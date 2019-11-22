The RetailWire Christmas Commercial Challenge: Amazon vs. Etsy
The retail industry appears headed for a solid, if not spectacular, holiday season. A wide range of forecasts from the National Retail Federation and others point to an up year following a positive, if slightly below expectations, performance in 2018. Digital sales are once again expected to take a higher percentage of overall retail sales during the last two months of the year, with NRF, Deloitte and others forecasting dollar gains from around 11 percent on the low end to 18 percent at the top.
With the above as our backdrop, we’re ready to kick off week one of year seven of the RetailWire Christmas Commercial Challenge. This year’s competition, as in the past, will feature commercials from two retailers every week. The RetailWire community will choose which one has done the most effective job of communicating their company’s holiday value proposition to consumers.
With one week to go before Black Friday, we offer one 1:30 spot from e-tail giant Amazon.com and two 30-second ads from its smaller, artisan-driven rival, Etsy. May the best commercial win.
Amazon goes upbeat with its “Everybody” singing box spot that features human connections and the company’s capacity to deliver what consumers want and need for Christmas.
Etsy takes the “it’s better to give than receive” adage to heart with its two spots that hail the joy in giving to those we love during the holiday season and the special nature of gifts created by the site’s artisan sellers.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What is your critique of the Christmas spots from Amazon.com and Etsy? Which retailer does a better job of connecting with its core customers while reaching out to new shoppers with its Christmas spots?
Executive Vice President Marketing, Cybera
Both Amazon and Etsy did a great job with their Christmas spots. Amazon made the brilliant move of personifying their boxes – which are under a lot of environmental scrutiny. They’re also positioning themselves as the whatever/whenever/for whomever; another push in the direction of their goal of completely redefining convenience.
Etsy’s ad is good, I would have liked to see more sellers. Part of where Etsy struggles is giving visibility to the breadth of what their site now offers. The ad could have done a better job in communicating that aspect of their retail experience.