Walmart is ready to deliver ‘Black Friday Deals for Days’
Walmart is making three updates to its delivery options to make it even more convenient for customers to shop online during the holiday season. The news follows on the heels of the retailer’s announcement earlier this week that it is kicking off its “Black Friday Deals for Days” promotions on November 3.
Tom Ward, SVP of last mile, Walmart U.S., wrote in a company blog post that the retailer will be extending its delivery hours, increasing its delivery windows and adding more items to the list of what customers can have delivered from local stores.
Walmart will make deliveries until 10 p.m. local time from its stores to customers who place their same-day or next-day orders by 6 p.m. “We’re also allowing additional time for customers to amend their orders after it’s placed, so if you forget to add a can of pumpkin pie filling for your Thanksgiving meal or you’re in need of a last-minute hostess gift — you’ll have more time to add it to your cart,” wrote Mr. Ward.
The retailer is also adding more delivery windows through its third-party providers by enabling them to shop and deliver customers’ orders during the holiday season. Doing so, according to Mr. Ward, will open up slots in instances where existing delivery slots are booked. Customers will continue to pay standard delivery fees, with Walmart+ members getting unlimited free deliveries during the season. There is a fee for Express deliveries made within two hours.
Walmart is also expanding the numbers of items that customers can have delivered same-day from local stores and has added oversized items such as bicycles, big screen televisions and artificial Christmas trees to the list.
The retailer is also increasing the number of stores that offer delivery and pickup of alcoholic beverages. The chain said 1,500 stores will offer delivery and 3,000 have pickup.
Walmart is bringing back its “Black Friday Deals for Days” promotion, with Walmart+ members getting a four-hour head start on purchasing sales items online. The promotion will roll out in three sales events throughout November.
“Our customers count on us to deliver an amazing Black Friday experience with the best prices year after year, and this year we’re making it even bigger and better with more ways to shop and more of every item,” said Scott McCall, EVP and chief merchandising officer for Walmart U.S.
- Walmart is delivering added convenience to homes for the holidays – Walmart
- Walmart Announces 2021 Return of “Black Friday Deals for Days,” This Time With Special Early Access for Walmart+ Members – Walmart
- Black Friday deals revealed – Walmart
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you expect most retailers to follow a similar holiday playbook to Walmart with extended sales promotions and added delivery and pickup options? Which factor — staffing, supply chain, etc. — do you see as particularly critical to Walmart’s sales objectives for the holiday season?
Join the Discussion!
9 Comments on "Walmart is ready to deliver ‘Black Friday Deals for Days’"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Walmart is playing total offensive for the holiday season, and other retailers are hot on their heels. With these latest announcements, Walmart is pulling out all the stops to ensure they capture as much of the holiday season business as they can. They are also in one of the best inventory positions of any retailer. Combine that with their logistical capabilities that are among the very best. The key will be inventory and supply chain, and on this front Walmart will be hard to beat.
Principal and Founder, Retail Strategy Group
I do not expect most retailers to follow the Walmart holiday playbook because not everyone has Walmart’s buying power, resources, and products. Many retailers are facing empty shelves and labor shortages. These challenges don’t seem to touch the retail behemoths of the world.
So no, I do not expect other retailers to follow suit because they just can’t.
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
Walmart is raising the bar on almost everything – promotions, flexible ordering, fast and convenient delivery and product assortments. The supply chain is the biggest factor that everything during the holiday season is contingent upon for success. The holiday season winners will be the retailers that overcome supply chain challenges the best.
Retail Industry Lead, CI&T
These are all incredible perks for Walmart and Walmart+ shoppers, but staffing and supply chain challenges could cause great disappointment if the brand can’t uphold these promises. I hope these initiatives can for sure be achieved without exacerbating all the issues the retail industry is already facing.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Walmart has exposed its battle plan, and it is tough. This is a sound plan for the times. Bravo!
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
It will be hard for any other retailer to offer extended delivery on inventory that they don’t have on hand and by employees not on the payroll. Sounds like Walmart has been laying the groundwork for this strategy for some time and now find themselves in the enviable position of actually being able to offer it and then execute. A lot of retailers will still be scrambling for product and people while Walmart delivers — delivers both product and on their brand promise.
Chief Accelerant, Incendio
With Christmas trees already selling out in stores, the holiday playbook seems to now mandate that holiday shopping begins October 1. That means we are spending 25 percent of our entire year focused on year-end holidays. This is madness.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
And this plan will create a flow of customers who perhaps rarely plan to shop Walmart. Welcome to all these new patrons!
President, Protonik
I expect we will see a lot of noise in the market this year – deals and deliveries. My caution to retailers is that this will also make it quite easy to give up money you shouldn’t. The critical question is whether your deals matter and will lead to higher profits.