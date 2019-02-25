Tide to roll out laundry cleaning service nationwide
Procter & Gamble announced a commitment to double the size of its current out-of-home laundry footprint by the end of 2020, making Tide Cleaners’ services available in more than 2,000 locations nationwide.
The expansion builds on Tide’s entry nearly a decade ago into dry cleaning that has since included several acquisitions in wash and fold services to meet the needs of the 26 million American households currently using shared facilities or outsourcing laundry.
The Tide Cleaners program includes:
- Drop-boxes in urban locations: Today, 24/7 Tide Cleaners drop-boxes can be found in seven major cities inside high-rise apartment buildings, offices and storefronts. To use, consumers download the Tide Cleaners app and submit cleaning instructions and the box number and drop their laundry in the box. Tide sends a notification when their clean clothes are ready for pick up. The urban drop-boxes model is quickly expanding, with about 350 new boxes being installed every month.
- 24-hour stores: Consumers can drop off their laundry at physical locations that also offer services such as alterations and wedding dress preservation. Tide Cleaners currently has over 125 standalone stores across 22 states. The majority are local, family-owned franchises.
- On-campus van delivery: College students or their parents purchase a monthly laundry plan and deposit laundry in a customized laundry bag. Students can check the Tide Cleaners app for notification of when a van parks outside residence halls, and then hand their laundry to attendants. Tide Cleaners is currently present on more than 20 campuses.
- Drop-boxes in other stores: Tide Cleaners drop-off and pick-up boxes are being installed in existing retail locations, including supermarkets and other high-traffic areas.
Tide pitches the service as a time saver for consumers. Sonaid Sundar Raman, VP of P&G’s North American Fabric Care business, said, “This new service will complement our existing business and give people the option to get the Tide clean they deserve on their terms, not on their time.”
As noted by PYMYNTS, Rinse, 2ULaundry and SudShare are a few competing on-demand laundry startups.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Does the scope of the Tide Cleaners expansion make sense for P&G? Do you see more benefits than risks for the Tide laundry brand sold in stores? Should retailers embrace such on-demand services?
Managing Director, GlobalData
This makes a lot of sense for P&G. There is a steady demand for clothes cleaning and Tide’s proposition provides convenience from a trusted brand. The drop boxes are a particularly smart innovation. The threat comes to the many independent dry cleaners and laundry shops which currently compose most of the market.
Principal, Your Retail Authority, LLC
This sounds like a smart move on the part of Tide. They already have name recognition and their name is one that instills trust. Putting it on the street as a service is a great strategy. I assume the model has proven itself since this is an expansion so I say go for it with my 2 cents.
Strategy & Operations Leader | Retail Strategist | Trusted Advisor |
This is an outstanding move for P&G, as they extend what the Tide brand means to customers. Diversification of products and services is the hottest trend for retailers, manufacturers, CPG firms and so on. With the rise of subscription, rental and on-demand services, retailers have recognized the need to diversify their brand offerings, as customers are seeking additional ways to engage with brands.
Any additional stream of recurring subscription-like revenue is such a valuable business proposition for companies, as they face the ebbs and flow of the economy. Tide is already a known commodity, so this is a no-brainer for the P&G team.
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
There’s a number of reasons this could work; a trusted brand, the value proposition of saving time, and multiple locations (more than 2,000) offering access to most U.S. families. Add these together and you have a convenient solution that customers are willing to pay for. I find it interesting that a consumer products company is moving into a brick-and-mortar business but if anyone can pull it off, it is P&G.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
P&G has been testing this for several years, with success. This could be a huge hit with “I need it yesterday” Millennials, and an entrance into other services, like dry cleaning. Brands are thinking out of the box …retailers should, too.
Founder and CEO, Hound Dog Digital Agency
Since P&G began this effort, I have believed this to be a great way to embed the brand deeper with the consumer. This just makes so much sense to have a national brand laundry cleaning service.
Others have tried to consolidate and brand this segment over the years. But none have succeeded. It is a great example of a brand stepping out of its box and moving closer to the consumer.
Co-Founder, HighStreet Collective
In a time where brand extension strategy can sometimes border on preposterous, it’s really nice to see examples like this that make a lot of sense. There’s only room for so many brands to follow suit on this kind of strategy — crossing fingers one shows up in my neighborhood soon!
Loyalty Strategist, Maritz Loyalty
It seems like the existing business model is profitable and from my personal experience with their locations it appears Tide has done an excellent job with its selection in real estate and presentation. Many stores are in new developments and are kept bright, clean, and inviting – something that isn’t always the calling card of legacy self-serve laundromats and dry-cleaners.
This physical representation of the brand subliminally impacts consumers expectations and is translated to a feeling of trust when they see the product on the shelf.
Founder | Lead Consultant, Egility
Demand for laundry service is certainly high among busy professionals and college students among others. What’s interesting is to see a consumer goods company move into a brick-and-mortar service-based business. Some companies have failed expanding outside their core competency, however with the concept having been tested over the past 10 years, P&G has likely worked out the kinks and created a working business model.
Chairman & CEO, H2O+Beauty
This is a great move for the Tide brand to capture new, younger users by offering more convenience. This will build the Tide brand with the younger consumers who are not likely that loyal or even aware of Tide.