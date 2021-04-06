Voice assistant takes orders from McDonald’s drive-thru customers
Visitors to the McDonald’s drive-thru might soon be talking to a robot instead of a person when they place their orders.
McDonald’s is piloting a voice-ordering solution at drive-thrus in 10 locations in the Chicago area, according to a CNBC report. The solution is approximately 85 percent accurate, leaving about a fifth of orders to be taken by human staff. While it may take a number of years to implement chain-wide, given the complexities of handling promotions, menu differences and recognition of regional dialects, the technology could represent the next step in fast food automation.
McDonald’s is not the only fast food chain experimenting with automated voice ordering.
White Castle has been piloting a similar solution, according to CNN, but the chain’s voice ordering bot also folds in predictive suggestions. The company plans to enable personalized ordering via license plate recognition, as well as features that take into consideration weather and day-part.
Other QSRs have taken different technological tacks to speed along the drive-thru experience. For instance, mom-and-pop restaurant Fair Oaks in California is using facial recognition to speed payment transactions.
Automation in fast food is a perennially controversial topic. Advocates see it as a way to free up workers to undertake more fulfilling tasks, while opponents see tactics that cut down on labor costs by replacing low-skilled workers with technology.
McDonald’s has already taken many steps to automate portions of its operations previous to this latest pilot. The 2016 launch of its “store of the future” was followed by the chain-wide adoption of in-store touchscreen ordering kiosks. The chain has also piloted other AI-based drive-thru technologies, such as touchscreen ordering that does not require human interaction to place the order.
Voice recognition technology is causing controversy in other areas, as well. A patent by Spotify for voice recognition technology that would allow an AI to gauge a user’s age, dialect, mood/emotions and other characteristics has been decried as potentially dangerous, according to Opus Research. Critics fear such technology could be used to manipulate users.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you see voice-ordering drive-thru technology, once the kinks are out, being widely used in drive-thru operations? Are there any downsides into its implementation at scale? In what creative ways might QSRs consider mobilizing drive-thru staff if the need to take orders manually is no longer present?
12 Comments on "Voice assistant takes orders from McDonald’s drive-thru customers"
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
Google Voice, Alexa and Siri have accelerated the consumer adoption of voice assistants and improved the experience. Voice-ordering will become a common way for restaurants to process drive-thru orders as the technology continues to improve. With the current challenges of hiring and retaining employees, voice assistant technology will be considered for any roles that are structured.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
Being involved with Theatro – a company that relies on voice activation and voice recognition as the differentiator of the product they sell – I can state unequivocally that this technology has a lot of runway, and QSRs are an ideal place to implement it. The technology will be refined to more than 95 percent accuracy and it all will work just fine. Whether it will be one or four years until full adoption is hard to predict but it will happen in that range.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
Hoo boy, here we go again. Are customers going to be happy talking to a machine, rather than an immigrant who really needs that job? I can’t think of anything good to say about this misguided and cynical idea.
VP Planning, TPN Retail
AI voice interface is here to stay. Why? It’s cheaper for the seller. Automated retail is not going away. I hate interacting with a fake voice, but I’m probably a dying breed. Younger consumers are much more accepting of Siri, Alexa and the gang.
Owner/Founder, Retail Creative and Consulting Agency
Voice-operated technology has had a slow (and somewhat bumpy start) start but is improving and will be everywhere. AI voice monitoring is prevalent in CX: detecting mood and “happiness” during the conversation. There are many tech companies providing this AI service that produces “actionable” data. For McDonald’s, this isn’t a conversation of IF voice-ordering should be used extensively; it’s a matter of WHEN.
Chief Customer Officer, Incisiv
70 percent of McDonald’s revenue is from drive-thru – so the efficiency and accuracy of their windows are absolutely critical. If fast-food consumers realize value by getting faster throughput, I don’t believe they will care whether it’s a live person or a bot.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
I have, as I am sure we all have, dealt with voice-activated responses that were bizarrely frustrating (“I want to speak to a representative!”). But, I recently dealt with one that I didn’t know was a robot. I was astounded and easily half way through the conversation before I realized it wasn’t a person on the other end. A good half of my writing today is done by voice, which gets it better than my typing.
The ability of voice to do the job, whether taking orders for McDonald’s or driving a car, or answer my complex search questions is accelerating at a extraordinary rate. Maybe I shouldn’t say “extraordinary” because it is only following the development path of most digital technology.
Editor-in-Chief, RetailWire
Eighty-five percent accuracy will not cut it and I assume that people will be even less likely to cut a machine a break for problems ordering than they would a human on the other side who actually may be offended by unkind words. Can’t you hear it now, a customer becomes upset and swears at the voice-tech that responds that it either doesn’t understand the question or says that it can not answer the expletives directed at it.
Director, Main Street Markets
This. I have issues with Alexa and Siri with basic requests and I can see this being a problem that would turn me away from going to McDonald’s completely – especially if I have had a bad day and have to repeat my order five times.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
The key phrase is “once the kinks are out.” It’s particularly challenging when you are outside at the drive-thru and road noise creates interference. That said, once the technology is perfected, how would I know that I’m talking to a person or a machine at McDonald’s? It’s not like orders get complicated. And this will be more attractive to the restaurant as labor costs rise.
Founder & Principal, PINE Strategy & Design
Yes, I see voice-ordering drive-thru technology being widely used. Why wouldn’t it be? Multi-unit chains (except Starbucks), rarely have associates creating any personal connection with the guest. Starbucks is the only drive-thru where people actually say anything more than “here’s your order.” As labor costs rise and profit pressures on these public companies grow, you’ll see more adoption of technologies like these.
The downside is job erosion but I don’t think that is avoidable in our society.
I’m not sure creative ways to mobilize drive-thru staff make sense, they’d probably cut drive-thru staff hours and use the remaining for QC. This all seems aligned with McDonald’s brand. It’s a very transactional business and I don’t think customers mind as long as they get cheap, tasty food.
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
This is an exciting time for many businesses! There are kinks to be worked out, but I see this making the operation more efficient. And in addition to the voice recognition mentioned in the article, as the technology advances, facial recognition will help make the experience better. The computer will detect returning customers, make appropriate suggestions based on past orders, and more.