The rise of the chief artificial intelligence officer

Mar 08, 2019
by Gib Bassett
Gib Bassett

In February, Levi’s hired its first chief artificial intelligence officer, ahead of an expected IPO.

Katia Walsh joined the 146-year-old jeans maker from Vodafone, where she was chief data and analytics officer.      

For a company of this size ($5 billion in 2017 revenues) and legacy to hire an executive for AI is a big move. Many companies of similar or larger size lack an AI leader, let alone have a CDO (chief data officer). The decision recognizes the potential to harness all manner of data to drive growth and operational efficiencies using AI and other analytic methods.

Even without a C-level data and analytics executive, it’s probably a good idea to get a handle right now on advanced analytics opportunities relative to your business strategy. The challenge is identifying the right person to take the reins — and this person can be a technology leader like the CIO or CTO, or it can be a CMO or CFO. Ideally, it’s the CEO.

Whoever leads, three aspects should be considered:

Challenge of many projects: As noted in a blog from the International Institute For Analytics, AI progresses at a linear rather than an exponential rate in part because the technology supports tasks rather than entire jobs or processes and requires multiple projects “to make much of a difference in organizational performance.” The time machine learning takes to process data and challenges obtaining data are other hurdles.

Challenge of the right people: Technology, data and business teams have to be connected and working alongside each other in some cases to support AI initiatives.

Challenge of cultural change: Organizational alignment and agility issues that impede the adoption of Big Data and AI initiatives are often rooted in resistance to cultural change.

This whiteboard diagram suggest one way to organize thoughts relative to the three challenges:

A lot’s going on in this picture. The general idea is to organize and scale use case opportunities to improve confidence as quickly as possible, given the state of your company’s competencies and available resources. Success begets more success, confidence and business value.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you see the business need for a chief artificial intelligence officer at the c-level for retailers and consumer brands? What advice would you have for making the right hire and positioning the roll relative to data scientists, CIOs and the rest of the c-team?

"Although the vast majority of retailers and brands have not undertaken AI seriously as of today, I believe a peer to the CTO may make sense for AI."

Ralph JacobsonGlobal Retail & CPG Sales Strategist, IBM
Ralph Jacobson

Ralph Jacobson
Global Retail & CPG Sales Strategist, IBM

Art Suriano
BrainTrust
Art Suriano
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
48 minutes 22 seconds ago

If not today, it is a needed position in the future. The problem is that there is so much technology being offered to businesses, a lot of which is still in the development stage with no guarantee it will be successful once developed. If it is something to be offered to customers, there is no assurance they will embrace it and, as a result, many businesses are scrambling not knowing what to invest in and too often throwing good dollars away on failed attempts. Those dollars could have better use elsewhere. So having a Chief AI Officer will hopefully guide companies in choosing the right technology to invest in with a better chance of success. I would recommend every company be looking to add that position as soon as possible.

Bob Amster
BrainTrust
Bob Amster
Principal, Retail Technology Group
47 minutes 52 seconds ago

Tell me what s/he will do and I will tell you if the position should be at the C-level. I hardly think so. Too many “Chiefs” may spoil the broth (pardon the malapropism).

Jeff Sward
BrainTrust
Jeff Sward
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
47 minutes 23 seconds ago

I am not an AI expert, so for me this article did a great job of profiling the challenge of implementing AI. I get nervous that AI is viewed as some kind of silver bullet that will solve all kinds of problems. I walk the mall and see a lot of mediocre to bad storytelling, and a lot of prior season inventory. Why can’t good old fashioned human intelligence do a better job…a much, much better job…?

Zel Bianco
BrainTrust
Zel Bianco
President, founder and CEO Interactive Edge
31 minutes 54 seconds ago

If there is already a CIO in place, it would make sense to have the the lead on AI be under the CIO as he or she should have the broader view of the overall technology road map for the organization.
AI and data science and the overall technology go-to-market strategy and execution should all be connected. You need one “head chef.”

David Weinand
BrainTrust
David Weinand
Chief Customer Officer, Incisiv
27 minutes 39 seconds ago

If AI is going to live up to the many promises its proponents are making – someone will have to drive that. Is that a “Chief?” I hope not – but someone that can oversee data and AI will be smart.

Ralph Jacobson
BrainTrust
Ralph Jacobson
Global Retail & CPG Sales Strategist, IBM
26 minutes 21 seconds ago

Over the most recent years, as the CIO’s role has expanded, CTOs were established. Although the vast majority of retailers and brands have not undertaken AI seriously as of today, I believe a peer to the CTO may make sense for AI, both reporting to the CIO, as too many business functions would overlap if at a peer level with the CIO.

Adrian Weidmann
BrainTrust
Adrian Weidmann
Principal, StoreStream Metrics, LLC
24 minutes 7 seconds ago

In order to compete and win in the omnichannel (I would love to hear from folks that have a description from the shopper’s perspective – other than just shopping) shopping landscape, data-driven content AND 100 percent visibility to the inventory supply chain is mandatory. This mandates that this discipline and all of its influence and effects on the business and customers are represented in the C-suite. I’m not convinced that the position should be specific to artificial intelligence but the intelligent use of a broad spectrum of data to meet digitally-empowered customer expectations certainly should be woven into the brand fiber of any retailer and/or brand manufacturer.

Cynthia Holcomb
BrainTrust
Cynthia Holcomb
Founder | CEO, Prefeye - Preference Science Technologies Inc.
14 minutes 31 seconds ago
There is an ongoing challenge in computer science to build Human-Computer Interaction [HCI} AI driven, human-centric intelligent systems, especially in the area of e-commerce, a multi-trillion dollar global industry. Current computer science systems operate on principals of binary and linear logic. While humans, on the other hand, operate on a cognitive, invisible system of individual human preference, controlling purchase behavior and product decisions. The monstrous challenge for computer and data scientists? Explicit vs. implicit human behavior, the dichotomy of computer science and human-centric abstraction. If a company is to hire a CAI Officer, culling from CTOs and CIOs they are missing the point! If the new title of CAI is to have meaning, the role must be filled with a person who is both a strong subject matter expert in retail and an HCI technologist, so the CAI actually knows what to solve for using AI/ML! In other words, human sentiment must be involved in AI. And operator bias eliminated. If not, then why invest the money to stay on the same linear approach to… Read more »
David Naumann
BrainTrust
David Naumann
Vice President of Marketing, BRP
6 minutes 52 seconds ago

The benefits of AI and machine learning are potentially enormous; however, realizing those benefits depends on a commitment of time and energy to make it work. AI is not plug and play and how the results are used in decision making requires a focus and commitment to trust the machines.

Having an AI champion that helps departments incorporate AI into their processes and convincing executives to trust the process will help ensure retailers get a positive ROI from AI. The right title for this position will depend on the company, but as long as they are respected by the executive team, they should provide a positive impact on the success of AI in the organization.

