Survey says consumers want online orders shipped fast and free
A new survey of 2,500 consumers in the U.S. finds that those shopping online for gifts heading into the holiday season don’t simply want free delivery, they also want their orders delivered quickly.
The research, part of a third annual report from Convey, found that “cost” was the most important factor related to shipping. It was cited by 64.3 percent of respondents, followed by “speed” at 18.7 percent. The number of people pointing to delivery time as important nearly doubled from last year when 9.7 percent gave that answer.
Estimated delivery dates play a role in shopping decisions with 28.6 percent saying they are more likely to place an order that arrives within a week. Only 7.5 percent said that shipping dates do not affect their purchasing decisions.
Free two-day shipping, what many see as the norm of online retail, was important to 79.3 percent of those surveyed. In-store pickup, as a point of comparison, was important to 30.8 percent of respondents.
Delivery is a critical factor when it comes to the online shopping experience. Nearly 84 percent said that delivery is important in this regard, up from 73.6 percent last year. And not getting delivery right is a business killer, with 72.7 percent saying they are unlikely to do business with a site again after a poor delivery experience.
Whether packages are on time or running late, consumers want to be kept in the loop. This is especially true of late deliveries as 98.3 percent say they want notification if a package is held up, up from 87.8 percent in 2018.
Much of the changes in consumer attitudes about shipping seem to have been driven by Amazon.com’s delivery practices, which now offers Prime members free next-day delivery on millions of products sold on the site as well as free two-hour grocery deliveries.
“For brands that like to think they aren’t competing with Amazon, the data clearly suggests that shoppers think they are,” said Kirsten Newbold-Knipp, chief growth officer at Convey, in a statement.
Retail chains, including Best Buy, Target, Walmart and others, have all responded with faster, free delivery options to rival Amazon.
- Shoppers Have a Need for Speed – Not Just Free Shipping – This Holiday Season – Business Wire
- Will free deliveries for Prime members make Amazon the driving force in online grocery? – RetailWire
- Free next-day shipping hits Amazon in its bottom line – RetailWire
- Best Buy is ready for Christmas with free next-day deliveries for almost everyone – RetailWire
- Should (can) rivals meet the free one-day delivery bar being set by Amazon? – RetailWire
- What will it take for retailers to win the last-mile race for customers? – RetailWire
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you agree that many consumers measure the delivery performance of other retailers based on their experiences with Amazon? Has the free and fast delivery of online orders become table stakes for all retailers?
Join the Discussion!
9 Comments on "Survey says consumers want online orders shipped fast and free"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Amazon sets the delivery standard with which all others will be compared. Fast delivery has indeed become table stakes and Amazon continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible. No doubt other major players who have the financial wherewithal to play the profit killing next-day delivery game will match Amazon – most other retailers can simply watch and wonder.
Founder & Chairman, International TCG Retail Summit
Absolutely. Shoppers have been spoiled. And once spoiled, they do not like to go back. Amazon sets the bar higher and higher and are top of mind for shoppers. That doesn’t change even if the retailer might not be a direct competitor to Amazon.
President, founder and CEO Interactive Edge
Yes they do. And it is unfair to other retailers and makes the playing field very uneven. Consumers are ridiculous sometimes as well. If you ordered something that is critical – and must arrive quickly, OK, that should be expected and may cost a few bucks to have it arrive overnight. But gifts for the holiday season? Why is this critical? Order them, have them arrive in let’s say two or three days and then even if they got the order wrong, there is still time to get it right. I think that sometimes we have become so needy that if we don’t get immediate satisfaction, we become cranky. How are most retailers expected to compete with Amazon and still make money?
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Amazon’s execution plays a huge role in setting expectations for how everyone else executes online orders. It’s their primary competitive weapon and they leverage it at every opportunity. Amazon makes an announcement and everyone else reaches for the aspirin and antacid.
SVP Americas, TXT Retail, an Aptos Company
The Amazon experience (free fast shipping, easy returns) has set the bar, athough in reality Amazon has buried the cost of “free and fast” in a Prime membership fee, which is barely remembered when that “buy now” button is pressed for each transaction. Other retailers have to bury these costs more in plain sight, likely in the product’s retail price, or spreading it through a minimum basket value. It’s not a level playing field, but it is table stakes today.
Owner, Tony O's Supermarket and Catering
Of course consumers want “free” everything, and they want it yesterday. Was this survey a surprise? Consumers today believe Free shipping is part of the online transaction, with no clue on how much it actually costs, and they want free returns with zero hassles, and same-day or one-hour delivery windows on everything they buy. For those who think this is how it should be, fine — but the cost of delivery has to be built into the transaction, or no one will make a profit. In the grocery business, I could not operate under these new mandates for delivery and would be broke in six months. There are no third-party delivery services anywhere within 50 miles of us, as I looked into it. So for now, Walmart and Amazon keep on winning in the rural small towns.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
We did a study on home delivery way back in 2015, and even then consumers weren’t keen to pay for shipping and felt no need to pay to get things faster.
Still, we don’t always need everything right away, so it’s not always a punishment if a retailer can’t deliver in two days.
CEO, The Customer Service Rainmaker, Rainmaker Solutions
Thank you Amazon! Yes, Amazon spoiled us with fast and free delivery. Now the rest of the commercial retail world has to do the same or we will not be happy. Of course, now we have been trained to expect fast and free delivery. But the downside of it is someone is going to have to pay for it. Free is not free to someone in the chain from manufacturer to consumer. Was anyone surprised by the results of this survey?
Principal, What Brands Want, LLC
Brands who seek to make people’s lives easier, help them do things faster, and/or save them money will be rewarded. However, once expectations are set, they continue to rise, mostly driven by an expectation of convenience. Amazon has set the bar with fast, free delivery and this is now the standard…until it can be done faster.