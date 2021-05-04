The Suez Canal incident offered retailers and brands a supply chain lesson
The world learned a tough physics lesson after the 1,312-foot-long container ship, Ever Given, ran aground in the Suez Canal, blocking a shipping lane that handles some 12 percent of the world’s global trade. The global supply chain may absorb some lessons as well.
Whether or not wind caused the problem, the six-day ordeal was blamed in part on poor adjustments to the arrival of ever-bigger ships to handle mass consumerism over the past several decades. The repercussions to global trade expected in the months ahead is being blamed on a scarcity of containers that is already an issue due to the congestion at West Coast ports in the U.S.
Peter Goodman, writing for The New York Times, said the incident showcases the risks of utilizing just-in-time manufacturing and lean inventory approaches when unseen events such as a pandemic, cyberattack or a stuck boat can overnight roil global supply chains.
Oliver Guy, senior director, industry solutions at Software AG and a RetailWire BrainTrust panelist, believes the incident highlighted the importance of supply chain visibility.
“Imagine having the ability to see where all your orders are now — but also being able to project the impact on your supply chain several weeks from now,” he wrote on Software AG’s blog. “This would mean you could undertake analysis of multiple what-if scenarios to understand the impact, depending on how long the problem lasts. You could evaluate the cost-versus-benefits of alternative routes for different types of merchandise. This requires elimination of not just internal silos but the ability to reach outside to incorporate data from your suppliers and their shipping partners into the picture.”
Paula Rosenblum, managing partner, RSR Research and a RetailWire BrainTrust panelist, called out the “really lousy coordination between shipbuilders and canal operators and designers” and believes better collaboration across parties would have elevated contingency planning. On RSR’s blog, she wrote, “When it comes to global trade, we’re just not being thoughtful and careful enough.”
- Suez Canal Blockage Pressures Global Container Supply – The Wall Street Journal
- What the Ever Given saga taught us about the world – The Washington Post
- Suez Canal Backlog Clears, and Maritime Traffic Returns to Normal – The Wall Street Journal
- In Suez Canal, Stuck Ship Is a Warning About Excessive Globalization – The New York Times
- A (Suez) crisis of supply chain visibility – Software AG
- What Can We Learn From The Suez Canal Mess? – RSR Research
- Lessons Learned: Getting To The Root Of The Suez Canal Crisis – Northeastern University
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What lessons should retailers take away from the Suez Canal blockage? Has the retail industry become overly reliant on the efficiency of global supply chains?
Join the Discussion!
5 Comments on "The Suez Canal incident offered retailers and brands a supply chain lesson"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
The mishap in the Suez Canal recently, coupled with the number of factories that closed soon after the COVID-19 pandemic started, reminds me of the similarity between sourcing product with diversifying one’s investment portfolio. Early during the pandemic, the retail industry learned that it needs to diversify its manufacturing sources in order to stave off a total shutdown of the supply chain during unusual events. The “event” at the Suez Canal only re-enforces that strategy. Of course another option is to widen the Canal, ha! (The Suez Canal is 205 meters wide, or the size of two American football and international football fields placed end-to-end. One supertanker or container vessel at an angle can choke the canal.)
AVP, Capgemini, Consumer Products, Retail & Distribution
The capacity of any system is equal to the capacity of its bottlenecks. As we found out last week, if the bottleneck is down, the entire system is impacted. While retailers and manufacturers have little control over how the Suez Canal is managed, they should use scientific ways to calculate safety stocks taking into account lead time variability, service levels, and the cost of stock-outs. Meanwhile, the Suez Canal Authority should think about expanding the waterway further to allow higher a throughput of ships to flow through.
VP Strategy & Insights, Harbor Retail
The last time the Suez Canal was blocked, ships were stranded for eight years. What this year’s incident reveals is that no matter how much time, planning and technology companies invest into creating a great fulfillment infrastructure, one small weak link can take everything down. Instead of speeding up distribution, companies are going to have to invest in developing a Plan B.
Content Marketing Strategist
To mitigate risk, retailers can invest in global supply chain visibility and contingency plans. Retailers need collaborative data-sharing and proactive plans on how they could mobilize fast in response to urgent threats. Sourcing from domestic and foreign suppliers could lower risks through supply chain diversification.
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
The Suez Canal incident is a stark reminder that your supply chain is only as strong as its weakest link. More than ever, redundancy and diversity are absolutely critical to a healthy supply network.