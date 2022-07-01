Supply chain woes just cost Bed Bath & Beyond $100M in sales
Bed Bath & Beyond just got hit right in the supply chain. The retailer’s CEO said the company lost around $100 million in sales during its fiscal third quarter as it failed to get popular products on store shelves due to pandemic-related logistical bottlenecks.
Same-store sales for the company were down seven percent for the three months ending Nov. 27. Bed Bath & Beyond posted a net loss of 25 cents a share.
Mark Tritton, president and CEO, lamented a missed opportunity on yesterday’s earnings call.
“On-shelf availability affected our top 200 items such as kitchen appliances and personal electronics, as well as our key categories such as bed and bath. The customer experience was compromised as strong demand wasn’t met with strong product availability,” he said.
The $100 million in lost sales, Mr. Tritton said, had “a mid-single-digit impact to the quarter and an even higher impact on December.” Sales for December were not included in the third quarter filing but were likely accounted for in the retailer’s decision to lower its forecast for the year.
Bed Bath & Beyond’s supply chain issues were not a surprise to the company’s management, which flagged the challenge on its second quarter earnings call in September.
Mr. Tritton said on that call that the company had “diagnosed the problems” it was facing and “developed strong plans to change our trajectory, recovering by November and delivering a strong holiday is our key focus.”
Not all the news was bad. The retailer’s buybuyBaby business posted double-digit sales growth for the quarter, and plans are underway to expand Bed Bath & Beyond’s owned brand strategy to the chain. Mr. Tritton has called buybuyBaby the cornerstone of the announced collaboration with Kroger that will see the grocer open up space in some of its stores and its website for Bed Bath & Beyond merchandise.
Mr. Tritton pointed to growth in the company’s Beyond+ loyalty program as an indicator of consumer interest. The program, which costs $29 a year, provides members with 20 percent off of every purchase they make along with free standard shipping.
“We grew from 1.8 to 2.2 million members after one of our largest new subscriber events in November leading to one of our most successful membership acquisition quarters of Beyond+ in years,” said Mr. Tritton. “We will leverage this momentum throughout 2022 as we support plans for a new loyalty program later this year.”
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Reports Third Quarter Results (Ending November 27, 2021) Delivering Strong Gross Margin Performance – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.
- Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool
- Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool
- Will Bed Bath & Beyond ‘reach more customers than ever’ with Kroger collab? – RetailWire
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you think Bed Bath & Beyond has the right plan in place to achieve long term success? What do you see as the most significant challenges facing the business and where are there opportunities for growth?
Join the Discussion!
5 Comments on "Supply chain woes just cost Bed Bath & Beyond $100M in sales"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Who didn’t have supply chain issues? The results shouldn’t be surprising and, notwithstanding these bumps, I’m still bullish on the direction that Mark Tritton and his team are taking the company. The pandemic threw a big wrench into the gears of the Bed Bath & Beyond turnaround story, but I expect it to get back on track as we move into the future. Also, Buy, Buy, Baby is an especially strong asset and I expect to see this brand play a larger role in the future.
President, Spieckerman Retail
Bed Bath & Beyond has drastically improved its in-store experience and, while its ambitious launch of multiple private brands isn’t a panacea, the company has done a great job of merchandising them. Still, Bed Bath & Beyond’s narrow category focus makes it vulnerable to the Amazons, Walmarts, and Targets of the world, all of which are doubling down on home products, including private brand launches. In other words, Bed Bath & Beyond can’t afford any slip-ups, and supply chain snafus are no exception. The company might want to hedge its bet by building out the “beyond” portion of its premise to include adjacent categories and new partnerships with well-known brands that will complement its own.
Principal and Founder, Retail Strategy Group
Rethinking the supply chain should also have an impact on merchandising strategy where Bed Bath & Beyond needs to determine if they are buying the right product mix. If on the shelf availability impacted 200 items and led to a loss of $100 million in sales, then I’d question planners and merchants to better understand if they were buying too much or if their assortments truly reflected what customers actually wanted. Digging deeper into what defines lost sales and if it’s purely driven by supply chain disruption and stockouts vs. did Bed Bath & Beyond buy into the right assortment mix.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
Bed Bath & Beyond was struggling before the holidays. Supply chain issues may have been a contributing factor this year, but I question how much better they would have done even with fully stocked shelves. The reality is this company has lost so much marketshare that it’s difficult to see a way forward in the long term for the brand.
Senior Partner, Industry Consulting, Retail, CPG and Hospitality, Teradata
Let’s first start with the positives. The 22 percent increase in Beyond+ subscribers is fantastic news for the brand, and they can leverage these loyalists with unique offers in the future. The price point of $29/year is exceptional considering consumers can get a 20 percent discount on purchases and free shipping. Obviously, the big negative is poor product availability. They’ll have to remedy this in a speedy fashion or it won’t matter what Beyond+ accomplishes because it won’t make up for the significant losses they’re accumulating on the supply side.