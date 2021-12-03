The importance of strategic and tactical balance in uncertain times
Through a special arrangement, presented here for discussion is an excerpt of a current article from the blog of Dave Wendland, VP, strategic relations at HRG. The article first appeared on Forbes.com.
Last year, many companies struggled to implement tactics to build resilience into their organizations to survive short-term perils, without losing sight of long-term strategies for an unknown future state. Indeed, the pressures of the day often overshadowed longer-range thinking.
That was one finding from a recent executive roundtable session I hosted on balancing resilience.
Several attendees commented that managing the day-to-day has become more exhaustive since each day brings to light something unknown. This has always been the case, but it’s been further exacerbated by the pandemic.
Flexibility and the ability to adapt have been essential over the past year and will undoubtedly become the “new normal.” Most felt the increased speed to decisions and the time to execution were positives that emerged as a result of COVID-19.
So, how can business leaders move beyond the status quo and start driving action?
A famous quote and lesson from Sun Tzu’s “The Art of War” is: “Strategy without tactics is the slowest route to victory. Tactics without strategy is the noise before defeat.”
At our roundtable, bringing in an outside perspective was considered a valuable option to help see the forest for the trees. Considerable time was spent exploring the two questions below and we felt that, regardless of industry, balancing these two vantage points of tactic versus strategy are important:
- In what ways are you stepping above the fray and seeing a broader, more strategic view?
- How do you nimbly and objectively assess what is working and what isn’t?
Uncontrollable circumstances always have the potential to disrupt an organization’s focus, energy and mission. Remaining calm under pressure is vital. As our own organization faced the uncertainty of the ensuing pandemic, senior leadership has set the tone in four areas:
- Reestablished trust across the company — we’re all in this together.
- Recognized individuals and their unique needs, circumstances and priorities.
- Reiterated teamwork as an essential factor to serve each other, especially given work-from-home realities.
- Reminded clients that we are committed to their success.
The bottom line for leaders looking to build resilience into their organizations is clear: create processes that withstand disruption, communicate vision with confidence and prepare to dynamically adjust previous thinking and approaches.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What tips would you have for businesses for building resilience in uncertain times? How do you balance short-term tactics and long-term strategies?
Join the Discussion!
6 Comments on "The importance of strategic and tactical balance in uncertain times"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
CEO and President, Cogent Creative Consulting
With the dramatic shifts in consumer habits and social and economic uncertainty throwing a curve ball to retailers during the pandemic, agility has never been more important. Responding quickly to new consumer expectations and supply chain demands has been a tactical imperative during the past year. Retailers that have embraced a culture of agility have thrived during the pandemic and are positioned well for future shifts in trends and unpredicted disruptions. Those that make the necessary short-term changes with consideration to alignment with long-term strategies will be the winners.
Senior Vice President, Dechert-Hampe
Ironically, we just started our annual review of the business with our associates yesterday in our weekly virtual meeting. Many of the things Dave discusses like recognizing individual needs and being in this together came up as important. But the single most referenced attribute was “agility.” Our business has transformed over the last decade as our MossWarner communications agency has become a much bigger part of it. One of the drivers of that business has been high stakes, senior level or company wide meetings — almost always “live.” With all that coming to a screeching halt in March of 2020 the situation wasn’t hard to read — pivot or be crippled, perhaps permanently. The management team put a full court press on leveraging every technology and technology partner available. Clients responded with a newfound appreciation for the importance of strategy and preparation, not to mention attention to detail and commitment to safety. I’m sure there are many similar stories in the RW universe. Congratulations to all the survivors.
Vice President, Strategic RelationsHamacher Resource Group
Great point, Ben Ball: “Pivot or be crippled, perhaps permanently!” And strategy must include an appreciation for this newfound agility.
Managing Director, RAM Communications
Some think the best end-state for businesses after COVID-19 is a return to exactly where we were at the end of 2019. That misses all the opportunities the pandemic has created, and not just in terms of the commercial prospects. Individual businesses should take advantage of the transformations resulting from the lockdown to better align the workplace with productivity, profitability, job satisfaction and social responsibility goals. Not to do so would be a waste.
Vice President, Strategic RelationsHamacher Resource Group
Brilliantly stated, Ron. To go back to what was would be devastating to nearly any organization. We should have changed forever.
As Oliver Wendell Holmes suggested, “A mind that is stretched by a new experience can never go back to its old dimensions.”
Chairman Emeritus, Relex Solutions