UPS entry could even the same-day delivery playing field
UPS recently indicated that it is exploring a same-day delivery option at its Investor & Analyst Day event.
“We don’t have a same-day product today, as you know, and so we’re looking at it,” said CEO Carol Tomé in response to a question on emerging competitors at last week’s event.
She told analysts that same-day delivery for UPS “could be a network outside of our network, a different product, a different offering.” The logistics publication, FreightWaves, assumed that meant the use of contractors.
“We don’t have this all-the-way figured out, but we’ve got a team of people looking at it. … I think there’s an opportunity there that will be very different than what we’ve done in the past,” said Ms. Tomé.
Same-day delivery received a boost during the pandemic, particularly as e-grocery sales took off. Instacart expanded to provide same-day options for Dick’s Sporting Goods, Bed Bath & Beyond, Sephora, 7-Eleven and other non-grocery channels.
Beyond Instacart, UPS would face same-day competition from DoorDash, Uber, DoorDash and Target-owned Shipt. FedEx offers same-day services in limited markets. Amazon.com also continues to aggressively push its same-day options.
UPS has been raising prices and enforcing volume limits amid a heightened focus on profitable growth since Ms. Tomé took over as CEO last June. At its investor event, management laid out a three-year growth plan that focuses on SMBs (small and medium-sized businesses), healthcare and international.
Expanding Saturday and Sunday deliveries as well as last-mile delivery options are part of UPS’s goal to significantly increase market share with SMBs, and adding same-day delivery could further enhance offerings to the sector.
The company has forecast slower growth for enterprise clients, which include Amazon and other large e-commerce players that have traditionally offered lower margins. The refocus comes as Amazon has been increasingly managing its own deliveries as it builds out its logistics network.
Ms. Tomé stressed that UPS would be selective with customers in pursuing growth. “Not all packages are equal,” she said.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How do you see same-day services — delivery and pickup — taking shape in retail over the next couple of years? How would a UPS same-day delivery service affect the shipping dynamic between the biggest retailers and SMBs in the U.S.?
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
The same-day delivery bus has already left the station and has become a consumer expectation. Given the consumer demand for same-day, as a leading shipping provider, UPS needs get in the game or risk being disrupted by the others who do. Clearly the traditional economics of shipping make same-day a real challenge for a traditional player like UPS, but they need to jump on this.
Managing Director, GlobalData
“We don’t have this all-the-way figured out” – you might not, UPS. But guess what, Amazon does! It figured it out years ago! In short, UPS is playing catch-up. Luckily, this service is one that many retailers and businesses need. I guess the success of UPS will come down to cost. Many retailers currently ship from stores for same-day delivery and if UPS can provide a service that complements and streamlines that in a way that makes economic sense for retailers, then there is an opportunity for growth.
CEO, RMW Commerce Consulting
The standard is moving away from same-day and next-day into 10 minutes. UPS is a generation behind. It would need to acquire to make significant progress here.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
I just keep coming back to the economics of this. Who pays the cost? It’s great to talk about DoorDash and Uber Eats but when you look at the big chunk they take out of the profit over the restaurant it becomes a deal with the devil.
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
As Amazon builds out its own fleet, UPS will absolutely need to provide same-day delivery. UPS has a huge opportunity to leverage its fleet for same-day services. They have the infrastructure and have started limiting their retail clients to maximum limits which negatively impacted several of our clients during their peak season last year. These limits will allow UPS to pivot to this same-day delivery model and play the same game that Amazon is playing. Amazon learned everything it could from UPS and FedEx and, as is their model, copied what they saw and have built a competing service. Now UPS has to counter attack. Also look for retailers who use MFCs to essentially connect them to the UPS system. Meanwhile, SMBs will need to find ways to compete with Amazon and Walmart. Faster, faster, faster. It all makes sense.