Technology disruptors are causing independent supermarkets to innovate
Independent supermarket retailers were once again charged to take on the “The Big Guys” at the National Grocers Association Annual Convention in San Diego last week. If they don’t, suggested several speakers, they might not be around for next year’s event.
John Phillips, senior vice president of customer supply chain at PepsiCo, presented a list of eight disruptors for the grocery industry in the next few years. It included IoT, conversation commerce (Alexa, Siri, et al), digital shelf labels, cashier-less checkout, robots and drones, autonomous vehicles, crowdsourced delivery (Instacart, Postmates or Shipt) and artificial intelligence. Some or most of these disruptors need to be addressed in order for any retailer to be successful, he said.
Other speakers at the conference spurred on the independent retailers attending to use technology that accentuates what they are best known for — customer engagement and fresh foods. Gary Hawkins, CEO of CART, a retail technology advisory group, wondered why personalization solutions that support these positive attributes haven’t taken off in the grocery business like they have in other sectors, and quickly provided two reasons. Grocery operator are incremental technology deployers and they always want someone else to pay for their technology solutions. This mindset needs to change, he stated.
There was good news for community retailers at the event. Ron Bonacci, vice president of marketing and advertising at Weis Markets, said the time is ripe for all supermarket operators to invest in digital commerce. “Ecommerce solutions are now available at one-third or one-fourth of the cost of 10 years ago,” he confirmed.
In addition to the cost of ecommerce technology coming down, these solutions can now be implemented with greater ease and less time than ever before. Several speakers suggested that basic digital engagement campaigns, which include social media and digital commerce through text and email, can be up and running in weeks rather than months.
In the end, it’s all about trying to meet the customers where they live, explained Chris Leevers of Leevers Supermarkets, a 17-store chain in Colorado. Retailers need to allocate the right resources to ensure customers are being properly served at a store.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How can independent supermarket operators best use technology to compete in today’s crowded grocery marketplace? Do you agree that grocers have been held back while waiting for someone else to pay for technology solutions?
President, Integrated Marketing Solutions
The discussion must include the substantial cost for not only the infrastructure and technology, but also the cost of new talent required to execute the strategy. However, there are opportunities to partner. Giants like Microsoft and Google are aggressively pursuing partnerships that enable the smaller operators to engage with lower cost barriers. The bottom line is dependent upon management thinking about their business from an entirely disruptive perspective – a world where the customer is in charge. Tomorrow is day one, but it is radically different than yesterday.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
I can’t wait to see what Tony Orlando has to say about this topic. Every retailer needs a website and the more informative the website can be, the better (locations/hours, inventory or at least a list of products regularly carried are must haves). Do they have to embrace technology to compete? Of course not. For 20 years we’ve been saying online grocery will take over and it’s barely a pimple on the elephant’s butt, as one of my old bosses liked to say.
Managing Director, GlobalData
You know what, I am not buying this! Independent grocers will not be delivering bottles of ketchup by drone anytime in the near future, if ever. Most of the other stuff is interesting, but not mission critical.
From our research, the reason that independent grocers are used by customers has little to do with technology. It comes down to a great assortment, innovative food solutions, superior customer service, good store ambiance, solid foodservice offer, and so forth. Those are the things to focus on.
Yes, some technology is needed at the back end to improve efficiency and a solution for online delivery (where it is still very hard to actually make money) is sensible, but they are not the key levers of success.
Strategy & Operations Leader | Retail Strategist | Trusted Advisor |
The cashierless, seamless grocery shopping experience innovations were all over the NRF expo floor this year. While these innovations are critical for large grocery chains to implement incrementally, the business value proposition for the smaller/independent grocery chain is not as clear. I’m not sold on this need for the smaller grocery chain.
For the indie grocery chains, there is less of an emphasis on technology innovations and more focus is on building an outstanding customer experience. You could even provide a localized, personalized experience in a community grocery store without investing significantly into AI, IoT and cashierless checkouts.
The appeal of the neighborhood grocery store is not only the specialty products you can’t find elsewhere, but going to a place where everyone knows your name without asking for your loyalty card.
Founder and CEO, Vision First
Since when are digital shelf labels a “new” disruptive technology? And didn’t grocers learn they can’t beat the giant (Walmart) in its own game? Independents would be smart to understand what their customers want, develop their own value prop and execute flawlessly.