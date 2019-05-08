Source: The Container Story

The Container Store has opened a new store concept focusing on closet customization, called The Container Store Custom Closets.

The first store replaced the location of an existing Container Store in Los Angeles.

The new concept features more than 65 closet and lifestyle displays covering every area of the home, including pantry, garage and office, along with a selection of complementary organization products.

Customers looking to handle the custom closet process on their own gain access to free in-home design services, including professional space measurement advice.

The store is also positioned as a hub for local designers and trade members. Designers can use the space for client meetings. Complete with work stations and a full design center offering complimentary services, the store accommodates more customer appointments per day than a traditional Container Store.

“We want to offer customers in multi-store markets a combination of traditional full-assortment stores as well as Custom Closets stores catering to those interested in custom space designs with more robust resources,” said Val Richardson, VP of real estate for Container Store, in a statement.

The custom closets category has grown to half of Container Store’s sales with a fourth closet line just launched. In the first quarter ended June 29, custom closets categories delivered an 11.1 percent comp gain, driving Container Store’s overall comps ahead 7.8 percent.

The gain came despite what officials felt was a lesser benefit from the Netflix show, Tidying Up with Marie Kondo that popularized the KonMari method in the latest quarter versus the fourth quarter.

Melissa Reiff, CEO, told analysts on a conference call, “Our number one focus continues to be owning custom closets and capturing greater share of the estimated $6 billion custom closets market.”

Expanding custom closets will also be a focus at Container Store’s flagship stores. “Some people think we just sell containers,” Ms. Reiff told The Dallas Morning News.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Does The Container Store need a separate banner to fully explore the custom closets opportunity? Do see the potential for a few or many stores?