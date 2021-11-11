Walmart fulfillment centers will take productivity to a new level
Walmart has broken ground in Texas on a 1.5-million-square-foot automated e-commerce fulfillment center and a 730,000-square-foot grocery distribution center that will enable the retailer to increase its capacity as well as the accuracy and speed with which it delivers orders to stores and customers in the Dallas/Fort Worth area.
The two new massive warehouses are part of a pledge by Walmart in July to automate 25 of its 42 regional warehouses across the U.S. These facilities will serve to complement and support Walmart’s growing micro-distribution network inside and adjacent to its stores.
“These high-tech facilities will include game-changing innovations that are radically disrupting the supply chain, getting products onto store shelves and items shipped to our customers even faster, while saving time for our associates,” Joe Metzger executive vice president of supply chain operations for Walmart U.S., said in a statement.
Walmart is deploying robots in its regional distribution centers to sort, store, retrieve and pack freight onto pallets. The initiative is designed to move products from DCs to stores with a greater degree of accuracy and speed than ever before.
Mr. Metzger explained in the summer that Walmart’s legacy system was set up to cross-dock or warehouse product that arrived at DCs until it was needed in stores. This process was handled manually by warehouse personnel. When stores were ready for the merchandise, DC workers would have to figure out how to efficiently pack a 53-foot trailer, which would be manually unloaded when arriving at a store.
The new system makes use of “a complex algorithm to store cases like puzzle pieces using high-speed mobile bots — operating with a precision that speeds the intake process and increases the accuracy of freight being stored for future orders. By using dense modular storage, it also expands building capacity. And by using high-speed palletizing robotics to organize and optimize freight, it creates custom store- and aisle-ready pallets, which take the guesswork out of unloading trucks.”
The new Texas warehouses are key in the state that has the largest number of company stores. The retailer, as of the end of July, had 593 stores in Texas with 391 supercenters, 18 discount stores, 97 Neighborhood Markets and 82 Sam’s Club units.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Will automated warehouses enable Walmart to keep up with Kroger, Amazon and other rivals making big investments in their supply chain infrastructure? Do you see more opportunities for Walmart to automate distribution centers to further improve on its performance?
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
The automation hits keep coming from Walmart. Combine automated warehouses with autonomous delivery and you have a powerful one-two punch that will be hard to match. While many retailers are undertaking various versions of digital transformation/automation, Walmart is leading the pack and I believe their business results will reflect these smart investments.
Managing Director, GlobalData
This is a big move by Walmart which will enable it to improve the volumes, efficiency, speed, and cost of online orders and store replenishment. It is true that Kroger has an advantage in automation because of its partnership with Ocado but this is time limited. What Walmart is doing here will eventually become the norm for all grocery retailers because it helps solve the issue of high servicing costs on very low margin products.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
We are now seeing years of progressive change in warehouse and distribution center operations coming to fruition. The change was inevitable, but it did not happen overnight. It is not just Kroger. The two companies can coexist. This technology will proliferate to smaller and smaller chains over the next five years until warehouse robots are ubiquitous.
EVP Thought Leadership, Marketing, WD Partners
Fulfillment centers, both pure and hybrid with stores, are the future of mass physical retail. Getting goods there faster and more cost effectively is not a “nice to have” anymore. Walmart is just reading the writing on the wall.
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
Walmart’s focus on accelerating the speed of getting product on shelves is a smart strategy. Deploying robots in its distribution centers to sort, store, retrieve and pack freight onto pallets has two benefits – it increases the speed of processing shipments and it helps alleviate labor shortage challenges. If Walmart isn’t doing it already, they can expand the use of robots to manage back-of-store inventory and stock shelves.
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
Automated warehouses and stores will help Walmart compete and potentially win this race. They are making a huge investment in micro-fulfillment centers (MFCs) as well as automated distribution. And with 90 percent of the U.S. population living within a 10 mile radius of a Walmart store, they have the makings of the best hub and spoke distribution system ever created. I like this move by Walmart and investors are likely to do the same. Humans don’t stand a chance against the dynamic duo of robots and algorithms. Taking the air out of shipments by using dense modular storage at robot speed will increase efficiencies dramatically.
Content Marketing Strategist
Yes, automated fulfillment is emerging as an e-commerce essential among retail giants. Online shoppers are now conditioned to expect rapid turnaround times once they place an order – especially for groceries.
Walmart needs automated warehouses to fortify its grocery leadership position. Amazon, Kroger and Instacart already invested in robotic fulfillment to erode Walmart’s grocery market share.
For greater productivity, Walmart will likely use RFID, IoT and data for process re-engineering to continuously improve e-commerce fulfillment.
Chairman Emeritus, Relex Solutions
There is a fine balance between automation providing efficiency and restricting flexibility. There have been several supply chain operations that spent huge amounts of money on highly automated warehouse operations to eventually find them inflexible and constraining to their business. Without the details of the operation it is hard to tell if this is a really smart move or something they will live to regret. I am sure that Joe Metzger has been around long enough and is experienced enough to understand these issues and hopefully has created an ideal solution for Texas. If they get it right then it will make a very big difference in the speed, accuracy and performance of their supply chain. It sounds like a very exciting project and would be great to see when it is operational.