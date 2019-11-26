Source: Old Navy - "Tonight! You Get A Gift"

Week one of the RetailWire Christmas Commercial Challenge is in the books and Etsy, in somewhat of a surprise, has outpolled Amazon.com.

Week two brings us a new matchup, with retailers Old Navy and TJX Cos. (T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods) delivering 30-second spots that feature celebrities and discount/sale price messaging.

Old Navy’s spot stars Neil Patrick Harris (How I Met Your Mother, Doogie Howser, M.D. and others) playing the role of a talk show host (think Ellen Degeneres or Oprah) who leads an audience in a call and repeat sequence:

“I am grateful.” (audience repeats)

“I am joyful.” (audience repeats)

“And I am getting all the gifts I want this holiday!” (audience goes nuts)

As the audience is losing its collective mind over the gifts they will receive this year, a voiceover tells viewers that they should hurry into Old Navy where they will enjoy 40 percent off everything they buy.

The TJX commercial features Zachary Levi (Chuck, Shazam!, Tangled and more) in a musical number in which he plays a pied piper (minus a flute). He invites others in a Christmassy street scene to follow him to a place where they will find “the inspiration” they are searching for this holiday season. The crowd follows Mr. Levi to the magical place where a voiceover encourages viewers to “spend less, gift better at T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods.”

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What is your critique of the Christmas spots from Old Navy and TJX Cos.? Which retailer does a better job of connecting with its core customers while reaching out to new shoppers with its holiday commercials?

Please Note: We are making changes to the way our site works on the back end. If you are having issues with staying logged in please try "force refreshing" this Braintrust Discussion page. In Mac OS X, hold the Shift Key down when reloading the page. In Windows hold down the Control Key when pressing F5. Sorry for any inconvenience.