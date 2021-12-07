Sources: TikTok/@mandapandie, @briseaberg, @coop.cm

TikTok is piloting a program, “TikTok Resumes,” that lets its users apply for jobs on video. Approximately three dozen companies are taking part in the pilot, including Chipotle, Target and Shopify.

TikTok users are encouraged to create video resumes that “creatively and authentically showcase their skillsets and experiences.” Candidates then peruse job listings and submit videos for posted jobs with the #TikTokResumes hashtag. The site includes examples of video resumes and profiles of TikTok creators who create career- or job-related content.

The social video sharing site issued a statement on the new program. “Short, creative videos, combined with TikTok’s easy-to-use, built-in creation tools have organically created new ways to discover talented candidates and career opportunities.”

The program is only accepting video resumes for a limited time with applications open through July 31.

TikTok Resumes is an extension of the social platform’s College Ambassadors program, which has recruited hundreds to serve as on-campus brand representatives via video resumes. Numerous creators already use the platform as a tool for helping other TikTok users build their careers.

This new approach could potentially offer employers an opportunity to recruit Gen-Z in a manner in which they already have some experience and comfort. EMarketer predicted in May that TikTok would surpass Instagram in total Gen-Z users in the U.S. by the end of 2021. Only 19.3 percent of Linkedin users are between the ages of 18 to 24.

Available jobs include a few seemingly suited for video introductions, a position with All Recipes for on-camera talent to teach viewers how to make biscuits and a supervising social producer job with Popsugar. Target is looking for warehouse workers and Chipotle is looking for restaurant staff.

The pilot launches amid a nationwide labor shortage.

“Given the current hiring climate and our strong growth trajectory, it’s essential to find new platforms to directly engage in meaningful career conversations with Gen-Z,” said Marissa Andrada, Chipotle’s chief diversity, inclusion and people officer, in a separate statement. “TikTok has been ingrained into Chipotle’s DNA for some time and now we’re evolving our presence to help bring in top talent to our restaurants.”