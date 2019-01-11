Photo: @isunwater via Twenty20

A new survey of 2,500 consumers in the U.S. finds that those shopping online for gifts heading into the holiday season don’t simply want free delivery, they also want their orders delivered quickly.

The research, part of a third annual report from Convey, found that “cost” was the most important factor related to shipping. It was cited by 64.3 percent of respondents, followed by “speed” at 18.7 percent. The number of people pointing to delivery time as important nearly doubled from last year when 9.7 percent gave that answer.

Estimated delivery dates play a role in shopping decisions with 28.6 percent saying they are more likely to place an order that arrives within a week. Only 7.5 percent said that shipping dates do not affect their purchasing decisions.

Free two-day shipping, what many see as the norm of online retail, was important to 79.3 percent of those surveyed. In-store pickup, as a point of comparison, was important to 30.8 percent of respondents.

Delivery is a critical factor when it comes to the online shopping experience. Nearly 84 percent said that delivery is important in this regard, up from 73.6 percent last year. And not getting delivery right is a business killer, with 72.7 percent saying they are unlikely to do business with a site again after a poor delivery experience.

Whether packages are on time or running late, consumers want to be kept in the loop. This is especially true of late deliveries as 98.3 percent say they want notification if a package is held up, up from 87.8 percent in 2018.

Much of the changes in consumer attitudes about shipping seem to have been driven by Amazon.com’s delivery practices, which now offers Prime members free next-day delivery on millions of products sold on the site as well as free two-hour grocery deliveries.

“For brands that like to think they aren’t competing with Amazon, the data clearly suggests that shoppers think they are,” said Kirsten Newbold-Knipp, chief growth officer at Convey, in a statement.

Retail chains, including Best Buy, Target, Walmart and others, have all responded with faster, free delivery options to rival Amazon.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you agree that many consumers measure the delivery performance of other retailers based on their experiences with Amazon? Has the free and fast delivery of online orders become table stakes for all retailers?