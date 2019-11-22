The RetailWire Christmas Commercial Challenge: Amazon vs. Etsy

1 expert comments
Discussion
Source: Amazon Holiday 2019 ad
Nov 22, 2019
by George Anderson
George Anderson

The retail industry appears headed for a solid, if not spectacular, holiday season. A wide range of forecasts from the National Retail Federation and others point to an up year following a positive, if slightly below expectations, performance in 2018. Digital sales are once again expected to take a higher percentage of overall retail sales during the last two months of the year, with NRF, Deloitte and others forecasting dollar gains from around 11 percent on the low end to 18 percent at the top.

With the above as our backdrop, we’re ready to kick off week one of year seven of the RetailWire Christmas Commercial Challenge.  This year’s competition, as in the past, will feature commercials from two retailers every week. The RetailWire community will choose which one has done the most effective job of communicating their company’s holiday value proposition to consumers.

With one week to go before Black Friday, we offer one 1:30 spot from e-tail giant Amazon.com and two 30-second ads from its smaller, artisan-driven rival, Etsy. May the best commercial win.

Amazon goes upbeat with its “Everybody” singing box spot that features human connections and the company’s capacity to deliver what consumers want and need for Christmas.

Etsy takes the “it’s better to give than receive” adage to heart with its two spots that hail the joy in giving to those we love during the holiday season and the special nature of gifts created by the site’s artisan sellers.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What is your critique of the Christmas spots from Amazon.com and Etsy? Which retailer does a better job of connecting with its core customers while reaching out to new shoppers with its Christmas spots?

Please practice The RetailWire Golden Rule when submitting your comments.
Braintrust
"What is your critique of the Christmas spots from Amazon.com and Etsy?"

George AndersonEditor-in-Chief, RetailWire
George Anderson

George AndersonEditor-in-Chief, RetailWire

Join the Discussion!

1 Comment on "The RetailWire Christmas Commercial Challenge: Amazon vs. Etsy"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Bethany Allee
BrainTrust
Bethany Allee
Executive Vice President Marketing, Cybera
3 minutes 9 seconds ago

Both Amazon and Etsy did a great job with their Christmas spots. Amazon made the brilliant move of personifying their boxes – which are under a lot of environmental scrutiny. They’re also positioning themselves as the whatever/whenever/for whomever; another push in the direction of their goal of completely redefining convenience.

Etsy’s ad is good, I would have liked to see more sellers. Part of where Etsy struggles is giving visibility to the breadth of what their site now offers. The ad could have done a better job in communicating that aspect of their retail experience.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
wpDiscuz
Braintrust
"What is your critique of the Christmas spots from Amazon.com and Etsy?"

George AndersonEditor-in-Chief, RetailWire
George Anderson

George AndersonEditor-in-Chief, RetailWire

Take Our Instant Poll

Choose the winner of this week’s RetailWire Christmas Commercial Challenge and rate the quality of the spot.

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Resources

More

 