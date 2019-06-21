Strong women execs: be ‘authentic’, just don’t be yourself
“I just love bossy women,” actress, director and writer Amy Poehler once said. “To me, bossy is not a pejorative term at all. It means somebody’s passionate and engaged and ambitious and doesn’t mind learning.”
While some women execs with c-suite aspirations may have found being a “bossy” straight-shooter works, most report that rising in the ranks of business is like navigating a minefield, even if you back off from your aggressive style, according to respondents of the newly released “Advancing the Future of Women in Business: A KPMG Women’s Leadership Summit Report.”
For the study, KPMG surveyed 550 “high-performing executive women who are 1-2 career steps away from the C-suite.”
A woman’s leadership style is a touchy subject, replete with nuance and contradiction. Most women execs recognize that workers have a different set of expectations for them than men, but leaning too heavily toward one leadership style vs. another, according to survey participants, can label one in turns “too bossy or demanding,” “not aggressive enough,” “not collaborative enough” and “too direct.” One respondent said, “Women are expected to be warm and not transactional, but still ‘completely in control’.”
The study examined “authenticity” as a component of leadership and looked at how women execs perceive that quality. Authentic leaders “practice their values and principles consistently — sometimes at substantial risk to their careers — and lead with their hearts as well as their heads,” wrote the study authors.
It seems, however, that “leading with one’s heart” may be code in many organizations for needing to back down from strong stands. One survey respondent reported being coached to “be more vulnerable,” saying that “it seems female leaders are more accepted when they exhibit that behavior.”
Almost half (49 percent) of respondents to the survey said that, while they identify most with the “Authentic” leadership style as defined by the study, they’re unsure if it’s the quality they need to succeed and feel they must compromise their authenticity as they reach top positions.
Reading between the lines, if “authenticity” means being oneself and you happen to be the “bossy” type, the workplace may not be quite ready to accept you for who you are.
- Advancing the Future of Women in Business: A KPMG Women’s Leadership Summit Report – KPMG
- Women Executives Believe They Must Adjust Their Leadership Style More Often Than Men To Advance – KPMG/PRNewswire
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: In your experience, is the workplace ready for strong, authentic women leadership? If so, how do you define the style of authenticity that makes for a successful female business leader? And if not, what style of leadership should women execs adopt?
4 Comments on "Strong women execs: be 'authentic', just don't be yourself"
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
I don’t think “style” should be the concern. It starts with ability. Whether it a be a man or a woman, employees are going to respect the executive when that person can demonstrate their ability to lead, make decisions, avoid internal politics, implement impartial leadership and most importantly get things done. There is no doubt that women have to deal with many unfair acts because when women are successful, some men have an attitude of “how can that be” supported by cruel and unjust statements of lies and exaggerations. However, the workplace is continuing to adapt, and more women each day are moving to the top of their companies. As for the individual, “yes” being yourself matters the most, but if she has the right qualities for the position and the woman is confident in her role, she will do exceptionally well.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Given that there is not one type of woman (or indeed, one type of person), there is no one style that is suitable. It depends on circumstances, the type of business, and the teams involved. What people generally want from leaders – of any gender – is ability, fairness, empathy, and clarity. Women are just as capable of delivering on these things as men – as the many successful female executives in retail and elsewhere have proved.
Consumer Anthropologist, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Is the workplace ready for strong, authentic female leadership? Really? REALLY? What do you think we’ve been doing all these years? And “just don’t be yourself?” Come on.
This type of survey annoys me. Stop trying to tell women who and what we are supposed to be. There are plenty of high-powered women in all sorts of roles, at all levels, including the C-suite. I’m certain they didn’t get there by pretending to be someone else. I know I didn’t.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
Once upon a time I thought social progress has been steady and strong. The fact that this is even a conversation tells me, once again, I was wrong.
The fact that we are even having this conversation is embarrassing. Good God. Are men that fragile, still?
We lead with our best authentic selves, I would NEVER counsel a women to “not be bossy.” I do counsel them not to cry.
Now I think I’ll counsel them to just start their own businesses where they can be as bossy as they want to be. Good heavens!