TikTok is opening a pop-up shop at the Westfield London mega-mall to enable fans to interact with star influencers and learn how to create their own mini-films.

The 4,000-square-foot space represents the short-form video app’s first “For You House” and showcases the platform’s personalized feed.

Open from July 22 to August 8, the pop-up will offer bookable experiences across four rooms:

The Living Room is the hub of the House, showing the power of editing.

The Kitchen will showcase viral recipes and cook offs.

The Dressing Room will host beauty, fashion and transformation challenges.

The Garden will teach sports tips, tricks and dance routines.

TikTok stars based in the U.K. across fashion, food and sport will offer $7.00 sessions explaining how to make content for TikTok. Trust and safety sessions will be held for parents.

The opening comes as shopping centers are increasingly seeking entertainment concepts to counter the loss of traffic caused by the accelerated shift to e-commerce. Social media platforms are also increasingly influencing discovery. A recent Adweek-Morning Consult survey found 49 percent of TikTok users had purchased a product or service from a brand after seeing it advertised, promoted or reviewed on the platform.

At Westfield Mall of the Netherlands, a “social media museum,” called Youseum, recently opened allowing guests to create Instagram and TikTok content across 30 installations for about $17, but dedicated spaces supporting social media are rare.

“TikTok has become a cultural phenomenon,” said Harita Shah, the marketing director for UK events at Westfield’s parent company Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, in a statement. “It’s where many of our visitors are getting their inspiration from, whether that’s fashion trends, the newest home styling influencer or foodie fads. Having a physical space at Westfield London gives TikTok the chance to immerse shoppers and new creators in full 360 experience where the best of the online platform merges with a real-life experience.”

Holly Harrison, fashion and retail brand partnerships, TikTok, added, “The experience of video and retail are becoming increasingly intertwined.”