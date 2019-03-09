Source: Tasty; Walmart

Walmart has partnered with BuzzFeed’s Tasty video site for “shoppable” recipes. Users browsing Tasty’s 4,000 online recipes can add the necessary ingredients to their cart and check out with Walmart for in-store pickup or home delivery.

On the Tasty app, customers can swap items based on price, brand or quantity or opt for organic or other dietary preferences.

From the Tasty app, users are directed to the Walmart Grocery app or www.Walmart.com/Grocery, where they can view what’s in their cart, purchase the ingredients and schedule either curbside pickup at a nearby Walmart or at-home delivery.

With geo-specific capabilities, the feature ensures the recipe’s ingredients are available at the selected Walmart location.

“We’re excited to create a fun solution that feeds customers’ appetites to put time back in their busy schedules all while saving money with Walmart’s everyday low prices,” said Janey Whiteside, chief customer officer, Walmart, in a statement.

Walmart has also partnered with BuzzFeed on an exclusive Tasty kitchenware line and is planning to launch more Tasty-branded items this year.

In April, recipe and smart cooking app Innit added grocery ordering and delivery to its platform in a partnership with more than 30 U.S. retailers including Kroger, Safeway, HEB, Target and Walmart. Innit can create a customizable meal kit based on its recipes consisting of ingredients based on dietary preferences. Once the groceries arrive, Innit provides step-by-step video instructions for home cooks and can send automated cooking programs to brands like Electrolux, Bosch and GE.

Earlier this month, Grocery Shopii launched, joining other recipe-to-cart applications in the field, such as Chicory, Cooklist, eMeals and Myxx. The recipe platforms save consumers the burden of writing down a recipe list and searching store aisles for ingredients while promising to jumpstart online grocery’s slow growth.

Katie Hotze, founder and CEO of Grocery Shopii, told WRAL TechWire, “Digital shelves, dynamic pricing, and just-walk-out shopping experiences are incredibly appealing to Gen Y and Gen Z.”