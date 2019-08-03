The rise of the chief artificial intelligence officer
In February, Levi’s hired its first chief artificial intelligence officer, ahead of an expected IPO.
Katia Walsh joined the 146-year-old jeans maker from Vodafone, where she was chief data and analytics officer.
For a company of this size ($5 billion in 2017 revenues) and legacy to hire an executive for AI is a big move. Many companies of similar or larger size lack an AI leader, let alone have a CDO (chief data officer). The decision recognizes the potential to harness all manner of data to drive growth and operational efficiencies using AI and other analytic methods.
Even without a C-level data and analytics executive, it’s probably a good idea to get a handle right now on advanced analytics opportunities relative to your business strategy. The challenge is identifying the right person to take the reins — and this person can be a technology leader like the CIO or CTO, or it can be a CMO or CFO. Ideally, it’s the CEO.
Whoever leads, three aspects should be considered:
Challenge of many projects: As noted in a blog from the International Institute For Analytics, AI progresses at a linear rather than an exponential rate in part because the technology supports tasks rather than entire jobs or processes and requires multiple projects “to make much of a difference in organizational performance.” The time machine learning takes to process data and challenges obtaining data are other hurdles.
Challenge of the right people: Technology, data and business teams have to be connected and working alongside each other in some cases to support AI initiatives.
Challenge of cultural change: Organizational alignment and agility issues that impede the adoption of Big Data and AI initiatives are often rooted in resistance to cultural change.
This whiteboard diagram suggest one way to organize thoughts relative to the three challenges:
A lot’s going on in this picture. The general idea is to organize and scale use case opportunities to improve confidence as quickly as possible, given the state of your company’s competencies and available resources. Success begets more success, confidence and business value.
- The rise of the Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer – Linkedin
- Levi Strauss & Co. Names Chief Strategy and Artificial Intelligence Officer – Levi Strauss & Co.
- Successful AI Adoption Requires Clear Strategies – eMarketer
- AI is a Linear — Not Exponential — Technology – International Institute For Analytics
- NewVantage Partners Releases 2019 Big Data and AI Executive Survey – Dataversity
- Levi’s Hires Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer – TotalRetail
- Don’t Look Now, but 146-Year-Old Levi’s Just Hired an Artificial Intelligence Officer – Adweek
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you see the business need for a chief artificial intelligence officer at the c-level for retailers and consumer brands? What advice would you have for making the right hire and positioning the roll relative to data scientists, CIOs and the rest of the c-team?
Join the Discussion!
9 Comments on "The rise of the chief artificial intelligence officer"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
If not today, it is a needed position in the future. The problem is that there is so much technology being offered to businesses, a lot of which is still in the development stage with no guarantee it will be successful once developed. If it is something to be offered to customers, there is no assurance they will embrace it and, as a result, many businesses are scrambling not knowing what to invest in and too often throwing good dollars away on failed attempts. Those dollars could have better use elsewhere. So having a Chief AI Officer will hopefully guide companies in choosing the right technology to invest in with a better chance of success. I would recommend every company be looking to add that position as soon as possible.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
Tell me what s/he will do and I will tell you if the position should be at the C-level. I hardly think so. Too many “Chiefs” may spoil the broth (pardon the malapropism).
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
I am not an AI expert, so for me this article did a great job of profiling the challenge of implementing AI. I get nervous that AI is viewed as some kind of silver bullet that will solve all kinds of problems. I walk the mall and see a lot of mediocre to bad storytelling, and a lot of prior season inventory. Why can’t good old fashioned human intelligence do a better job…a much, much better job…?
President, founder and CEO Interactive Edge
If there is already a CIO in place, it would make sense to have the the lead on AI be under the CIO as he or she should have the broader view of the overall technology road map for the organization.
AI and data science and the overall technology go-to-market strategy and execution should all be connected. You need one “head chef.”
Chief Customer Officer, Incisiv
If AI is going to live up to the many promises its proponents are making – someone will have to drive that. Is that a “Chief?” I hope not – but someone that can oversee data and AI will be smart.
Global Retail & CPG Sales Strategist, IBM
Over the most recent years, as the CIO’s role has expanded, CTOs were established. Although the vast majority of retailers and brands have not undertaken AI seriously as of today, I believe a peer to the CTO may make sense for AI, both reporting to the CIO, as too many business functions would overlap if at a peer level with the CIO.
Principal, StoreStream Metrics, LLC
In order to compete and win in the omnichannel (I would love to hear from folks that have a description from the shopper’s perspective – other than just shopping) shopping landscape, data-driven content AND 100 percent visibility to the inventory supply chain is mandatory. This mandates that this discipline and all of its influence and effects on the business and customers are represented in the C-suite. I’m not convinced that the position should be specific to artificial intelligence but the intelligent use of a broad spectrum of data to meet digitally-empowered customer expectations certainly should be woven into the brand fiber of any retailer and/or brand manufacturer.
Founder | CEO, Prefeye - Preference Science Technologies Inc.
Vice President of Marketing, BRP
The benefits of AI and machine learning are potentially enormous; however, realizing those benefits depends on a commitment of time and energy to make it work. AI is not plug and play and how the results are used in decision making requires a focus and commitment to trust the machines.
Having an AI champion that helps departments incorporate AI into their processes and convincing executives to trust the process will help ensure retailers get a positive ROI from AI. The right title for this position will depend on the company, but as long as they are respected by the executive team, they should provide a positive impact on the success of AI in the organization.