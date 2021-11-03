Photo: Business Wire; e.l.f.; Chipotle

e.l.f. Cosmetics and Chipotle have collaborated on a limited-edition makeup collection inspired by ingredients used by the Mexican fast-food chain.

The collection features an eye shadow palette with 12 shades reflective of ingredients like rice, beans and salsa. Each palette purchase comes with a coupon for a free order of Chipotle’s chips and guacamole.

The range also includes a salsa-red lip gloss with a “mild-yet-alluring tingling sensation” when applied, an avocado-shaped makeup sponge and a tortilla chip-styled makeup bag. A vegan “Eyes, Chips, Face” bowl will be available at Chipotle curated by celebrity drag queens Trixie Mattel and Kim Chi of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.”

The collaboration is being promoted across social platforms, including in an Instagram special starring the drag queens, a remixed TikTok song and a Clubhouse chat.

Launched March 10, the tortilla chip bag has sold out and the lip gloss and sponge were quickly out of stock. The brands first worked on a collaboration in May 2020 that sold out in four minutes with more limited quantities.

“We’re always looking for opportunities to lead culture and make authentic connections with Gen-Z alongside brands that share similar values,” Tressie Lieberman, Chipotle’s VP, digital marketing and off-premise, said in a statement.

Chipotle is committed to sustainability-friendly practices; e.l.f. Beauty to cruelty-free and vegan products. The collaboration particularly benefits from the growing popularity of product “drops” or limited-edition releases. Many beauty brands over the last few years have found success engaging in limited-edition collaborations with streetwear brands, musicians and social media stars. Coach and Sephora just teamed up on a make-up collaboration.

Fast food chains have more recently joined the action. Chipotle recently came out with limited-time bowls curated by musicians Miley Cyrus and Shawn Mendes. Taco Bell has partnered with Forever 21 on a limited-time apparel range. In February, a Crocs/KFC collaboration on a chicken-scented clog sold out in minutes.

Beauty and fast food collaborations are more rare. Glossy notes that such collaborations are common in China, however, including one last year with L’Oréal and KFC supporting a “milk tea” toner launch.