Walmart is making store deliveries for the first time with driverless trucks
Walmart is making daily deliveries from a dark store to a Neighborhood Market in Bentonville, AR using an autonomous vehicle that doesn’t carry a safety driver — a world first, according to the retailer and its technology partner, Gatik.
The driverless delivery project involves the operation of two box trucks that follow a seven-mile loop daily over the course of 12 hours. The trucks are loaded with goods at the dark store and then transport them to the Neighborhood Market.
The two companies first began working together in December of last year with a safety driver onboard. The driver was pulled in August and the test has been operating that way ever since.
“We’ve identified that autonomous box trucks offer an efficient, safe and sustainable solution for transporting goods on repeatable routes between our stores,” Tom Ward, senior vice president of last mile at Walmart U.S., said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to be working with Gatik to achieve this industry-first, driverless milestone in our home state of Arkansas and look forward to continuing to use this technology to serve Walmart customers with speed.”
“This milestone signifies a revolutionary breakthrough for the autonomous trucking industry,” said Gautam Narang, CEO and co-founder, Gatik. “Our deployment in Bentonville is not a one-time demonstration. These are frequent, revenue-generating, daily runs that our trucks are completing safely in a range of conditions on public roads, demonstrating the commercial and technical advantages of fully driverless operations on the middle mile. We’re thrilled to enable Walmart’s customers to reap the benefits.”
The retailer and Gatik claim that the results from the current test have delivered “increased speed and responsiveness when fulfilling e-commerce orders, increased asset utilization and enhanced safety for all road users.” Safety, a major concern in any automated vehicle deployment, is not said to have been an issue in the Gatik test with the companies claiming zero accidents.
Walmart has been active in recent years when it comes to pursuing automated vehicle delivery systems in both middle and last mile environments.
Walmart and Ford in September said they were working together to launch an autonomous vehicle delivery service in Austin, TX, Miami and Washington, D.C. The program was the first on a multi-city basis for the retailer.
Ford is supplying Escape hybrid vehicles controlled with Argo AI self-driving technology in that pilot. Ford is a financial backer of Argo.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Does Walmart’s test using autonomous vehicles sans a safety driver mark a significant milestone for the technology at retail? What do you expect will be Walmart’s next steps based on the pilot’s results?
Managing Director, GlobalData
In terms of advancement this is a significant step. However it does not mean the technology is ready for widespread use just yet. There are still masses of regulations on autonomous vehicles in various states, and no uniform national policy. Moreover, rolling this out in volume with lots of interactions with human customers is still something that needs to be tested. All that said, retailers will keep moving this forward as it provides a real solution to the costs of last-mile delivery and the labor shortage which is making it harder to find drivers.
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
Autonomous delivery vehicles have been a discussion topic for several years and now it has actually happened. This is a significant milestone for autonomous delivery vehicles and should pave the way for more companies to pilot this technology. Assuming all goes well with the pilot, look for Walmart to expand to more cities and eventually expand to home delivery.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
We’re at the very start of revolution in logistics. Kudos to Walmart for testing this in a real life scenario. The next steps I would imagine are moving products from distribution centers to stores. Those routes are also predictable and repeatable. I expect that home delivery will follow as the technology improves and safety concerns are assuaged. It’s not all that visionary to anticipate that in the not-so-far-off future the world’s logistics will be powered by automated vehicles on land, sea and air.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
This is another step forward toward autonomous delivery for Walmart, but there are still many practical issues that need to be resolved before this becomes reality. Namely, autonomous vehicle regulations. Until these autonomous vehicles are able to travel all the roadways, this will only be experimental. However these experiments and trials are critical precursors to making this a reality, so they are important. Autonomous vehicles are on the horizon and this is another example.
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
There has been the testing of autonomous vehicles for years. At some point they have to be put into service. Walmart is a world-recognized brand, so there is a lot of publicity around it. I predict the results will be good and the rollout of more autonomous vehicles is imminent. It will be accelerated due to the Great Resignation, as companies are finding it hard to hire and keep employees. So, next steps — more autonomous vehicle deliveries.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
It is an important milestone but the idea of this catching on quickly or across the country is a fantasy. Many companies have abandoned the notion and there is a lot of worry about liability if something goes wrong.