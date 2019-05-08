The Container Store debuts new custom closet store concept
The Container Store has opened a new store concept focusing on closet customization, called The Container Store Custom Closets.
The first store replaced the location of an existing Container Store in Los Angeles.
The new concept features more than 65 closet and lifestyle displays covering every area of the home, including pantry, garage and office, along with a selection of complementary organization products.
Customers looking to handle the custom closet process on their own gain access to free in-home design services, including professional space measurement advice.
The store is also positioned as a hub for local designers and trade members. Designers can use the space for client meetings. Complete with work stations and a full design center offering complimentary services, the store accommodates more customer appointments per day than a traditional Container Store.
“We want to offer customers in multi-store markets a combination of traditional full-assortment stores as well as Custom Closets stores catering to those interested in custom space designs with more robust resources,” said Val Richardson, VP of real estate for Container Store, in a statement.
The custom closets category has grown to half of Container Store’s sales with a fourth closet line just launched. In the first quarter ended June 29, custom closets categories delivered an 11.1 percent comp gain, driving Container Store’s overall comps ahead 7.8 percent.
The gain came despite what officials felt was a lesser benefit from the Netflix show, Tidying Up with Marie Kondo that popularized the KonMari method in the latest quarter versus the fourth quarter.
Melissa Reiff, CEO, told analysts on a conference call, “Our number one focus continues to be owning custom closets and capturing greater share of the estimated $6 billion custom closets market.”
Expanding custom closets will also be a focus at Container Store’s flagship stores. “Some people think we just sell containers,” Ms. Reiff told The Dallas Morning News.
VP of Retail Innovation, Aptos
As someone who has spent way too much time in the Elfa section of the Container Store (their custom closet brand), I would say this is an excellent idea – as long as it is staffed to match the number of customers coming in. It takes a long time to get through an Elfa order, especially when you’re using store associates as design experts to start with. It’s a good idea to build a space that is better designed and staffed to meet those needs.
However, that said, whenever I’ve been waiting to meet with an Elfa designer, I am always wandering the full store and inevitably pick up other things, so the trade off of better Elfa sales may come at the expense of some of those browsing items that will no longer be there. It may be that this shows just how important convenience is as a factor in serving customers, that it’s more important to make sure that customers don’t wait, even if that means missing out on other sales.
Managing Director, GlobalData
There is certainly enough room and spending power in the custom closet market to allow Container Store to develop some kind of standalone business. However, the size of that operation is limited, both by the number of customers in the marketplace and by the number of locations which would have sufficient demand to justify a standalone store. I would much rather Container Store use its existing stores to develop the closet business – not least because many of those stores underperform as Container Store struggles to bring in regular and repeat footfall because what it sells is an occasional or special purchase.
Consumer Anthropologist, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
YEP! A brilliant idea with millions of customers in need. Most retail “closet” offerings are strictly offerings of different and mostly non related pieces. This thrust adds romance in creating sales multiples and envisioned closets … all at one stop. And now you don’t need the “organizing specialist” coming in-home to sell to you. I can’t wait to see this, and most likely buy into this.
Marketing Director, Aptos
The article does not discuss how The Container Store will facilitate cross-selling of Container Store products not related to custom closets, but if they make it easy to cross-sell and support the customer’s whole-home storage needs from their custom closet stores, I think this idea has legs. At least in the short term. DIY custom closets that are brought to life with TCS are the full embodiment of their brand promise, and if the total addressable market is indeed $6 billion, then I think this is a good bet to make.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Sounds to me like they have the new banner after adding two simple and very descriptive words: “Custom Closets.” I know I’m being very literal, but why does it need to be any more complicated than that? They tested and explored and found a new market opportunity that works. The customer has embraced and validated the idea. Go for it. With some clever marketing the brand promise is extended.