes, Walmart has a big advantage – but it will be a battle with Target. The holiday season is a continuation of the general “Haves vs. Have-nots” storyline we have been tracking throughout the pandemic. The largest retailers can brute-force their way through the supply chain issues, and have the capital to hold inventory, and even maintain low prices. Many if not most other retailers can’t do that. In fact, Target just announced that they will not be passing all costs along to consumers. Clearly Walmart and Target understand that low pricing will be an important competitive advantage throughout the holiday selling season.
Director, Main Street Markets
In my area Walmart has backed off being the low price leader, but there are still a lot of customers in their stores, so people are necessarily looking at price as a driver here. More so they are asking, do you have what I need (due to supply constraints) and is it within my budget, as most retailers have had to take it on the chin with cost increases.
Managing Director, GlobalData
When it comes to inflation, the biggest advantage for Walmart comes from its economies of scale. However the additional revenue streams are also very helpful in offsetting margin erosion from inflation. Whatever happens, it is vital that Walmart retains its reputation for low-prices, especially as others such as dollar stores and deep-discounters snap at its heels. That reputation is partly what has allowed Walmart to grow sales over the past quarter: as prices rise, more Americans turn to Walmart to make their budgets stretch further.
President, Protonik
With booming sales, it’s not clear to me why Walmart should seek to be aggressive on price. Certainly customers will appreciate Walmart holding back increases responding to inflationary pressure (especially since it’s hard to tell what part of that pressure is real, what part opportunist, and what part quite short term).
President, founder and CEO Interactive Edge
As I commented the other day, don’t bet against Walmart.
Given their strategic work on fixing their supply chain, it will provide a big advantage over their competitors. It will most certainly provide coverage to their diversified portfolio of ways to service their shoppers and perhaps bring in new shoppers to the Walmart family.
Principal and Founder, Retail Strategy Group
Walmart is a powerhouse and can handle promotions over Christmas and there is doubt we will see a few roll backs this season.
They don’t have the inventory challenges other retailers are experiencing and supply chain disruption is impacting the big players but it’s not as detrimental to their bottom line. They own ships, have a monopoly over the ports, and have the power to shift production when they need to.
Assortments are looking more competitive and they offer workers better pay and training so they have the manpower to compete.
Of course Walmart’s results are “remarkable.” They are set up for success.
Chairman Emeritus, Relex Solutions
Following last week’s article that Instacart is going to start promotions and price cutting, we see that Walmart — who are already significantly lower priced — is focused on even better pricing to build market share, and they have the inventory to deliver! When you have the strongest buying power in the world, you are likely to be able to deliver on both counts. They will certainly get the best trading terms from suppliers and if they want to maintain their volumes, suppliers are likely to also give them priority on deliveries too.
In inflationary times the strong often get stronger. At the other end you will get lots of startups as well but they have to rely on differentiators other than competing on price and availability.
Founder, CEO, Black Monk Consulting
Walmart has huge advantages in terms of scale and scope and I assume it will be as aggressive as possible as soon as possible this holiday season. Its rivals will, no doubt, try to play catch-up, but it isn’t an effective strategy.