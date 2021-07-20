Victoria’s Secret is moving out of the mall
Victoria’s Secret, which is attempting to reposition its business as it heads toward a spin-off from L Brands, has restated plans to move its new stores to standalone locations and away from the malls that have traditionally been its home.
CNBC reports that, at a virtual investor conference yesterday, CEO Martin Waters said the chain planned to test its “store of the future” in three locations this fall. Victoria’s Secret will open one of the three at an unspecified strip center. It also plans to debut 10 other off-mall test stores by the end of next year.
The new stores will sport a new look for the chain, which last month launched its VC Ambassador campaign featuring a wide variety of role models as a means to pivot away from its longtime Angels campaign. The latter had been criticized in recent years for presenting an oversexualized image as depicted by the supermodels who walked the runway of the annual fashion show run by Victoria’s Secret. The new imagery is being brought to stores with mannequins, for example, displaying lingerie in different sizes and shapes.
Mr. Waters, according to CNBC, said that the chain’s new stores will seek to up customer service levels in a more modern and inclusive store environment.
One of the potential benefits for Victoria’s Secret shifting to off-mall locations may be the impact it has on its ability to expand its buy online, pick up in-store (BOPIS) service as well as fulfill orders from its physical locations.
Andrew Meslow, CEO of L Brands and Bath & Body Works, said in May on the corporation’s first quarter earnings call that off-mall locations had produced better results related to BOPIS and fulfillment from stores than those located inside of malls. Speaking for Bath & Body Works, he said that the chain would “be taking into account how to design stores in order to even better accommodate the BOPIS and ship-from-store capabilities” going forward. It’s reasonable to deduct that the same would be true of Victoria’s Secret.
- Victoria’s Secret to test off-mall ‘store of the future’ later this fall – CNBC
- Can Victoria’s Secret shift its brand image from sexy to empowering? – RetailWire
- LBrands Inc (LB) Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What changes to store design, operations and other areas do you think Victoria’s Secret needs to make to be successful going forward? Is the chain moving fast enough to deal with current challenges and opportunities?
Join the Discussion!
6 Comments on "Victoria’s Secret is moving out of the mall"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Managing Director, GlobalData
At long last, Victoria’s Secret is starting to make the changes which are necessary to turn around the business! A pivot away from malls is a sensible move given the mounting pressure on secondary and tertiary locations. Near to us, we have a Victoria’s Secret in a popular outdoor mall and it is always reasonably busy from passing footfall. However the problems run far deeper than just location, which is why a move to change the brand image, including testing new store formats, is a critical part of the reinvention.
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
Moving from traditional mall locations to off-mall locations is a worthwhile test for Victoria’s Secret. Several other brands have started to explore off-mall locations, such as Sephora, Gap and Bath & Body Works. Off-mall locations offer several advantages over malls, including lower rent, greater brand visibility from street traffic, more convenient access and greater omni-channel fulfillment capabilities.
President, Spieckerman Retail
Given Victoria’s Secret’s dramatic brand promise shift toward women’s empowerment, job one is to reinforce that message in its brick-and-mortar stores, wherever they are located. The company would be wise to focus on implementing diverse hiring standards and from there, to ensure that everyone from girly girls to tomboys, and of all shapes and sizes, feel at home in its stores. It’s a tall order yet stores are where the company can clearly articulate that it isn’t your mom’s Victoria’s Secret. BOPIS, ship-from-store, retail-tainment, services — all will no doubt be in the mix at some point. For now, getting the story straight and keeping it consistent should be the primary focus.
Principal, SSR Retail LLC
Changing locations is a start, but until Victoria’s Secret changes its current soft-porn image to something more inclusive and accessible, physical locations are not the most critical factor for success.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
Millions of teenage boys who hang out in malls will be very disappointed. 🙂
SVP Strategy & Insights, Hoobil8
I’m not sure Victoria’s Secret as a standalone store makes sense any more. They have a good product mix, and their cosmetic and beauty products are quite good, but with so much competition from other online and offline businesses they have an uphill battle to attract customers regardless of where they are located. They would stand a far better chance as a branded store-within-a-store with a company like Kohl’s. This would help elevate customer awareness of their beauty products, and expose them to a more consistent and broader customer traffic without the high cost of operating their real estate.