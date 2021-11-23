Source: “Live Cyber Deals - Sunday with Jason Derulo” - Walmart promotional video

Walmart is looking to spread a little livestreaming retail cheer this holiday season.

The retail giant plans to run 30 individual livestreaming events, including a 30-minute variety show at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 28 hosted by the recording artist Jason Derulo. The event, which will feature a variety of products and special guests and may be viewed from Walmart.com/live, Twitter.com/Walmart, YouTube.com/Walmart, Facebook.com/Walmart as well as from Instagram.com/Walmart and Tiktok.com/@Walmart.

Walmart first tested livestreaming last December with TikTok. Walmart CMO Walter White said that event drew seven times more views than expected for the first time around. The retailer also grew its number of TikTok followers by 25 percent.

The retailer will break new ground on Sunday as it becomes the first retailer to run a shoppable livestream on Twitter in the U.S.

“Twitter is a platform where we consistently see high return across top- and middle-of-funnel content, so it’s a natural next step for us to explore this new functionality,” wrote Mr. White on a company blog.

He also said the retailer will livestream its events across a wide variety of additional platforms between now and Christmas including BuyWith, BuzzFeed, Facebook, IGN, TalkShopLive, Tasty, and YouTube.

Walmart management is confident in its strategy, having tested livestreaming across five platforms over the past year, including on TikTok and YouTube.

“Discovery and inspiration can happen anywhere, and we want to make sure we are meeting our customers where they are,” wrote Mr. White. “The success of these livestream events and growth of our business are telling us that we’re headed down the right path. We will continue to curate special experiences for our customers who live in dynamic, immersive environments and allow customers to shop seamlessly while also being entertained.”

Mr. White added, “We believe the future of retail lies in social commerce, which is why we’re focusing on innovating in the space as we continue to offer our customers ways to live better — whether online, or in store.”