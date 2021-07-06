Walmart gives associates free phones and a mobile work app

Walmart will give more than 740,000 of its associates free Samsung smartphones this year to support the launch of a work app that is described as “a single source for improved employee engagement and customer care.”

The Me@Walmart app, built in-house in collaboration with Samsung, employs a mix of machine learning, augmented reality, camera vision and artificial intelligence technologies. The app ”replaces several disparate systems that associates previously used throughout their work life.”

Features include:

  • Scheduling: Associates can view their shifts up to two weeks in advance, check on their upcoming paid time off and request changes to their schedule.
  • Mobile Clock In: Using geofencing technology, associates can clock in with a tap of a button once they arrive at their store. 
  • Push-to-Talk: Pushing to talk enables associates to connect with one another, “helping them work as a team to stay nimble and react to customers’ needs.” Some employees will still carry walkie talkies.
  • Ask Sam: Likened to an AI-enabled virtual assistant, the feature lets associates ask the app questions, scan items to find out where the items are and how many are in stock, and order an item for a customer online. The feature was previously available to some associates as a separate app.

“In just one week, we had more than 3 million questions for Ask Sam,” Kellie Romack, Walmart’s VP for associate experience and customer care, said in a Samsung release. “About 98 percent of those questions are answered successfully, and we’re continually adding new questions and incorporating other feedback from associates.”

In coming months, stocking associates will be able to use an augmented reality feature on the app to highlight the boxes ready to head to the selling floor instead of scanning each box individually. Testing has shown scans take a third of the time versus the previous manual process.

The Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro smartphone, which includes accidental damage coverage (for work and personal use), is customized to create separate work and personal profiles. Walmart will not have access to personal data.

Walmart said in its blog entry, “We believe it’s the first of its kind in the retail industry.”

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Does the Me@Walmart app appear to be a breakthrough for associate devices? Which aspects or features should prove particularly beneficial for associates and the customer experience?

Michael La Kier
Michael La Kier
Principal, What Brands Want, LLC
1 hour 1 minute ago

The Walmart associate app is more “it’s about time” than “breakthrough.” Giving associates tools to perform and deliver better customer service is critical. This is certainly a step in the right direction.

David Naumann
David Naumann
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
1 hour 1 minute ago

Enabling associates with the right technology is extremely important and I am impressed that Walmart is taking employee technology tools seriously. According to a Salesfloor study, 72 percent of hourly retail associates are more likely to stay with a retailer if they have the right technology and resources. The tools that help associates find products or identify if there is additional inventory in the back room will be some of the most beneficial to Walmart associates.

Richard Hernandez
Richard Hernandez
Director, Main Street Markets
55 minutes 48 seconds ago

This gives associates more accountability and access to the company. Having every task on one handheld device saves time and makes associates more productive. My only concern would be keeping the personal data separate, but it seems like Walmart has thought of that already.

Joan Treistman
Joan Treistman
President, The Treistman Group LLC
53 minutes 24 seconds ago

It’s not just about the app, it’s about Walmart giving its employees a 21st century device to use and keep. The software applications make the associates’ on the job experience better and no doubt it will be a morale booster. Any manager knows that staff at one point or another are saying something to the effect of “If the boss would only do X, I could do a better job.” Often we don’t know what that missing thing is. Walmart is filling in the blanks and undoubtedly will be rewarded for it, with greater employee satisfaction, productivity, effectiveness and ultimately pleasing the customer. I don’t see a downside — until every employee expects the same device. And by then Walmart should know if it’s worth that additional investment. I’m guessing it will be.

Ken Morris
Ken Morris
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
49 minutes 14 seconds ago
One device is the right way to go. It’s about time that retailers saw the value of task management and business intelligence at the associate level. Many organizations have aimed these applications at store management but the hidden value is in notification, escalation and information retrieval at the associate — and ultimately customer – level. We need to arm the sales associates with technology that allows them more customer intimacy as well as sensing and responding to any data driven anomalies. And for the hundreds of thousands of employees who already live and breathe through their phones, training time will be slashed as well. Now if they could integrate a mobile RFID reader into the phone, that would be huge. It would boost inventory accuracy, reduce stockouts — everything retailers have been aiming for. They could (and probably already do) include robotics in the mix, which also supports one version of the truth. Just one caveat that comes to mind. If it’s truly meant to be a combo of Walmart and personal use, they will… Read more »
Jeff Sward
Jeff Sward
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
45 minutes 55 seconds ago

I’ve seen this news in a couple of places and it’s interesting that the headlines have always talked about “free phones” rather than touting the amazing digital tools that Walmart just made available. Walmart associates are now enabled on a whole new level. It’s smart, efficient and seamless. It’s great that associates get the dividend of a free phone, but the huge news here is a digitizing of the work force on a scale we haven’t seen before.

Richard J. George, Ph.D.
Richard J. George, Ph.D.
Professor of Food Marketing, Haub School of Business, Saint Joseph's University
42 minutes 18 seconds ago

This is a move which is long overdue in retail. If we are going to refer to staff as associates rather than employees, we need to provide them the tools, including the latest technology. In my research on associate satisfaction, beyond a fair wage, the top associate-desired attribute was “to feel they are in on things.” Now the ability to address this need is in their hands.

Gary Sankary
Gary Sankary
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
39 minutes 22 seconds ago

This is an impressive commitment to employee engagement. I believe it will pay off with improved employee retention and customer service. Kudos to Walmart for making this investment.

Jennifer Bartashus
Jennifer Bartashus
Senior Analyst, Bloomberg Intelligence
34 minutes 12 seconds ago

Happier employees are more productive employees, both of which translate to better customer service and a nicer shopping experience that then drives shopper loyalty and spending. Leveraging technology to help people feel good about their job and develop new skills to grow in that job is critical to long-term success for retailers. Walmart’s move to take it a step further and also provide the hardware is an added bonus.

Suresh Chaganti
Suresh Chaganti
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
33 minutes 20 seconds ago

Walmart has the right to mandate the use of company-issued phones. It didn’t sound like an optional program. If it is mandatory, I think most would view it as a burden to carry an additional device, unless they make it very easy to ditch their personal plans to save money.

Number porting and getting the personal data off when an employee departs are painful, but can be streamlined.

Venky Ramesh
Venky Ramesh
AVP, Capgemini, Consumer Products, Retail & Distribution
28 minutes 10 seconds ago

Oftentimes, companies are focused on providing a stellar digital experience to their customers while letting their employees deal with the ’70s green screens. That leads to the Sunday night/Monday morning syndrome where workers experience the same stellar digital experience in their personal life that the companies provide their customers, only to walk into a green screen terminal experience the morning after. The phrase itself came into being in 2010 and it’s surprising to see it’s still as relevant.

Matthew Brogie
Matthew Brogie
CEO, Repsly
18 minutes 57 seconds ago

I’ve hung around the back rooms of hundreds of Walmarts over the years, and have seen a lot of very forward-looking/cutting edge programs go through their respective life cycles. Many fall by the wayside while many stick for the long term; all contribute to the evolution of how retail operates, for Walmart itself as well as those that study the giant. This evolution feels incremental and a bit overdue, however I’ll refrain from being too judgy since making the move from “multi-thousand dollar hardened devices” to mainstream consumer phones to run the associates’ apps is a big step that I’m sure was not taken lightly, and as the kinks get worked out it will certainly deliver benefits around both cost and flexibility. I’m a fan of this move as I think it will increase the pace of innovation of the tools that associates leverage to provide an overall better experience for customers.

Shep Hyken
Shep Hyken
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
16 minutes 55 seconds ago

Interesting that Walmart is giving away almost three-fourths of a million phones to its associates. It’s a nice perk for the employees and a big opportunity for Samsung. They didn’t have to give away the phone. They could have just provided the app for their employees. This perk could have a number of benefits including employee/associate retention, training opportunities (through the phone), an aid for employees to know days/hours of work (especially if they move around) and much more.

