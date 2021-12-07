Target and Chipotle are watching TikTok video resumes to find workers
TikTok is piloting a program, “TikTok Resumes,” that lets its users apply for jobs on video. Approximately three dozen companies are taking part in the pilot, including Chipotle, Target and Shopify.
TikTok users are encouraged to create video resumes that “creatively and authentically showcase their skillsets and experiences.” Candidates then peruse job listings and submit videos for posted jobs with the #TikTokResumes hashtag. The site includes examples of video resumes and profiles of TikTok creators who create career- or job-related content.
The social video sharing site issued a statement on the new program. “Short, creative videos, combined with TikTok’s easy-to-use, built-in creation tools have organically created new ways to discover talented candidates and career opportunities.”
The program is only accepting video resumes for a limited time with applications open through July 31.
TikTok Resumes is an extension of the social platform’s College Ambassadors program, which has recruited hundreds to serve as on-campus brand representatives via video resumes. Numerous creators already use the platform as a tool for helping other TikTok users build their careers.
This new approach could potentially offer employers an opportunity to recruit Gen-Z in a manner in which they already have some experience and comfort. EMarketer predicted in May that TikTok would surpass Instagram in total Gen-Z users in the U.S. by the end of 2021. Only 19.3 percent of Linkedin users are between the ages of 18 to 24.
Available jobs include a few seemingly suited for video introductions, a position with All Recipes for on-camera talent to teach viewers how to make biscuits and a supervising social producer job with Popsugar. Target is looking for warehouse workers and Chipotle is looking for restaurant staff.
The pilot launches amid a nationwide labor shortage.
“Given the current hiring climate and our strong growth trajectory, it’s essential to find new platforms to directly engage in meaningful career conversations with Gen-Z,” said Marissa Andrada, Chipotle’s chief diversity, inclusion and people officer, in a separate statement. “TikTok has been ingrained into Chipotle’s DNA for some time and now we’re evolving our presence to help bring in top talent to our restaurants.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What do you think of video resumes and the potential of TikTok as a job placement tool? How do you think always-on generations may reimagine recruiting and job discovery?
10 Comments on "Target and Chipotle are watching TikTok video resumes to find workers"
Owner/Founder, Retail Creative and Consulting Agency
I think my enthusiasm for TikTok for business has been well documented here. This is another fantastic way businesses are leveraging TikTok to get past the “wall of polish” of Instagram to have authentic connections. I applaud this!
President, Graff Retail
Whether they come through TikTok or any other vehicle, video resumes are, in many ways, so much better than the typical written resume. Experience and education are good, but getting to see and hear the candidate gives the employer a much needed insight into the candidate that often trumps what the written resume can provide.
Senior Director - Industry Solutions, Software AG
Very interesting. Given that CVs are read by computer it could well become the case that these videos could also, in due time, be watched and interpreted by AI. This will become necessary if volumes increase substantially and the platform is deemed successful.
Content Marketing Strategist
Riveting digital content and charismatic influencers are today’s currency among Gen Z consumers. Right now, TikTok is the best platform to reach and engage younger workers and their networks. Video resumes make sense as this tech-savvy cohort takes up more space in the work force.
Always-on generations will continue to shape HR, including global sourcing of talent for roles that allow us to work from anywhere. For office work, younger employees will expect some degree of work from home arrangements. We’ll see more AI in HR to analyze video and text resumes to streamline costly recruiting processes.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
This is a new idea to me, I have mixed thoughts about it.
It makes total sense to me that a video would be a better medium to quickly screen a candidate than a resume. Thank a labor shortage for upsetting an established paradigm.
I would worry a bit about profiling, it could feed a bias based on physical appearance, or accent, or some other physical attribute that might keep people from getting that first interview. It’s also going to be a hurdle for lower income candidates who may not have reliable access to the internet or technology — it will be difficult for them to create their videos.
It feels like this is the future of job applications, but there are considerations that need to be addressed before this goes mainstream.
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
Many companies look at social media profiles on different platforms as they assess their candidates. Now they are using the platforms as part of the application process. I’m surprised it didn’t happen sooner. This is a great way for a candidate to showcase some personality as part of their application.
Independent Board Member, Investor and Startup Advisor
Our communication model is slowly evolving from long-form printed text to message bursts and an insatiable demand for short-form video production and consumption. Traditional resume models for entry-level customer-facing positions are ripe for disruption. Video as a medium and TikTok as a platform facilitate resource discovery with a much more meaningful, fun, and efficient evaluation tool.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
The New York Times yesterday said Gen Z would rather communicate any way but by email. If they are willing to make a video and “sell themselves” to a potential employer, everyone wins. The days of posting an online job and being deluged with resumes could be replaced with this. My only concern is it is much more fun making a TikTok video than scraping charred chicken skin off a grill. #Onlyrealityisreality
Principal and Founder, Retail Strategy Group
TikTok and social channels are a great way to find ideal candidates, especially in retail, as you want to hire future brand ambassadors that love the brand. Recruiters use LinkedIn in a similar way in terms of content and activity to get to know candidates on a different level.