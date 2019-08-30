Target leans on vendors in trade war
Target has sent a letter to suppliers insisting they absorb any costs related to increased tariffs on Chinese-made product.
“We have delivered on this guest-centric plan with your cooperation, hard work and partnership and appreciate the work we’ve done, together,” wrote Mark Tritton, Target’s EVP and chief merchandising officer, in a letter dated August 27.
Mr. Tritton added, “As we look forward, Target will continue to keep guests at the heart of our strategy and continue to rely on your help and cooperation as tariff changes continue and uncertainty remains. Target will not accept any new cost increases related to tariffs on goods imported from China. Our expectation is that you will develop the appropriate contingency plans so that we don’t have to pass price increases along to our guests.”
News of the letter was first reported by Oregon Public Broadcasting (OPB). A Target spokesperson confirmed the letter but wouldn’t say the guidelines were standard policy or intended for select vendors.
Several analyst reports in recent weeks have assessed that larger retailers are better positioned to manage tariffs. According to a Barron’s, Telsey Advisory Group’s Joseph Feldman wrote in a mid-August note, “These megaretailers should be able to manage tariffs more effectively, given their wider product base and global sourcing capabilities.”
With the latest round of tariffs set to arrive in two phases, Sept. 1 and Dec. 15, they are expected to have a bigger impact in 2020, although suppliers could ask for some price concessions this year. Retailers on a recent quarterly conference call indicated discussions with vendors over mitigation strategies and pricing changes are ongoing.
“In most cases, the big retailer will have the power, but sometimes the supplier has the power, too, if they have a monopoly in a category or their brand is super strong,” Bruce Winder, co-founder and partner at the Retail Advisors Network, told Adweek.
Even smaller niche stores, however, have leverage they can use against a vendor reliant on their shelf space.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Is Target making a wise move in insisting that suppliers absorb costs tied to the tariff war? What advice would you have for any retailer — large or small — on using their leverage to offset price increases tied to extraordinary forces such as tariffs?
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Target is trying to maintain their margins and low prices for their shoppers – a wise move on their part. This same scenario is playing out, though less publically with most other retailers. However, this kind of leverage is substantially in favor of the retailers that have leverage with suppliers – many retailers don’t have this degree of leverage, so their ability to influence supplier costs will be limited. I’d advise all retailers to work closely with their suppliers to minimize tariff impact, but it’s going to be painful for some retailers and categories. The shoe category is a good example, since the vast majority of shoes are manufactured in China.
Managing Director, GlobalData
The bottom line is that Target does not want to increases prices for its customers and, in that regard, it is in the same position as many other retailers. Target inevitably has a great deal of buying power and can, to some extent, force suppliers to absorb tariff related charges. I am not entirely sure if this is a good thing for long-term supplier relations, but it is the easiest way for a retailer to try and deal with the problem of rising costs.
Omnichannel Solutions Lead, SCApath
Should Target absorb the entire hit for the tariff increase? No. Like others have noted, it’s a game of leverage. The concern I have with this is the ripple effect it will have on U.S. and global economies. Target is, in essence, spreading the pain and the bullwhip will come back to bite us if other major retailers do the same. What’s worse, the consumer’s cost going up 5 percent or a series of medium/small business going belly-up because they were passed the cost by all the retailers they sell to and couldn’t see through to the other end of the tunnel?
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
This brings back nightmares for me. My company’s two biggest customers were Walmart and Target. Walmart was the most straightforward, transparent and compliant customer we had. Target was just the opposite.
If Target did a price check at Walmart stores and found that Walmart was retailing our product at, say, 25 cents less, Target would deduct that amount on every unit on the invoice. The fact always was that we never sold Walmart at a lower price than Target. Every invoice would be a battle. Target did not take responsibility for their own inefficiencies then and it sounds as if they have no interest in doing it now.
I love the comment in the letter about working together. Which means Mr. Vendor, you take the hit, I am not interested in dealing with it. The tariffs are simply a tax on products. The end user, it doesn’t matter if it is a manufacturing company or a consumer, should be paying a tax.
President, b2b Solutions, LLC
I find it ironic that the letter refers to the partnership between Target and its suppliers but then assumes their partners should absorb all the cost associated with the tariffs. The increased cost of the goods is everyone’s problem and if the goal is to have the same retail price then each should absorb some of the cost. That being said, the public is aware of the tariff impact on cost and passing some portion on to them may not be as negative as Target seems to perceive.