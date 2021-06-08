Target may just be the best place to work in retail
Target’s news this week that it will cover all the tuition, textbooks and fees for employees pursuing college degrees or certificates may appear to be a me-too move in response to a similar announcement last week by Walmart. On the surface that is true, but when you consider that Target pays a minimum starting wage of $15 an hour, more than Walmart, it isn’t hard to make a case that the smaller of the two rivals has the current edge when it comes to recruiting top notch talent to its front lines.
The retailer’s new debt free college program goes into effect this fall. All 340,000 full- and part-time workers employed by the retailer are eligible to participate in the program built in participation with Guild Education, an educational and upskilling platform. New recruits to Target will be eligible for the benefit on the first day they report to work. The company expects to invest $200 million over the next four years to support its workers in this effort.
Melissa Kremer, chief human resources officer at Target, said that the retailer employs people during all stages of life and is committed to help develop them professionally “whether they’re with us for a year or a career.”
She added that “team members are the heart of Target’s strategy and success” and the company is committed to investing in them in ways that make a difference in their professional and personal lives.
The educational benefit program and other worker-friendly steps that the retailer is taking are part of Target Forward, a new corporate initiative that includes creating “an equitable and inclusive workforce.” Aside from pursuing debt free degrees and professional certificates, employees of the chain go through millions of hours in annual training, according to the retailer, including “functional learning courses,” leadership development, mentoring and more.
Target signaled a little more than a year ago its intention to be seen as the best place to work in retail. The chain had made good on a commitment made in 2017 to raise its starting wage to $15. The retailer has also issued a series of five “recognition bonuses” of $200 since last year for full- and part-time frontline store and warehouse associates and those working its customer service phone lines.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Does Target have an employee recruiting and retention edge over rival retailers? How will the steps the retailer has taken in recent years affect its business in the short- and longer-term?
9 Comments on "Target may just be the best place to work in retail"
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
So impressive. Great leadership. Great at understanding what is important to young people and a true pioneer in a new way of treating frontline associates.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Wow. Potential student loan debt transferred into solid work and life experience. Now that’s progress.
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
Today’s employment situation is tough for many companies, way beyond retail. Money is important but just as important, if not more, are the benefits, which include working conditions, medical, education, and — really importantly — how the company (and leaders/managers) make employees feel. The best place to work is often to be the best place to buy. This will bode well for Target on two fronts: employee retention and customer retention.
Chief Strategy Officer, Hoobil8
I like that Shep, “the best place to work is often the best place to buy.” True words!
President, Humetrics
The quality of your employees, in the long run, determines the quality of your customer. Target has been making all of the right moves when it comes not only to the branding of their product but also the branding of the employee experience. This is a win for Target and a win for their employees.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Like most retailers, Target is having to pull out all the stops for hiring and retention. From everything I hear, it is a good place to work – but these extra steps make it even more attractive. Firms helping employees with personal development, whether it be college or otherwise, is beneficial for everyone concerned.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Does Target have an employee recruiting and retention edge over rival retailers? You bet, and a big one at that! It will produce “cream of the crop” associates, public word will get out and surely impact the hearts of consumers, and the associates have a great incentive to perform well and keep this incredible opportunity. Bravo!
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
This is HUGE. Companies that attract superior talent can nurture them and keep them for management roles. This is nothing short of a game changer.
Director of Retail Marketing, enVista
Very impressive and should positively impact its business – as a consumer, Target just moved further up my list as a place to shop!