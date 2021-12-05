Photos: Origins; Uber

People ordering restaurant meals from Uber Eats might find makeup on the menu in some markets thanks to a new deal between the rideshare delivery service and Estée Lauder.

Uber Eats is making products from Estée Lauder sub-brands Origins and Jo Malone London available when ordering from 60 U.S. store locations, according to an article on Happi. The items from the two brands, the first beauty products made available through Uber Eats, are also being offered through Uber-owned delivery service Postmates.

Uber Eats has previously cut other deals to deliver CPG and non-food items, partnering to enhance its delivery of what it calls “home essentials.” Earlier in May, Uber Eats and delivery start-up Gopuff announced a partnership to fulfill orders of products like toothpaste, over-the-counter medicine and other food and non-food convenience store fare, CNBC reported.

Both Uber Eats and Gopuff are backed by Japanese venture capital firm SoftBank. Gopuff holds its own inventory in micro-fulfillment centers. Those who order convenience items as well as meals from Uber Eats at the same time will have each side of their order fulfilled by a different driver. All orders will, however, be managed through the Uber Eats app.

Previous to the Estée Lauder/Uber Eats deal, Postmates already had a variety of skincare and makeup brands available through its platform, including M.A.C Cosmetics, which the service began delivering late last year, according to Forbes. M.A.C. Cosmetics is owned by Estée Lauder.

A recent post on the blog Ridesharing Driver tells of drivers working for Postmates being pushed to sign up through the Uber Eats app rather than the Postmates Fleet app to continue delivering to customers.

In July, around the time of the announcement of Uber’s acquisition of Postmates, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi characterized Uber Eats and all of its restaurant delivery competitors as being interested in moving into adjacent categories.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you see customers purchasing beauty products through Uber Eats or is the Uber Eats market too different from the Estee Lauder market? Does the move say anything to you about the viability of the restaurant delivery model?