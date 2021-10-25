Rendering: Target

Target plans to more than double the number of Apple at Target shop-in-shop “experiences” from 17 stores to 36 in time for holiday selling.

The initial 17 shops debuted this spring and doubled Apple’s footprint in those stores while expanding offerings in its other locations and online. Each shop features updated lighting fixtures and displays as well as Apple-trained Target tech consultants.

The sections will stock the latest iPhone 13 Pro and Apple Watch Series 7 as well as AirPods, the HomePod mini, Apple TV and AppleCare for the holidays. Apple also gained standalone treatment on target.com with the launch.

“Guest response has been incredible since the first locations opened in February, and now even more guests can experience the Apple excitement. Best of all? The entire assortment is also available on target.com,” according to a company statement.

Target is conducting the expansion as unveils its Top Tech list for the holiday season that also includes items from LG, Sony and gaming brands.

In announcing its initial Apple in-store shop program in February, Target said it is aiming to be “the ultimate destination for the most sought-after national brands, alongside its stable of coveted owned brands.”

With Target’s more than 1,900 locations, 34 Apple shops inside Target remains a minor experiment for the tech giant. However, Target has long billed itself as an “upscale discounter” and the partnership enables Apple to explore sales and reach in a broader lifestyle setting than its own 270 stores across the U.S. as well as its in-store shops inside Best Buy.

Apple at Target is just one of a number of business-building moves the retailer has made in recent years. It has expanded its partnerships with “premium national brands,” also increasing in-store shops with Disney and Levi’s. In August, 100 Ulta Beauty shop-in-shops opened.

Target has also overhauled its private label mix, beginning in 2016 with the rollout of Cat & Jack and followed by dozens of others over the last five years. In the second quarter, owned brand sales outpaced the company’s 8.9 with growth in the mid-teens. Accelerated private label growth remains a priority with owned brands also packing a higher margin.