Target wants a bigger slice of Apple’s pie
Target announced yesterday that this month it is debuting a new and “enhanced shopping experience” for Apple products in the chain’s stores and online.
The retailer said the plan consists of specially designated Apple shops inside 17 of its stores in 10 states with more to follow. The shops are intended to bring the technology giant’s products, including AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch HomePod, iPad and iPhones, along with accessories, into a single location in stores. Each shop will feature new lighting fixtures and displays. Target consultants who have received “specialized training” from Apple on the company’s tech will staff the shops.
Apple will also get standalone treatment on target.com with the same products highlighted online along with an expanded selection of accessories.
Target will give its REDcard holders, whether they buy in stores or online, an additional five percent discount on Apple products when they purchase with their cards.
Customers also have multiple choices for ordering and receiving their Apple purchases including going to a store and speaking with a tech consultant or through Target’s Drive Up, Order Pickup or Shipt same-day delivery services.
Christina Hennington, executive vice president and chief growth officer at Target, said Apple’s products are a draw for the chain’s customers. The two companies have been working together for more than 15 years. She said, “This new model was created with Target’s guests in mind, and we’ll continue to learn and enhance the experience through future rollouts later this year.”
The Apple shops are part of a larger trend toward strategic partnerships at Target. The retailer has collaborated with Disney, Levis Strauss and Ulta Beauty. The intended goal, according to Target, is to make the retailer “the ultimate destination for the most sought-after national brands, alongside its stable of coveted owned brands.”
The retailer announced last November plans to open Ulta Beauty at Target shops at more than 100 of its locations and online this year. The two said they were expecting to open “hundreds more” with the 1,000-square-foot shops staffed by Target staff trained by Ulta. The shops feature Ulta’s in-store digital tools, including its GLAMLab, virtual try-on tech.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you expect Target’s “enhanced shopping experience” will grow the chain’s sales of Apple products in its stores and online? How do you assess the retailer’s progress towards becoming “the ultimate destination for the most sought-after national brands” and “coveted owned brands?”
7 Comments on "Target wants a bigger slice of Apple’s pie"
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
This is a smart move by Target. Technology is part of life, and there is arguably no stronger tech lifestyle brand than Apple. Not only does broadening the profile and selection lend itself to increased Apple sales, but Apple makes Target “cooler” and even more relevant. Target continues to make great product/brand moves and this is yet another one.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Over recent years, Target has spent a lot of capital on making its stores welcoming and engaging. It is now looking for categories where it can generate higher sales by being even more impactful and interesting, and by providing better customer service. Electronics, and in particular Apple devices, represent one of those opportunities. While current displays at Target are perfectly acceptable, they are subpar compared to Apple’s own stores and even the Apple concepts at rivals like Best Buy. Moreover, Apple products can get a little lost in the wide array of gadgets that Target sells. For a popular, high value product this is something of a lost opportunity that the new mini shop will help remedy.
CEO and President, Cogent Creative Consulting
Apple is one of the country’s strongest brands and has a cult-like following. As Target promotes this offering and expands it to more stores, it will increase store traffic and sales. The store-within-a-store concept has proven to be successful with other brand combinations and this should be a winner. The only potential pitfall is, will Target be ready for the increased consumer demand for post-purchase questions, issues and service? While Apple products are very intuitive, they still need an element of customer education for users.
Strategy and Operations Executive
Retail collaborations, aka “mashups,” are critical strategic partnerships, and it’s a win-win situation for both brands. Target has already had an outstanding run, and Best Buy has proven that companies can benefit from a strategic partnership with Apple.
Apple is placing its bets on both Best Buy and Target, as both companies draw so much traffic as it stands. It also allows the iconic tech company to extend its physical retail reach without the significant capital investments of opening additional store locations, hiring additional staff, and all the necessary infrastructure to run things.
Convenience and accessibility matter, and physical retailers are as relevant as ever.
Senior Director - Industry Solutions, Software AG
I absolutely love this and wish it would come to a Target equivalent in the U.K. The ability to have a (near) full service Apple outlet in a more convenient location would be amazing. Many retailers are not able to show Apple kit off as well as Apple does so this approach works wonders for consumers and should drive traffic into Target stores. It could well be that this near department store type approach is a winner all around.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
Genius. (Sorry.) Apple’s demographic is Target’s demographic, and with long lines to get into Apple stores, Apple customers would certainly approve. What an exciting partnership!
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
Over the years we have all become more tech savvy. I have learned that when my phone or computer is not cooperating to reboot, then voila, it works. But obviously there is more to tech than that and the vast majority of us still and will always need help. This is a great idea. especially for the Target stores that are not located near an Apple store. Target has about 2,000 stores, Apple less than 300.
Target is also sending a serious message here, “Go ahead make a $1,000 or more purchase here and have no worries.” And, while it is not a requirement to buy the Apple product at a Target to get the Target help, it plants the reason in the consumer’s mind to buy the product at Target rather than online directly from Apple.
That is the way retailers should be thinking.