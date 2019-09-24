Two hot trends, personalization and frictionless retailing, are at odds with each other

9 expert comments
Discussion
Sep 24, 2019
After e-commerce and AI, perhaps the phrases getting the most airtime at Groceryshop 2019 in Las Vegas last week were personalization and frictionless retailing — more so than robots or even mobile. 

Personalization has been the talk of the industry for the last few years, an evolution of the targeted shopper marketing we’ve been trying to get to since before e-commerce was even a thing. But personalization has recently taken on a new and more comprehensive role as the go-to-market strategy for nearly all digital-only and many traditional retailers.

“The amazing computational power we have today is fascinating. You can get personalized so fast,” said Rucha Nanavati, group vice president of information technologies for Albertsons.

Frictionless retailing, to a large degree a spinoff of frictionless commerce, is defined in several different ways — a trademark of a trend in its infancy. It can mean everything from cashierless/Amazon Go-like stores to low-touch processes like scan-based trading. For the purposes of Groceryshop 2019, vendors and practitioners used the term as a bit of a catch-all that includes mobile, digital payment systems and practically any solution that improves supply chain performance, especially in the last mile to the consumer.

At Groceryshop, Ron Bonacci, vice president of marketing & advertising at Weis Markets, explained that Weis tries to get as granular as possible with its supplier and product data to ensure that the right product gets to the right store as efficiently as possible. For instance, he said Weis is “looking for CPG companies to provide 200 or more attributes to help deliver the best actionable insights possible.” 

“Friction is a massive threat to all of our businesses,” added Carlos Garcia, CPG-retail, industry leader at Facebook. “We can’t have loyalty unless we deliver on convenience.” 

On the face of it, these two concepts are at direct odds with each other — almost by definition the more products, promotions or prices are customized, the more friction is created in the extended supply and demand chain. But the bottom-line fact is that this is what the shopper now demands — more for less — and woe be to the retailer or brand that can’t deliver.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How can retailers and their trading partners best reduce friction in the extended supply chain while simultaneously increasing the personalization of offers and merchandising to shoppers?

"Maybe what we should be rethinking is how we define 'personalized.'"

Ryan Mathews
Ryan Mathews

Ryan Mathews

David Weinand
BrainTrust
David Weinand
Chief Customer Officer, Incisiv
1 hour 5 minutes ago

I don’t necessarily see it that way. Frictionless retail is not a term designed for the retailer, it is designed for the customer. Being able to offer more personalized, curated offers and products will reduce friction for the customer. It most certainly adds complexity for the retailer but that is where technology, training and better processes must be instituted to meet the challenge.

Ricardo Belmar
BrainTrust
Ricardo Belmar
Sr Director, Global Enterprise Marketing, Infovista
52 minutes 39 seconds ago
Friction in grocery for shoppers is about more than just checkout technology. Sure, an Amazon Go-like checkout experience is highly desirable for shoppers who have experienced it, but perhaps more significant is addressing inventory issues and out-of-stocks. Much of the talk at GroceryShop around robotics and AI focused on leveraging both of these technologies for shelf counts and then using that knowledge to improve substitution rates for picking of online orders. While this makes for great data points in presentations, does it really solve a problem for the shopper who clearly would rather never encounter a substitution in their order at all? The real problem is inventory management of so many tens of thousands of SKUs in the store. Robots and AI applied after the fact once the merchandise is on the shelf is only a partial solution that ignores the real issue – forecasting and overall inventory management. This also has an impact on food waste which received some attention at the show, too, especially after Ocado claimed they have their waste levels down… Read more »
Rob Gallo
BrainTrust
Rob Gallo
Chief Marketing Officer, Impact 21
46 minutes 47 seconds ago

I don’t see this being an “either/or” situation. It’s just another challenge in the evolution of retailing and meeting consumer demands. When consumers wanted more choice, brands and retailers pivoted to take advantage. We saw dramatic increases in flavors, shapes, sizes, etc. This also caused friction in the supply chain and SKU proliferation at retail. In some cases that proliferation has gone too far and curation and personalization are now desired, while also keeping the offer fresh and convenient.

Brandon Rael
BrainTrust
Brandon Rael
Director, Alvarez & Marsal
44 minutes 10 seconds ago

Removing all friction is not necessarily a good thing. However, when it pertains to the grocery and convenience store experience, frictionless — or as close as possible as you can get to it — is an ideal state. It is challenging to drive a personalized experience when your main objectives are to remove all the friction from the shopping experience.

For the rest of the retail shopping experience, there is very much a friction/reward principle in play, and customers actually enjoy the thrill of the hunt, as long as there is a clearly defined path to a reward. For true connections and personalization to take place, companies have to focus all their strategies around how to improve the customer experience across all shopping channels.

With the advantages of the friction/reward metric, retailers and brands could quickly identify those areas of friction and reward that most need their attention, as opposed to the ones that they may wrongly assume need addressing.

Ralph Jacobson
BrainTrust
Ralph Jacobson
Global Retail & CPG Sales Strategist, IBM
39 minutes 54 seconds ago

Today, this discussion is all around technology. I still see organizations of all sizes trying to figure this out relatively manually. There are tools available today that can work seamlessly and without conflict to address these facets of the business.

Ryan Mathews
BrainTrust
Ryan Mathews
Founder, CEO, Black Monk Consulting
33 minutes 35 seconds ago
I don’t necessarily see these concepts at odds at all — at least in theory. Personalization addresses what is offered for sale to whom while frictionless commerce addresses the seamless physical delivery of those goods and services. Looked at from this perspective, the notions are actually complimentary rather than at odds. Yes, personalization would require more complex systems but — at least from the consumer’s point of view — there is no need for that complexity to be visible. Nobody goes to a freezer case and selects their favorite brand of ice cream based on their intimate understanding of cold chain logistics. Both frictionless commerce and personalization are driven by algorithms, data feeds, and systems. Getting them together is a technological problem. That said, I think it is far easier make transactions more frictionless than it is, at least for mass retailers, to create truly personalized offerings in the old CRM understanding of personalization, i.e., markets of one. That would make the system totally unwieldy. So maybe what we should be rethinking is how we… Read more »
Ken Wyker
Guest
Ken Wyker
President, Circular Logic
30 minutes 4 seconds ago

They key to both concepts is to build everything from the customer level up. Personalization is most effective when it is at the individual customer level and supply chain analytics will also benefit from more granular data based on each customer’s purchase activity.

Once you look at things at a more granular level, it dramatically changes the perspective that the data provides. Retailers that adopt an analytic and personalization approach that focuses on each household individually see the underlying dynamics that drive customer purchase decisions. That understanding provides an opportunity to connect with each customer and provide a better experience for them. It also enables better management of the extended supply chain because the dynamics of the demand side (customer shopping behavior) is better understood.

Ken Morris
BrainTrust
Ken Morris
Retail industry thought leader
19 minutes 50 seconds ago

When I think of frictionless retail I think of the customer and not the vendor community. I’m less concerned with how to make things frictionless for the supplier and deeply concerned with how to make the customer journey frictionless. To do so requires personalization, real time access and process execution. This harmonization isn’t easy and requires a different mindset. You need to connect the dots in real time, understand who the customer is, what they like (past and present across channels), what my inventory is, what they will pay and execute the required process. Personalization and frictionless retail are not at odds but are required to work together to create a frictionless customer journey.

Paula Rosenblum
BrainTrust
Paula Rosenblum
Managing Partner, RSR Research
9 minutes 58 seconds ago
Both terms “frictionless” and “personalization” are tossed around like M&Ms with very little reality behind them. Anything that takes the work away from workers and puts it in the hands of the shopper does NOT remove friction. It adds it. And so if, in fact, as a consumer, you’re asking me to bag and scan my own groceries, and maybe even get a random check because you think I might have stolen from you — guess what, that ADDS friction. Anyone who thinks otherwise is deluded. Personalization. I suppose I should be pleased that a major DIY chain has gotten “personal” enough to stop sending me ads for snow blowers in Miami. But to me that’s simple segmentation. And it’s creepier when they send those to me than when they don’t. But by the same token, as I finished searching (unsuccessfully, I might add) for new refrigerators both in stores and online I started getting buckets of emails offering me refrigerators on sale – information I had never asked for. Was it personal? Sure. Was… Read more »
