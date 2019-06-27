The data and analytics talk that must stop
The other day I asked someone to describe their company’s approach to data and analytics — their strategy. They said, “I don’t know, but we are focused on providing an excellent experience for our customers.”
The silent thought bubble over my head read, respectfully: “That is what every company is trying to do.”
I then asked, “Can you describe how you deliver an excellent customer experience?”
They said, “We apply what we know about our customers to ensure that their experience is personalized, contextual and relevant.”
I then asked, “What do you understand about your customers? How do you know the experience is excellent? How do you improve both understanding and the experience?”
They said, “We segment customers in a few ways based on a few factors. At the end of the day it’s all about engagement, campaign performance and effect on sales.”
I then asked, “What about other elements of customer experience, that holistic view? Do you understand the impact your area has on others that effect CX?”
They said, “Hmm, I’m not sure, but we have a BI team that supports different areas of our business.” They think about CX from their POV alone.
This is the type of talk that must stop. Customer experience is so much more than a single area of business.
In retail, the term “omnichannel” is getting ditched in favor of “harmonized retail” as the industry comes to finally realize that it’s not about channels, but the overall experience, regardless of how a customer engages.
If you don’t think about CX in terms of how your business serves customers from initial consideration and engagement through the actual buying process and post purchase experience, your company is not going to do well. If your company does not have the supporting information architecture, executive and functional alignment, roadmap, use cases, test/learn, and crawl/walk/run plans defined, I fear for your future.
The person I spoke to should be able to articulate how their area fits into the overall picture and how the company manages, measures and improves the process. It goes without saying that most companies are not there yet.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you think it’s possible to deliver a holistic CX considering information about the customer journey is often missing? What are the main barriers facing retailers and brands looking to improve the customer’s experience?
Join the Discussion!
6 Comments on "The data and analytics talk that must stop"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
It’s possible to improve CX, but it’s a journey not a destination. I agree with the argument that often data simply doesn’t exist to understand/measure the shopper journey, but increasingly it’s not about acquiring the data, rather the challenge is in analyzing it, extracting the key insights from it and then actioning it in a way that delivers a meaningful customer experience.
Retailers are awash in data – and lots of it is unstructured and unruly to work with. Even basic insights from store traffic and shopper conversion is substantially under-utilized by retailers. Retailers must get better at collecting data, analyzing and actioning it.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
The first question should be whether improving the customer experience actually matters. I’ve argued here and in Greenbook posts that we might make much more of customer experience than is warranted. For the most part, we need to avoid a bad experience in CPG, not create good or great experiences. Even there, there are exceptions. The club stores (BJ’s, Costco, Sam’s Club) provide very poor customer experiences as we would commonly define it, yet they are packed with loyal shoppers.
Vice President of Marketing, BRP
Delivering a holistic customer experience is much more than the example above about applying analytics to customer information to identify segments that drive campaigns. A holistic customer experience is dependent on individual preferences, not the generalized preferences of a group of customers.
The greatest challenge is aggregating data from multiple sources (CRM, POS, social media, etc.) on an individual. Another challenge is translating that into usable information for sales associates and marketing staff so that it can be truly personalize the experience for each customer. It is a tall order!
Global Retail & CPG Sales Strategist, IBM
I couldn’t agree more, Gib! Whatever we call it, omnichannel, etc., I still default to what a great colleague, Patricia Waldron said: “The customer IS the channel!” If you can get all the silos in your organization to consistently talk with each other, then life will get infinitely better.
Principal, StoreStream Metrics, LLC
Data and analytics have become buzzwords by retailers, brands, and the vendors of the technology. All too often these technologies aggregate and visualize data on impressive dashboards and claim they are providing “actionable data” or improving the customer experience. Why then are we not seeing, hearing, or experiencing the results?
Customer experience is a personal journey. It evokes different responses from different people. While we can pontificate on what a “good” CX is, we can certainly agree on what is a “bad” experience. Retailers and brands alike should spend more time, energy, and resources to eliminate “bad” customer experiences.
I refer to and use data all the time, but my data analysis is used to provide recommendations and guidance to “move the needle.” Concentrate on using data to measure your efficacy and success of eliminating bad experiences — and less on measuring your customer.
EVP Thought Leadership, Marketing, WD Partners