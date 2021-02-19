Walmart gives workers a raise and weighs in on the minimum wage debate

Photo: Walmart
Feb 19, 2021
by George Anderson
George Anderson

Walmart made a lot of news yesterday.

The retailing giant announced that its same-store sales in the U.S. increased 8.6 percent during its fiscal fourth quarter as online sales jumped 69 percent.

Management also said it plans to make $14 billion in capital investments over the next year, its highest number in years, as it seeks to automate and scale fulfillment activities across the chain’s network of stores, local fulfillment centers and market warehouses.

Of all the Walmart news, none gained more attention, however, than the announcement that it would raise wages for 425,000 associates in the U.S. who stock shelves and fulfill orders from its various points of distribution. The retailer said it would increase pay for these workers to a range of $13 to $19 an hour based on location and tenure.

The bump, which is to take effect on March 13, will raise the average wage for these workers to over $15 an hour. Walmart said that it would eliminate quarterly bonuses paid to these associates after the first quarter.

A spokesperson for the retailer told The Wall Street Journal, “The overwhelming majority of our associates say their hourly wages are the most important part of their pay.” She said associates prefer the certainty of hourly pay over bonuses that fluctuate from one quarter to the next.

A Yahoo Finance article asserted that Walmart’s decision to raise wages will put pressure on rival retailers and could hurt the recruiting and retention efforts of dollar stores in particular.

In an interview with CNBC, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said the company supports a raise in the federal minimum wage from its current level of $7.25 an hour but he is not behind moving that to $15 an hour as advocated by the Biden administration and Democratic Party members in Congress.

Instead, he is promoting, indexing the minimum based on location and cost of living.

Mr. McMillon said in the interview that he believes that a phased-in approach with a minimum indexed to location and cost of living would provide businesses of all sizes with certainty around wages so they could plan appropriately.

The Walmart CEO’s position is not new. He advocated for the same phased-in and indexed approach last June in his capacity as CEO of the Business Roundtable, a lobbying group composed of the nation’s leading chief executives.

Mark Ryski
BrainTrust
Mark Ryski
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
1 hour 15 minutes ago

Treat employees well, pay them fairly, and business results improve – what a radical concept! Sarcasm aside, I give Walmart full credit for coming to this realization and more importantly acting on it. I agree with McMillion’s approach to indexing.

I understand retailers’ relentless pressure to minimize labor expense, but these decisions rarely consider the downside impact of not paying frontline staff well – poor customer service, lower conversion and ultimately lower traffic as customers stop shopping stores with bad service. All retailers need to reflect on the valuable and critical role their frontline workers play in delivering business results. Forget platitudes and hollow “we love you” sentimentality BS, put your money where your mouth is – it’s not charity, it’s an investment that will pay off in business results.

Richard Hernandez
BrainTrust
Richard Hernandez
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
31 minutes 36 seconds ago

This. Thank you Mark – you hit all the salient points.

Suresh Chaganti
BrainTrust
Suresh Chaganti
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
1 hour 9 minutes ago

It feels like smoke and mirrors and sleight of hand. An average of $15 doesn’t mean anything. How skewed is it by the people who make more? Minimum wage is called such a thing for a reason. Saying our average minimum wage is $15 is a major oxymoron.

On top of that, they take away quarterly bonuses because workers prefer more in hourly wages? Of course, at $15 or less, they need more money today and not three months later. But it is not an either/or situation. Very disappointing.

Neil Saunders
BrainTrust
Neil Saunders
Managing Director, GlobalData
1 hour 39 seconds ago

Given that the cost of living varies enormously across the country, local indexing makes sense – although it would be complex if administered at a federal level. Which rather makes the case for states to be the primary mechanism for minimum wage determination – and many do currently take the lead.

As for phasing, I agree with Doug McMillon’s point. Especially right now, businesses need time to adjust and adapt. Just imposing something overnight – and I am not sure that is what President Biden is actually suggesting as he has said he is open to phasing – would be a disaster, especially for smaller firms.

There’s also the impact on jobs. Higher minimum wages will increase the drive to automation, lead to some job losses, and wage losses due to scheduling changes. After the U.K. introduced its living wage, a lot of retailers adjusted job schedules and hours to the determinant of workers. Doesn’t matter whether you see that as right or wrong, it’s what happened and it’s an issue that needs to be considered.

David Weinand
BrainTrust
David Weinand
Chief Customer Officer, Incisiv
57 minutes 12 seconds ago

Not knowing what the bonuses equated to, it’s hard to say whether this is a net gain for employees. That said, wages should be indexed based on the cost of living in the region of the country stores are in so I agree with that sentiment.

Brandon Rael
BrainTrust
Brandon Rael
Strategy and Operations Executive
53 minutes 58 seconds ago

The pandemic has proven that if we treat the front-line associates as essential, then their compensation, benefits, and career growth opportunities should reflect how important their roles are. As a critical component of any retail strategy, front-line store associates are customer-facing, reflect the values and what the brand stands for, and make a significant difference in positively impacting the bottom line.

It’s high time that a federally mandated $15 minimum wage law is put in place, especially as the cost of living, healthcare, and education have risen significantly over the past few decades. While capital labor expenses are a variable expense, the front-line workers are the lifeblood of any retailer. The value they bring to the table should merit the cost of living increases and other performance-based incentivization/compensation plans.

Shelley E. Kohan
BrainTrust
Shelley E. Kohan
Associate Professor, Fashion Institute of Technology
44 minutes 41 seconds ago

It is important for companies to show a mutual commitment to employees and raising wages, it certainly demonstrates the company’s willingness to invest in its people. Additionally, being an “employer of choice” is a growing importance and future employees have greater expectations of companies doing the right things, including paying a “fair wage.” Indexing is an excellent way to make sure stores stay in business and profitable and the two largest cost contributors to labor markets are location and cost of living.

Bob Amster
BrainTrust
Bob Amster
Principal, Retail Technology Group
43 minutes 46 seconds ago

The appearance is that Walmart is making an effort. Whether or not the numbers are what they appear to be, this is a new Walmart. Retailers can’t go wrong by treating their employees well. It translates to the way employees treat customers and, consequently, it increases sales and fosters loyalty from customers and from employees.

Gene Detroyer
BrainTrust
Gene Detroyer
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
42 minutes 33 seconds ago

The federal minimum wage in the U.S. is an embarrassment. It must be raised. I don’t care if it is the phased in Biden proposal to $15 or the more complex proposal by McMillon. McMillon’s recommendation to index is is absolutely necessary. But both will accomplish the same objective — getting more money in people’s hands, the people who will spend it, and moving the total economy forward.

Gene Detroyer
BrainTrust
Gene Detroyer
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
17 minutes 25 seconds ago

I just looked at a Bloomberg chart showing the buying power of the federal minimum wage today adjusted for inflation. It has about half the buying power today as each incremental increase was passed. So as we wring our hands about job losses that an increase in the minimum wage might create in the short term, did we wring our hands about the loss of real wages for workers that today’s workers experience?

Jeff Sward
BrainTrust
Jeff Sward
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
38 minutes 1 second ago

An increase in the minimum wage is long overdue. It’s ludicrous that it hasn’t happened in so many years. But indexing and cost of living considerations also make abundant sense. Walmart needs solutions that scale across wide swaths of society and geography, so learning from their thinking and their execution sounds like a great place to start the conversation on this subject. Walmart solutions need to work for both the employees AND a business that needs to be profitable. Let’s pay attention.

Lisa Goller
BrainTrust
Lisa Goller
Content Marketing Strategist
37 minutes 29 seconds ago

Doug McMillon’s views protect Walmart’s low-cost leadership. Simultaneously boosting wages and e-commerce capabilities comes with an exorbitant price tag that could scare investors. (Walmart is also investing in strategic partnerships and expanding into finance and advertising.) Lots of money is going out over the short- to medium-term, so McMillon is in no rush to raise wages yet. His phased approach makes sense for Walmart’s core strategy and stakeholder expectations.

Yet, by paying workers more now – while they take frontline risks during a pandemic – rivals like Target and Amazon gain an edge in recruitment, retention and PR.

Jeff Weidauer
BrainTrust
Jeff Weidauer
Principal, SSR Retail LLC
33 minutes 30 seconds ago

High marks to Walmart for putting a positive spin on its wage decision, even though it’s not really all that positive for workers. But the optics are better than Kroger’s decision to close stores in response to worker pay regulations.

Steve Montgomery
BrainTrust
Steve Montgomery
President, b2b Solutions, LLC
24 minutes 10 seconds ago

Walmart is moving the affected employees’ total compensation to a more immediate timeframe. Getting a quarterly bonus may mean a nice check when they get it but getting the extra money in each paycheck allows them to plan better. It has the added benefit of being a defined amount rather than a bonus whose size isn’t known until it is received.

Lee Peterson
BrainTrust
Lee Peterson
EVP Thought Leadership, Marketing, WD Partners
11 minutes 46 seconds ago

I heard this on the radio yesterday and literally let out a, “go Walmart!” It’s a free-market dream when a gridlocked, bi-partisan government does nothing and then business takes the right thing to do and just frickin’ does it. Helps that they’re on fire, but to share the gain out, again, is righteous, no matter what color your stripes are. Compassionate capitalism at its best.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What will Walmart’s decision to raise hourly wages for 425,000 workers and end quarterly bonuses for these same employees mean for the retailer and its rivales going forward? Do you agree with Doug McMillon’s views on phasing in and indexing the federal minimum wage?

