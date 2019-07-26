Photo: JUST

Meatless, or plant-based, burgers and chicken substitutes have grabbed a lot of headline space lately. Non-animal sources for other sources of protein are also making in-roads in retail and foodservice. The latest case in point is the announced pilot of a plant-based egg alternative at Tim Hortons’ locations in Canada.

The chain is testing a product made by JUST, which incorporates among other non-animal ingredients mung bean protein and turmeric to approximate the look, feel and taste of real eggs.

The test is not the first plant-based foray for Tim Hortons. The chain previously added the Beyond Burger and Beyond BBQ Burger to its menu. Those items are made by Beyond Meat, which has seen its stock price rise over 700 percent since it launched its initial public offering in May.

In a press statement, Tim Hortons spokesperson Jane Almeida told CNBC that the chain is always testing new products to meet the needs of its customers. “As we continue to test and get feedback, we will consider expanding plant-based options into other menu items,” she said.

While only about seven percent of the U.S. population identifies as vegetarian or vegan, there is a belief that more consumers will continue to transition to non-animal forms of protein for health, environmental and/or economic reasons. Barclays, Business Insider reports, believes that plant-based meat alternatives will grow from its current size, $14 billion, to $140 billion over the next decade.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How important do you see plant-based protein alternatives to cheese, eggs, meat and milk becoming for retail and restaurant operators? Will plant-based proteins become a more important contributor to the top and bottom line performance of restaurants or retailers going forward?