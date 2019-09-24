Two hot trends, personalization and frictionless retailing, are at odds with each other
After e-commerce and AI, perhaps the phrases getting the most airtime at Groceryshop 2019 in Las Vegas last week were personalization and frictionless retailing — more so than robots or even mobile.
Personalization has been the talk of the industry for the last few years, an evolution of the targeted shopper marketing we’ve been trying to get to since before e-commerce was even a thing. But personalization has recently taken on a new and more comprehensive role as the go-to-market strategy for nearly all digital-only and many traditional retailers.
“The amazing computational power we have today is fascinating. You can get personalized so fast,” said Rucha Nanavati, group vice president of information technologies for Albertsons.
Frictionless retailing, to a large degree a spinoff of frictionless commerce, is defined in several different ways — a trademark of a trend in its infancy. It can mean everything from cashierless/Amazon Go-like stores to low-touch processes like scan-based trading. For the purposes of Groceryshop 2019, vendors and practitioners used the term as a bit of a catch-all that includes mobile, digital payment systems and practically any solution that improves supply chain performance, especially in the last mile to the consumer.
At Groceryshop, Ron Bonacci, vice president of marketing & advertising at Weis Markets, explained that Weis tries to get as granular as possible with its supplier and product data to ensure that the right product gets to the right store as efficiently as possible. For instance, he said Weis is “looking for CPG companies to provide 200 or more attributes to help deliver the best actionable insights possible.”
“Friction is a massive threat to all of our businesses,” added Carlos Garcia, CPG-retail, industry leader at Facebook. “We can’t have loyalty unless we deliver on convenience.”
On the face of it, these two concepts are at direct odds with each other — almost by definition the more products, promotions or prices are customized, the more friction is created in the extended supply and demand chain. But the bottom-line fact is that this is what the shopper now demands — more for less — and woe be to the retailer or brand that can’t deliver.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How can retailers and their trading partners best reduce friction in the extended supply chain while simultaneously increasing the personalization of offers and merchandising to shoppers?
Join the Discussion!
9 Comments on "Two hot trends, personalization and frictionless retailing, are at odds with each other"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Chief Customer Officer, Incisiv
I don’t necessarily see it that way. Frictionless retail is not a term designed for the retailer, it is designed for the customer. Being able to offer more personalized, curated offers and products will reduce friction for the customer. It most certainly adds complexity for the retailer but that is where technology, training and better processes must be instituted to meet the challenge.
Sr Director, Global Enterprise Marketing, Infovista
Chief Marketing Officer, Impact 21
I don’t see this being an “either/or” situation. It’s just another challenge in the evolution of retailing and meeting consumer demands. When consumers wanted more choice, brands and retailers pivoted to take advantage. We saw dramatic increases in flavors, shapes, sizes, etc. This also caused friction in the supply chain and SKU proliferation at retail. In some cases that proliferation has gone too far and curation and personalization are now desired, while also keeping the offer fresh and convenient.
Director, Alvarez & Marsal
Removing all friction is not necessarily a good thing. However, when it pertains to the grocery and convenience store experience, frictionless — or as close as possible as you can get to it — is an ideal state. It is challenging to drive a personalized experience when your main objectives are to remove all the friction from the shopping experience.
For the rest of the retail shopping experience, there is very much a friction/reward principle in play, and customers actually enjoy the thrill of the hunt, as long as there is a clearly defined path to a reward. For true connections and personalization to take place, companies have to focus all their strategies around how to improve the customer experience across all shopping channels.
With the advantages of the friction/reward metric, retailers and brands could quickly identify those areas of friction and reward that most need their attention, as opposed to the ones that they may wrongly assume need addressing.
Global Retail & CPG Sales Strategist, IBM
Today, this discussion is all around technology. I still see organizations of all sizes trying to figure this out relatively manually. There are tools available today that can work seamlessly and without conflict to address these facets of the business.
Founder, CEO, Black Monk Consulting
President, Circular Logic
They key to both concepts is to build everything from the customer level up. Personalization is most effective when it is at the individual customer level and supply chain analytics will also benefit from more granular data based on each customer’s purchase activity.
Once you look at things at a more granular level, it dramatically changes the perspective that the data provides. Retailers that adopt an analytic and personalization approach that focuses on each household individually see the underlying dynamics that drive customer purchase decisions. That understanding provides an opportunity to connect with each customer and provide a better experience for them. It also enables better management of the extended supply chain because the dynamics of the demand side (customer shopping behavior) is better understood.
Retail industry thought leader
When I think of frictionless retail I think of the customer and not the vendor community. I’m less concerned with how to make things frictionless for the supplier and deeply concerned with how to make the customer journey frictionless. To do so requires personalization, real time access and process execution. This harmonization isn’t easy and requires a different mindset. You need to connect the dots in real time, understand who the customer is, what they like (past and present across channels), what my inventory is, what they will pay and execute the required process. Personalization and frictionless retail are not at odds but are required to work together to create a frictionless customer journey.
Managing Partner, RSR Research